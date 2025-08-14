Giriş
    PS Plus Ağustos 2025 oyunları belli oldu: Extra ve Premium

    Playstation kullanıcılarına sunulan abonelik servisi Playstation Plus'ın Ağustos 2025 oyunları belli oldu. İşte Ağustos ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium katmanlarına eklenecek ücretsiz oyunlar...

    PS Plus Ağustos 2025 oyunları belli oldu! Extra ve Premium Tam Boyutta Gör
    Sony'nin abonelik bazlı oyun hizmeti Playstation Plus, yepyeni yapımlarla güncellenmeye devam ediyor. Bildiğiniz gibi PS Plus, her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir oyun kütüphanesi sunuyor. Son olarak Ağustos ayında Playstation Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu.

    PS Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları Ağustos 2025

    Hatırlayacak olursak Ağustos ayının başında PlayStation Plus'ın en alt abonelik planı olan, yani bizlerin klasik PS Plus aboneliği olarak bildiği PS Plus Essential katmanına, Lies of P, Day Z ve My Hero One’s Justice 2 dahil 3 yeni oyun eklenmişti. PS Plus Extra ve Premium kataloğu ise geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı.

    Sony'nin paylaşımına göre 19 Ağustos'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium'a Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Sword of the Sea, Earth Defense Force 6, Unicorn Overlord, Resident Evil 2 ve Resident Evil 3: Nemesis başta olmak üzere 11 oyun ekleniyor. Ağustos  ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak tüm oyunlar:

    • Mortal Kombat 1 | PS5
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS5, PS4
    • Sword of the Sea | PS5
    • Earth Defense Force 6 | PS5, PS4
    • Unicorn Overlord | PS5, PS4
    • Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key | PS5, PS4
    • Indika | PS5
    • Harold Halibut | PS5
    • Coral Island | PS5
    • Resident Evil 2 | PS5, PS4 (PS)
    • Resident Evil 3: Nemesis | PS5, PS4 (PS)
