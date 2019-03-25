Windows 10 hesap makinesine, denklem çizebilme özelliği ekleniyor

Teknoloji Editörü
Microsoft, Windows 10'daki Hesap Makinesi uygulaması için önemli bir yeni özellik üzerinde çalışıyor. Şirket uygulamayı bu ayın başlarında GitHub'da açık kaynaklı hale getirmişti ve şu ana kadar otuzdan fazla kişinin bu konuda katkıda bulunduğu ifade ediliyor.
Öğrencilerin cebir öğrenmesini kolaylaştıracak
Yeni bir rapora göre Microsoft, Hesap Makinesi uygulamasına bir grafik modu eklemek için çalışıyor. Bu özellik uygulama üzerinde matematik denklemlerinin çizilebilmesini sağlayacak. Fikir, şirkette mühendis olarak çalışan Dave Grochocki'den geldi ve bu yenilikle, özellikle öğrencilerin cebir öğrenmesinin kolaylaştırılması hedefleniyor.Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki öğrencilerin çoğunun cebir konusunda başarısız oldukları açıklanırken, gelişmiş matematik, bilim ve mühendislik konuları için cebirin çok önemli olduğu ifade ediliyor. Bu özellik şu anda geliştirilme aşamasında olduğundan, tüm kullanıcılara ne zaman sunulacağı konusunda henüz net bir tarih olmadığını da belirtelim.
https://www.theverge.com/2019/3/22/18277786/windows-10-microsoft-graphing-calculator-open-source-algebra Yorum Yaz Paylaş Tweetle
Amma tatava yapmışlar, çok daha gelişmişinin kodu şu kadar, haber yapılması bile abes.
[code]
unit UntMain;
interface
uses
Windows, Messages, Variants, Graphics, Classes, Controls, Forms,
Dialogs, SysUtils, StdCtrls, ExtCtrls, Math, ComCtrls;
type
TFrmGraph = class(TForm)
Panel1: TPanel;
GroupBox1: TGroupBox;
RadioButton1: TRadioButton;
RadioButton2: TRadioButton;
RadioButton3: TRadioButton;
RadioButton4: TRadioButton;
RadioButton5: TRadioButton;
LCoef1: TLabel;
LCoef2: TLabel;
LCoef3: TLabel;
LCoef4: TLabel;
Coef1: TEdit;
UDCoef2: TUpDown;
Coef2: TEdit;
Coef3: TEdit;
Coef4: TEdit;
UDCoef1: TUpDown;
UDCoef4: TUpDown;
UDCoef3: TUpDown;
Bevel4: TBevel;
PaintBox1: TPaintBox;
StatusBar1: TStatusBar;
GroupBox2: TGroupBox;
Label1: TLabel;
Label2: TLabel;
Edit2: TEdit;
UpDown1: TUpDown;
ChBoxGridLinesX: TCheckBox;
ChBoxAxisValuesX: TCheckBox;
cbXApp: TComboBox;
GroupBox3: TGroupBox;
Label3: TLabel;
ChBoxGridLinesY: TCheckBox;
ChBoxAxisValuesY: TCheckBox;
Edit3: TEdit;
UpDown2: TUpDown;
Label23: TLabel;
Label4: TLabel;
Button2: TButton;
Button1: TButton;
Button3: TButton;
GraphColor: TColorBox;
BkColor: TColorBox;
procedure Button1Click(Sender: TObject);
procedure RadioButton1Click(Sender: TObject);
procedure Button2Click(Sender: TObject);
procedure Button3Click(Sender: TObject);
procedure Edit2Change(Sender: TObject);
procedure Coef1Change(Sender: TObject);
procedure PaintBox1Paint(Sender: TObject);
procedure FormDestroy(Sender: TObject);
procedure FormActivate(Sender: TObject);
procedure Edit4KeyPress(Sender: TObject; var Key: Char);
procedure BkColorChange(Sender: TObject);
procedure PaintBox1MouseMove(Sender: TObject; Shift: TShiftState; X,
Y: Integer);
private
XGridLineCount : ShortInt; // Don't give odd values
YGridLineCount : ShortInt; // Don't give odd values
FXIncrement : Single; // smaller given values makes slower the graph to
// be drawn
DemoFXValue : Integer; // Demo Function Value holder
FGraphBmp : TBitmap;
procedure SaveActivePaint;
procedure DestroyActivePaint;
{ Private declarations }
public
{ Public declarations }
procedure GetParameters;
procedure DrawGraphGridLines;
procedure DrawAxisOrdinate;
procedure DrawGraph;
function FunctionName : string;
function PowerN(base : Extended; expo : Integer) : Extended;
end;
var
FrmGraph: TFrmGraph;
implementation
{$R *.dfm}
procedure TFrmGraph.Button1Click(Sender: TObject);
begin
{Destroy Active Screen First}
DestroyActivePaint;
PaintBox1.Refresh;
PaintBox1.Canvas.Pen.Color:=clBlack;
{Get Function Name}
StatusBar1.Panels[9].Text := FunctionName;
{ Get Grid Lines Count for XY and X Increment value, Demo Function first}
GetParameters;
{ Draw Main XY Axis }
DrawAxisOrdinate;
{ Draw XY Value GridLines and XY Axis Values}
if ChBoxGridLinesX.Checked or ChBoxAxisValuesX.Checked or
ChBoxGridLinesY.Checked or ChBoxAxisValuesY.Checked then
DrawGraphGridLines;
{ Finally Draw the Graph }
DrawGraph;
{Save Active Screen preventing blank windows}
SaveActivePaint;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.DrawAxisOrdinate;
var ZeroX, ZeroY : Integer;
begin
{ Draw x=0 and y=0}
ZeroX := PaintBox1.Width div 2;
ZeroY := PaintBox1.Height div 2;
with PaintBox1.Canvas do
begin
Brush.Color := clBlack;
Brush.Style := bsClear;
Pen.Style := psSolid;
Pen.Width := 3;
// Draw x, y
Polyline([Point(ZeroX, 0), Point(ZeroX, PaintBox1.Height)]);
Polyline([Point(0, ZeroY), Point(PaintBox1.Width, ZeroY)]);
end;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.DrawGraphGridLines;
var i, pW, pH : Integer;
begin
pW := PaintBox1.Width;
pH := PaintBox1.Height;
with PaintBox1.Canvas do
begin
Pen.Style := psDot;
Pen.Width := 1;
{ Draw x = [-XridLineCount..XGridLineCount] }
for i:= 0 to XGridLineCount-1 do
begin
if i<> XGridLineCount/2 then //Don't draw x = 0
begin
if ChBoxGridLinesX.Checked then
Polyline([
Point(Round( pW * (1 - i/XGridLineCount) ), 0),
Point(Round( pW * (1 - i/XGridLineCount) ), pH)
]
);
end;
if ChBoxAxisValuesX.Checked then
TextOut(Round( pW * (1 - i/XGridLineCount) )+1, Round(pH/2)+2, IntToStr(Round(XGridLineCount/2)-i) );
end;
{ Draw y = [-YridLineCount..YGridLineCount] }
for i:= 0 to YGridLineCount-1 do
if i<> YGridLineCount/2 then //Don't draw y = 0
begin
if ChBoxGridLinesY.Checked then
Polyline([
Point(0, Round( pH *(1 - i/YGridLineCount) ) ),
Point(pW,Round( pH *(1 - i/YGridLineCount) ) )
]
);
if ChBoxAxisValuesY.Checked then
TextOut(pW div 2 + 2, Round( pH * (1 - i/YGridLineCount) )+1, IntToStr(i-Round(YGridLineCount/2)) );
end;
end;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.DrawGraph;
var x, y : Extended;
pPosX, pPosY : Integer;
ZeroX, ZeroY : Integer;
pW, pH : Integer;
begin
pW := PaintBox1.Width;
pH := PaintBox1.Height;
ZeroX := pW div 2;
ZeroY := pH div 2;
PaintBox1.Canvas.Lock;
PaintBox1.Canvas.Pen.Style := psSolid;
x:=-XGridLineCount/2; y:=0;
repeat
// Handles the Changes of the function coeeficients and redraws
case DemoFXValue of
1: y:= UDCoef1.Position * sin(x * UDCoef2.Position);
2: y:= UDCoef1.Position * cos(x * UDCoef2.Position);
3: y:= UDCoef1.Position * x + UDCoef2.Position;
4: y:= UDCoef1.Position * Power(x, 2) + UDCoef2.Position * x + UDCoef3.Position;
