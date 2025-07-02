Amazon Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 oyunları: Tam 13 oyun ücretsiz

Amazon Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 oyunları
Prime Gaming'in Temmuz 2025 oyunlarına baktığımızda, listenin yepyeni oyunlarla güncellendiğini görüyoruz. Buna göre listede, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Paquerette Down the Bunburrows, Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC, Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition, I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition, Venba ve Heroes of Loot dahil olmak üzere 7 farklı oyun yer alıyor. Listede yer alan diğer tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
Ayrıca Prime Gaming'e son eklenen Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition, Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM ve Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft da 7 Temmuz'a kadar ulaşılabilir olacak. Amazon Prime, ülkemize özel ilk ay için ücretsiz, sonrasında ise ayda 50 TL fiyat etiketi ile kullanıcılara sunuluyor. Üye olmak ve tüm ayrıcalıkları görmek için buraya tıklayabilirsiniz.
- Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
- Saints Row 2 (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
- Star Wars: Rebellion (GOG Code 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
- TOEM (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
- Boxes: Lost Fragments (Epic Games Store) 1 Temmuz
- Paquerette Down the Bunburrows (Epic Games Store) 1 Temmuz
- Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC (Amazon Games App) 17 Temmuz
- Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App) 17 Temmuz
- I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition (Legacy Games Code) 24 Temmuz
- Venba (GOG Code) 24 Temmuz
- Heroes of Loot (GOG Code) 31 Temmuz