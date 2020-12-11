Giriş
    2020'nin en iyi oyunu The Last of Us Part II seçildi

    The Game Awards etkinliği bitti ve bu yılın en iyi oyunları seçildi. Tüm adayları ve kazananları haberimizde bulabilirsiniz.
    1 hf. (Son Güncelleme: 1 hf.)
    2,8b
    1
    40
    Oyunlar
    Özgür Eroğlu
    Yazar
    2

    2020'nin en iyi oyunu The Last of Us Part II seçildi
    Tam Boyutta Gör

    2020 yılının oyun sektöründeki en iyileri seçildi. 2020 yılının en iyi oyunu The Last of Us Part II seçildi. Tüm ödül alanları ve adayları aşağıda bulabilirsiniz. Koyu renkli olanlar ödülü kazananlar.

    Ayrıca Bkz. "Epic Games, 17 Aralık'tan itibaren 15 gün boyunca her gün bir yeni oyun hediye edecek"

    Yılın Oyunu

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
    • Doom Eternal
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades
    • The Last of Us Part II

    En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

    • Final Fantasy VII Remake
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • The Last of Us Part II

    En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

    • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
    • Hades (Greg Kasavin)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

    En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

    • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
    • Hades (Supergiant Games)
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

    En İyi Müzik

    • DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
    • Hades (Darren Korb)
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
    • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
    • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
    • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

    En İyi Performans

    • Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
    • Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
    • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
    • Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
    • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

    Games for Impact (Sosyal bir anlam/mesaj içeren oyun)

    • If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)
    • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)
    • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
    • Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

    • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
    • Hades (Supergiant Games)
    • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
    • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

    En İyi Mobil Oyun

    • Among Us (InnerSloth)
    • Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
    • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
    • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
    • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    Erişilebilirlikte İnovasyon

    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
    • Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
    • HyperDot (Tribe Games)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
    • Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

    En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

    • Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
    • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    • MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)
    • STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
    • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
    • Hades (Supergiant Games)
    • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
    • Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

    En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
    • MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

    En İyi RPG

    • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
    • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
    • Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
    • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
    • Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
    • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
    • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
    • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
    • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
    • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
    • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

    En İyi Strateji Oyunu

    • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
    • Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
    • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
    • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

    • Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
    • F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
    • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
    • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
    • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

    En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
    • Among Us (InnerSloth)
    • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    En İyi Yeni Bağımsız Geliştirici

    • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
    • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
    • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
    • Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
    • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

    En İyi Espor Oyunu

    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
    • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    En İyi Espor Oyuncusu

    • Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty
    • Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
    • Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends
    • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty
    • Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO


    En Beğenilen Yorumlar Tümünü Genişlet Yorum Yaz
    OldGamers86 (Ali ) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi ) en beğenilen
    Bu ödüller; "oyun gazetecileri" denen kesim tarafından belirleniyor. %90 bunların seçimleri, %10 oyuncu oyları. Kısaca oyuncuların etkisi yok denecek kadar az. İnsanlara; "Bigot, homofobik, rus hacker, troll, duygusal gelişimini tamamlayamamış ergen" şeklinde yakıştırmalar yapan kesimin başka bir oyunu seçmesi beklenebilir mi? Beklenmez tabi.



    Bu senenin kazananı gerçekte Ghost of tsushima'dır. İşte o oyuncuların seçimi olmuştur.
    Bu ödüller; "oyun gazetecileri" denen kesim tarafından belirleniyor. %90 bunların seçimleri, %10 oyuncu oyları. Kısaca oyuncuların etkisi yok denecek kadar az. ...
    Devamını Gör
    2 Yanıt Yanıtla +16
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Dexter Morgan (Dexter Morgan) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

    The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

    komedi
    Yanıtla +14
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Ersin ÇAKI (Ersin ÇAKI) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Şimdiden söylüyorum. The Last Of Us 3 yayınlanacağı yıl kimse yeni bir oyun yayınlamasın. Çünkü bu serinin karşısında hiçbir oyunun yılın oyunu ödülünü alma şansına sahip olamaz.
    Şimdiden söylüyorum. The Last Of Us 3 yayınlanacağı yıl kimse yeni bir oyun yayınlamasın. Çünkü bu serinin karşısında hiçbir oyunun yılın oyunu ödülünü alma şan...
    Devamını Gör
    3 Yanıt Yanıtla +13
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Daha Fazla Beğenilen Yorum
    Yorumlar (23) Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
    1
    DH Misafiri 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    PlayStation her sene ezip geçiyor. Şu an The Last of Us 2 ve Ghost of Tsushuma dan daha iyi bir oyun yok. En yüksek puan alan RPG Demon's Souls Remake. Gelecek yılların kralı da God of War 5, Horizon Forbidden West, GT7, Ratchet Clank Rift olur.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Giresunlufuk (Ufuk ) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    The Last of Us Part II sonuna kadar hak etti. Hikâyesini beğenmeyenler ne istiyordu bilmiyorum ama benim de beklemediğim bir tarzı vardı. Ancak ben bunu çok sevdim, keyifle oynadım çünkü tahminlerimden farklıydı. İnsanlar beklediklerini görse mutlu olacaklardı herhalde. İyi ki de beklenmeyeni yaptılar. Çünkü oynadıktan sonra benim istediğim şekilde olsaymış oyun aşırı sığ olurmuş. Bir sonraki oyun için daha da heyecanlanıyor insan.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    ernknd (E K) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Sony her zaman kaliteli oyunlar yapıyor. Tlou 2 hak etti birinciliği
    Yanıtla +2
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Lirikal Militan 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Her ne kadar sjw etkileri görülse de ki buna yalan diyemeyiz cidden var. Oyun bu ödülü haketti. Evet eleştirilen şeyler belli ama tamamen algi üzerine oluşmuş bir kitlesel eleştiri var. Klavye başında zaman geçiren algilara kendini kaptiran kisitli kitle dışında oyun acik ve net yilin oyunu ödülünü hakediyor. Sadece hikaye degil, teknik detaylar, muzikler, animasyonlar, seslendirmeler, oyunun her detayiyla bir butun haline geldiğinde bunu hakediyor bu bir gerçek. İkinci oyun ilk oyunun zitti bi tema uzerine kurulmuş. Ve hikaye bambaşka bir noktaya götürüldü. Tek sorun bunu kabul ediyor olmamak. Eşcinsellik gibi öğeler olmasaydi kimse sjw sjw diye diye gezmez overdi herseyini. Sadece bu yuzden oyunu gommek cok gereksiz bir davranış.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    nikony 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Haketti
    Yanıtla +3
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Turk.Navy (Ferhat BETİN) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Hak ettiği ödülü aldı benim için efsane oyundu
    Yanıtla +3
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Barni Moloztaş (Eren ) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    sjw
    Yanıtla +2
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    uefacıyızz 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    nedicemi bilemedim
    Yanıtla +3
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    ak_n (akın çetin) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Yazık olmuş
    Yanıtla +3
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Lord Melkor (Erdinç Durmaz) 1 hf. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Bu sene hem tlou2 oynayıp hem ghost of tsushima oynayıp yılın oyunu ghost of tsushima olmalıydı diyenler beni alıntılayabilir mi? Bu kadar bariz bir farkı göremeyenleri bloklamak istiyorum. Yorumlarını okumak zaman kaybı
    Yanıtla +3
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