5: y:= UDCoef1.Position * Power(x, 3) + UDCoef2.Position * Power(x, 2)
+ UDCoef3.Position * x + UDCoef4.Position;
end;
pPosX := ZeroX + Round(x * pW /XGridLineCount);
pPosY := ZeroY - Round(y * pH /YGridLineCount);
PaintBox1.Canvas.Pixels[pPosX, pPosY] := GraphColor.Selected;
// Incremented Calculation of X Approach
x:= x + FXIncrement;
until x > XGridLineCount / 2;
PaintBox1.Canvas.Unlock;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.GetParameters;
var i:Integer;
begin
XGridLineCount := UpDown1.Position * 2; { X Axis Grid Lines }
YGridLineCount := UpDown2.Position * 2; { Y Axis Grid Lines }
FXIncrement := StrToFloat(cbXApp.Text); { X Approach Increment Count }
{ Decide Which Function to be drawn }
for i:=1 to 5 do
if TRadioButton(FindComponent('RadioButton'+IntToStr(i))).Checked then
DemoFXValue := i;
{Get Function Name}
StatusBar1.Panels[9].Text := FunctionName;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.RadioButton1Click(Sender: TObject);
var i:Integer;
coefCount : Integer;
begin
{ Show belonging Function Coeeficients }
coefCount := 0;
for i:=1 to 4 do
begin
TEdit(FindComponent('Coef'+IntToStr(i))).Enabled := False;
TLabel(FindComponent('LCoef'+IntToStr(i))).Enabled := False;
TUpDown(FindComponent('UDCoef'+IntToStr(i))).Enabled := False;
end;
if (RadioButton1.Checked) or (RadioButton2.Checked) or
(RadioButton3.Checked) then coefCount := 2;
if (RadioButton4.Checked) then coefCount := 3;
if (RadioButton5.Checked) then coefCount := 4;
for i:=1 to coefCount do
begin
TEdit(FindComponent('Coef'+IntToStr(i))).Enabled := True;
TLabel(FindComponent('LCoef'+IntToStr(i))).Enabled := True;
TUpDown(FindComponent('UDCoef'+IntToStr(i))).Enabled := True;
end;
GetParameters;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.Button2Click(Sender: TObject);
begin
{ Form Close }
Close;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.Button3Click(Sender: TObject);
begin
MessageBox(
Handle,
':: FxGraphView Demo v1.0.4 by XaoCody...'+#13+
':: July 06th, 2003 - Delphi 7'+#13+
':: ---------------------------------------- '+#13+
':: FxGraphView Version History ::'+#13+
':: v1.0.4 : Axis Grid and Value Disable/Enable Options'+#13+
':: : DoubleBuffer Correction'+#13+
':: v1.0.3 : GraphPan and Position Values'+#13+
':: v1.0.2 : Lossless Canvas, XApproach Combo'+#13+
':: v1.0.1 : FunctionName is available'+#13+
':: v1.0.0 : Generic'+#13+
':: ---------------------------------------- '+#13+
':: v1.0.5 will handle function creation...'+#13+
':: Check for updates...',
'FxGraphView v1.0.4',
MB_OK
);
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.Edit2Change(Sender: TObject);
begin
Button1.Click;
end;
function TFrmGraph.FunctionName : string;
var s1, s2, s3, s4 : string;
begin
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// Function Type f(x) = a * sin(b * x)
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Result:='f(x) = ';
if RadioButton1.Checked then s2 := 'sin';
if RadioButton2.Checked then s2 := 'cos';
if (RadioButton1.Checked) or (RadioButton2.Checked) then
// Adjust format with coeffs as 'a * sin(b*x)' or 'a * cos(b*x)'
begin
case UDCoef1.Position of
0: Result:= Result + '0';
1: Result:= Result + s2;
-1: Result:= Result + '-' + s2;
