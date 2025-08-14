Tam Boyutta Gör Sony'nin abonelik bazlı oyun hizmeti Playstation Plus, yepyeni yapımlarla güncellenmeye devam ediyor. Bildiğiniz gibi PS Plus, her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir oyun kütüphanesi sunuyor. Son olarak Ağustos ayında Playstation Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu.

PS Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları Ağustos 2025

Hatırlayacak olursak Ağustos ayının başında PlayStation Plus'ın en alt abonelik planı olan, yani bizlerin klasik PS Plus aboneliği olarak bildiği PS Plus Essential katmanına, Lies of P, Day Z ve My Hero One’s Justice 2 dahil 3 yeni oyun eklenmişti. PS Plus Extra ve Premium kataloğu ise geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı.

Android TV 14 güncellemesi alacak Sony TV modelleri belli oldu 3 gün önce eklendi

Sony'nin paylaşımına göre 19 Ağustos'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium'a Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Sword of the Sea, Earth Defense Force 6, Unicorn Overlord, Resident Evil 2 ve Resident Evil 3: Nemesis başta olmak üzere 11 oyun ekleniyor. Ağustos ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak tüm oyunlar:

Mortal Kombat 1 | PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS5, PS4

Sword of the Sea | PS5

Earth Defense Force 6 | PS5, PS4

Unicorn Overlord | PS5, PS4

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key | PS5, PS4

Indika | PS5

Harold Halibut | PS5

Coral Island | PS5

Resident Evil 2 | PS5, PS4 (PS)

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis | PS5, PS4 (PS)

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Anasayfa

Yazılım

Oyunlar Haberleri

PS Plus Ağustos 2025 oyunları belli oldu! Extra ve Premium

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: