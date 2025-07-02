Giriş
    Amazon Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 oyunları: Tam 13 oyun ücretsiz

    Amazon Prime Gaming abonelerine Temmuz 2025'te sunulacak ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu. Bu ay Prime Gaming kütüphanesine 13 farklı ücretsiz oyun ekleniyor. İşte Prime Gaming Temmuz ayı hediyeleri... 

    Amazon Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 oyunları: Tam 13 oyun ücretsiz Tam Boyutta Gör
    Amazon'un Prime üyelerine aylık olarak verdiği ücretsiz oyunların Temmuz ayı listesi açıklandı. Bu ay Prime Gaming kütüphanesine 13 farklı ücretsiz oyun ve bazı oyun içi hediyeler ekleniyor. İşte Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 hediyeleri.

    Amazon Prime Gaming Temmuz 2025 oyunları

    Prime Gaming'in Temmuz 2025 oyunlarına baktığımızda, listenin yepyeni oyunlarla güncellendiğini görüyoruz. Buna göre listede, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Paquerette Down the Bunburrows, Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC, Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition, I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition, Venba ve Heroes of Loot dahil olmak üzere 7 farklı oyun yer alıyor. Listede yer alan diğer tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    Ayrıca Prime Gaming'e son eklenen Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition, Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM ve Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft da 7 Temmuz'a kadar ulaşılabilir olacak. Amazon Prime, ülkemize özel ilk ay için ücretsiz, sonrasında ise ayda 50 TL fiyat etiketi ile kullanıcılara sunuluyor. Üye olmak ve tüm ayrıcalıkları görmek için buraya tıklayabilirsiniz.

    • Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
    • Saints Row 2 (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
    • Saints Row 4: Re-Elected (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
    • Star Wars: Rebellion (GOG Code 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
    • TOEM (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
    • Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft (GOG Code) 7 Temmuz'a kadar ücretsiz
    • Boxes: Lost Fragments (Epic Games Store) 1 Temmuz 
    • Paquerette Down the Bunburrows (Epic Games Store) 1 Temmuz 
    • Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC (Amazon Games App) 17 Temmuz
    • Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App) 17 Temmuz
    • I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition (Legacy Games Code) 24 Temmuz
    • Venba (GOG Code) 24 Temmuz
    • Heroes of Loot (GOG Code) 31 Temmuz 