else Result:= Result + Coef1.Text + ' * ' + s2;
end;
case UDCoef2.Position of
0:
begin
if RadioButton1.Checked then Result:= 'f(x) = 0';
if RadioButton2.Checked then Result:= 'f(x) = 1';
end;
1: if Result<> 'f(x) = 0' then Result:= Result + '(x)';
-1: if Result<> 'f(x) = 0' then Result:= Result + '(-x)';
else if Result<> 'f(x) = 0' then Result:= Result +'('+ Coef2.Text + 'x)';
end;
if (UDCoef1.Position = 0) and (UDCoef2.Position = 0) then Result := 'f(x) = 0';
end;
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// Function Type f(x) = a * x + b
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
if RadioButton3.Checked then
begin
Result:='f(x) = ';
case UDCoef1.Position of
0: Result := Result; //No change
1: Result := Result + 'x';
-1: Result := Result + '-x';
else Result := Result + Coef1.Text + 'x';
end;
case UDCoef2.Position of
0: Result := Result; //No change
else
begin
if (UDCoef2.Position > 0) and (UDCoef1.Position <> 0) then Result:=Result + ' + ';
Result := Result + ' ' + Coef2.Text;
end;
end;
if (UDCoef2.Position = 0) and (UDCoef1.Position = 0) then Result:= Result + '0';
end;
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// Function Type f(x) = a * x^2 + b * x + c
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
if RadioButton4.Checked then
begin
case UDCoef1.Position of
0 : s1 := '';
1 : s1 := 'x^2 ';
-1: s1 := '-x^2 ';
else s1 := Coef1.Text + 'x^2 ';
end;
case UDCoef2.Position of
0 : s2 := '';
1 : s2 := 'x ';
-1: s2 := '-x ';
else s2 := ' ' + Coef2.Text + 'x ';
end;
case UDCoef3.Position of
0 : s3 := '';
else s3 := ' ' + Coef3.Text;
end;
//Write one by one
Result:= s1;
if s2 <> '' then
begin
if (UDCoef2.Position > 0) and (Result<>'') then s2:= '+' + s2;
end;
Result := Result + s2;
if s3 <> '' then
begin
if (UDCoef3.Position > 0) and (Result<>'') then s3:= '+' + s3;
end;
Result := Result + s3;
if Result = '' then Result:= 'f(x) = 0'
else Result := 'f(x) = ' + Result;
end;
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// Function Type f(x) = a * x^3 + b * x^2 + cx + d
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
if RadioButton5.Checked then
begin
case UDCoef1.Position of
0 : s1 := '';
1 : s1 := 'x^3 ';
-1: s1 := '-x^3 ';
else s1 := Coef1.Text + 'x^3 ';
end;
case UDCoef2.Position of
0 : s2 := '';
1 : s2 := 'x^2 ';
-1: s2 := '-x^2 ';
else s2 := ' ' + Coef2.Text + 'x^2 ';
end;
case UDCoef3.Position of
0 : s3 := '';
1 : s3 := 'x ';
-1: s3 := '-x ';
else s3 := ' ' + Coef3.Text + 'x ';
end;
case UDCoef4.Position of
0 : s4 := '';
else s4 := ' ' + Coef4.Text;
end;
//Write one by one
Result:= s1;
if s2 <> '' then
begin
if (UDCoef2.Position > 0) and (Result<>'') then s2:= '+' + s2;
end;
Result := Result + s2;
if s3 <> '' then
begin
if (UDCoef3.Position > 0) and (Result<>'') then s3:= '+' + s3;
end;
Result := Result + s3;
if s4 <> '' then
begin
if (UDCoef4.Position > 0) and (Result<>'') then s4:= '+' + s4;
end;
Result := Result + s4;
if Result = '' then Result:= 'f(x) = 0'
else Result := 'f(x) = ' + Result;
end;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.Coef1Change(Sender: TObject);
begin
{When coefficients are changed then Get Function Name}
StatusBar1.Panels[9].Text := FunctionName;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.SaveActivePaint;
