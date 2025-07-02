Amazon Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 oyunları: Tam 13 oyun ücretsiz

Tam Boyutta Gör Amazon'un Prime üyelerine aylık olarak verdiği ücretsiz oyunların Temmuz ayı listesi açıklandı. Bu ay Prime Gaming kütüphanesine 13 farklı ücretsiz oyun ve bazı oyun içi hediyeler ekleniyor. İşte Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 hediyeleri.

Amazon Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 oyunları

Prime Gaming'in Temmuz 2025 oyunlarına baktığımızda, listenin yepyeni oyunlarla güncellendiğini görüyoruz. Buna göre listede, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Paquerette Down the Bunburrows, Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC, Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition, I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition, Venba ve Heroes of Loot dahil olmak üzere 7 farklı oyun yer alıyor. Listede yer alan diğer tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 indirimleri ne zaman başlayacak? 2 hf. önce eklendi

Ayrıca Prime Gaming'e son eklenen Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition, Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM ve Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft da 7 Temmuz'a kadar ulaşılabilir olacak. Amazon Prime, ülkemize özel ilk ay için ücretsiz, sonrasında ise ayda 50 TL fiyat etiketi ile kullanıcılara sunuluyor. Üye olmak ve tüm ayrıcalıkları görmek için buraya tıklayabilirsiniz.

Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz

Saints Row 2 (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz

Star Wars: Rebellion (GOG Code 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz

TOEM (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz

Boxes: Lost Fragments (Epic Games Store) 1 Temmuz

Paquerette Down the Bunburrows (Epic Games Store) 1 Temmuz

Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC (Amazon Games App) 17 Temmuz

Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App) 17 Temmuz

I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition (Legacy Games Code) 24 Temmuz

Venba (GOG Code) 24 Temmuz

Heroes of Loot (GOG Code) 31 Temmuz

