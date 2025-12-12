Giriş
    The Game Awards 2025 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu!

    The Game Awards 2025 kazananları belli oldu. Peki Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'ün damga vurduğu törende yılın oyunu hangisi oldu? İşte tüm kazananlar...         

    The Game Awards 2025 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Oyun dünyasının en önemli etkinliklerinden biri olan The Game Awards'ın 2025'in kazananları belli oldu. Sabaha karşı gerçekleştirilen etkinlikte Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hollow Knight: Silksong ve Kingdom Come: Deliverance IIfarklı kategorilerde birden fazla adaylıkla yarıştı. 

    The Game Awards 2025 kazananları açıklandı

    2025 yılının en iyi oyunu ise, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 seçildi. Ayrıca En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği, En İyi Anlatım, En İyi Bağımsız Oyun, İlk Bağımsız Oyun, En İyi RPG, En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği, En İyi Performans (Jennifer English) ve En İyi Müzik dail toplamda dokuz ödül kazandı. Diğer tarafta Arc Raiders En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun ödülünü alırken, Mario Kart World En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu ödülüne layık görüldü ve Baldur's Gate 3 En İyi Topluluk Desteği ödülünü kazandı. İşte yepyeni duyurular da dahil olmak üzere The Game Awards 2025 kazananları...

    Yılın Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Donkey Kong Bananza
    • Hades 2
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong
    • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2,

    Oyuncuların Seçimi

    • Kazanan: Wuthering Waves
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Dispatch
    • Genshin Impact
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong

    En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği

    • Kazanan: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Ghost of Yōtei
    • Hades 2
    • Split Fiction

    En İyi Anlatı

    • Kazanan: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Ghost of Yōtei
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
    • Silent Hill f

    En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği

    • Kazanan: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Death Stranding 2 On the Beach
    • Ghost of Yōtei
    • Hades 2
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong

    En İyi Müzik ve Beste

    • WINNER: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Ghost of Yōtei
    • Hades 2
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • Kazanan: Battlefield 6
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Ghost of Yōtei
    • Silent Hill f

    En İyi Performans

    • Kazanan: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Jennifer English
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Ben Starr
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Charlie Cox
    • Ghost of Yōtei - Erika Ishii
    • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Troy Baker
    • Silent Hill f - Konatsu Kato

    Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik

    • Kazanan: Doom: The Dark Ages
    • Assassin's Creed Shadows
    • Atomfall
    • EA Sports FC 26
    • South of Midnight

    Etkili Oyunlar

    • Kazanan: South of Midnight
    • Consume Me
    • Despelote
    • Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
    • Wanderstop

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

    • Kazanan: No Man's Sky
    • Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
    • Fortnite
    • Helldivers 2
    • Marvel Rivals

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    • Kazanan: Baldur's Gate 3
    • Final Fantasy 14
    • Fortnite
    • Helldivers 2
    • No Man's Sky

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Kazanan: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Absolum
    • Ball X Pit
    • Blue Prince
    • Hades 2
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong

    En İyi İlk Bağımsız Oyun

    • Kazanan: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Blue Prince
    • Despelote
    • Dispatch
    • Megabonk

    En İyi Mobil Oyun

    • Kazanan: Umamusume: Pretty Derby
    • Destiny Rising
    • Persona 5: The Phantom X
    • Sonic Rumble
    • Wuthering Waves

    En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

    • Kazanan: The Midnight Walk
    • Alien: Rogue Incursion
    • Arken Age
    • Deadpool VR
    • Ghost Town

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Hades 2
    • Battlefield 6
    • Doom: The Dark Ages
    • Ninja Gaiden 4
    • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

    En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Hollow Knight: Silksong
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Ghost of Yōtei
    • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
    • Split Fiction

    En iyi RPG

    • Kazanan: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Avowed
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
    • Monster Hunter Wilds
    • The Outer Worlds 2

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
    • 2XKO
    • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
    • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
    • Virtua Fighter 5 REVO

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Donkey Kong Bananza
    • Lego Party
    • Lego Voyagers
    • Mario Kart World
    • Sonic Racing Crossworlds
    • Split Fiction

    En İyi Sim/Strateji Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
    • Civilization 7
    • Jurassic World Evolution 3
    • The Alters
    • Tempest Rising
    • Two Point Museum

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Mario Kart World
    • EA Sports FC 26
    • F1 25
    • Rematch
    • Sonic Racing Crossworlds

    En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

    • Kazanan: Arc Raiders
    • Battlefield 6
    • Elden Ring: Nightreign
    • Peak
    • Split Fiction

    En İyi Uyarlama

    • Kazanan: The Last of Us season 2
    • A Minecraft Movie
    • Devil May Cry
    • Splinter Cell Deathwatch
    • Until Dawn

    En Çok Beklenen Oyun

    • Kazanan: Grand Theft Auto 6
    • 007 First Light
    • Marvel's Wolverine
    • Resident Evil Requiem
    • The Witcher 4

    Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

    • Kazanan: MoistCr1tikal
    • Caedrel
    • Kai Cenat
    • Sakura Miko
    • The Burnt Peanut

    En İyi E-spor Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Counter-Strike 2
    • Dota 2
    • League of Legends
    • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
    • Valorant

    En İyi E-spor Sporcusu

    • Kazanan: Chovy
    • Brawk
    • Forsaken
    • Kakeru
    • Menard
    • Zywoo

    En İyi E-spor Takımı

    • Kazanan: Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
    • Gen.G (League of Legends)
    • NRG (Valorant)
    • Team Falcons (Dota 2)
    • Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends Bang Bang)
