PS Plus Ağustos 2025 oyunları belli oldu: Extra ve Premium

PS Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları Ağustos 2025
Hatırlayacak olursak Ağustos ayının başında PlayStation Plus'ın en alt abonelik planı olan, yani bizlerin klasik PS Plus aboneliği olarak bildiği PS Plus Essential katmanına, Lies of P, Day Z ve My Hero One’s Justice 2 dahil 3 yeni oyun eklenmişti. PS Plus Extra ve Premium kataloğu ise geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı.
Sony'nin paylaşımına göre 19 Ağustos'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium'a Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Sword of the Sea, Earth Defense Force 6, Unicorn Overlord, Resident Evil 2 ve Resident Evil 3: Nemesis başta olmak üzere 11 oyun ekleniyor. Ağustos ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak tüm oyunlar:
- Mortal Kombat 1 | PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS5, PS4
- Sword of the Sea | PS5
- Earth Defense Force 6 | PS5, PS4
- Unicorn Overlord | PS5, PS4
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key | PS5, PS4
- Indika | PS5
- Harold Halibut | PS5
- Coral Island | PS5
- Resident Evil 2 | PS5, PS4 (PS)
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis | PS5, PS4 (PS)