var graphRect : TRect;
begin
if Assigned(FGraphBmp) then FreeAndNil(FGraphBmp);
FGraphBmp := TBitmap.Create;
FGraphBmp.Width := PaintBox1.Width;
FGraphBmp.Height := PaintBox1.Height;
graphRect.Left := 0;
graphRect.Top := 0;
graphRect.Right := FGraphBmp.Width;
graphRect.Bottom := FGraphBmp.Height;
FGraphBmp.Canvas.CopyRect(graphRect, PaintBox1.Canvas, PaintBox1.ClientRect);
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.PaintBox1Paint(Sender: TObject);
begin
if Assigned(FGraphBmp) then
PaintBox1.Canvas.Draw(0,0, FGraphBmp);
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.DestroyActivePaint;
begin
if Assigned(FGraphBmp) then FreeAndNil(FGraphBmp);
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.FormDestroy(Sender: TObject);
begin
DestroyActivePaint;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.FormActivate(Sender: TObject);
begin
FGraphBmp := nil;
DoubleBuffered := True;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.Edit4KeyPress(Sender: TObject; var Key: Char);
begin
if not (ord(key) in [48..57]) then
Key := #0; {Return '0' if the pressed key is not numerical}
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.BkColorChange(Sender: TObject);
begin
Color := BkColor.Selected;
Button1.Click;
end;
procedure TFrmGraph.PaintBox1MouseMove(Sender: TObject; Shift: TShiftState;
X, Y: Integer);
var zeroX, zeroY : Integer;
posX, posY : Extended;
pW, pH : Integer;
gridLineWidthX : Integer;
gridLineWidthY : Integer;
s : string;
begin
pW := PaintBox1.Width;
pH := PaintBox1.Height;
zeroX := pW div 2;
zeroY := pH div 2;
gridLineWidthX := zeroX div UpDown1.Position;
gridLineWidthY := zeroY div UpDown2.Position;
posX :=0; posY :=0;
//Draw Graph Follower
PaintBox1.Refresh;
PaintBox1.Canvas.Pen.Style := psSolid;
PaintBox1.Canvas.Pen.Width := 1;
PaintBox1.Canvas.Polyline([Point(X, 0), Point(X, PaintBox1.Height)]);
PaintBox1.Canvas.Polyline([Point(0, Y), Point(PaintBox1.Width, Y)]);
//Define GraphX Positons
if X <> zeroX then posX := (X - zeroX) / gridLineWidthX;
if X = zeroX then posX := 0;
//Define GraphX Positons
if Y <> zeroY then posY := (zeroY - Y) / gridLineWidthY;
if X = zeroY then posY := 0;
StatusBar1.Panels[1].Text := IntToStr(X);
StatusBar1.Panels[3].Text := IntToStr(Y);
StatusBar1.Panels[5].Text := Format('%.2f', [posX]);
StatusBar1.Panels[7].Text := Format('%.2f', [posY]);
case DemoFXValue of
1: s := Format('f( %.2f ) = %.2f', [posX, UDCoef1.Position * sin(UDCoef2.Position * posX)]);
2: s := Format('f( %.2f ) = %.2f', [posX, UDCoef1.Position * cos(UDCoef2.Position * posX)]);
3: s := Format('f( %.2f ) = %.2f', [posX, UDCoef1.Position * posX + UDCoef2.Position]);
4: s := Format('f( %.2f ) = %.2f', [posX, UDCoef1.Position * PowerN(posX,2)
+ UDCoef2.Position * posX + UDCoef3.Position]);
5: s := Format('f( %.2f ) = %.2f', [posX, UDCoef1.Position * PowerN(posX,3)
+ UDCoef2.Position * PowerN(posX,2) + UDCoef3.Position * posX + UDCoef4.Position]);
end;
StatusBar1.Panels[8].Text := s;
end;
function TFrmGraph.PowerN(base : Extended; expo : Integer) : Extended;
var i:Integer;
begin
if expo < 0 then begin Result:=-1; exit; end;
Result := 1;
for i:=1 to expo do
Result := Result * base;
end;
end.
[/code]