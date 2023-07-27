Sony duyurdu: İşte karşınızda PlayStation 5’in en sevilen 40 oyunu

PlayStation 5’in en sevilen 40 oyunu açıklandı
Sony’nin 40 milyon PS5 satışını kutlamak için hazırlanan oyun listesi, PlayStation kullanıcılarının ve hayranlarının oylaması ile hazırlandı. İşte karşınızda geçtiğimiz yıların en çok satan yapımlarını da içeren oyun listesi:
- Astro’s Playroom (2020)
- Bugsnax (2020)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
- Cult of the Lamb (2022)
- Dead Space (2023)
- Death’s Door (2021)
- Deep Rock Galactic (2022)
- Demon’s Souls (2020)
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (2021)
- Doki Doki Literature Club (2021)
- Elden Ring (2022)
- Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout (2022)
- FIFA 23 (2022)
- Final Fantasy XVI (2023)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (2021)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (2021)
- God of War: Ragnarök (2022)
- Gran Turismo 7 (2022)
- Hades (2021)
- Hitman 3 (2021)
- Hogwarts Legacy (2023)
- Horizon Forbidden West (2022)
- Humanity (2023)
- Inscryption (2021)
- It Takes Two (2021)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (2021)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (2021)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023)
- Resident Evil Village (2021)
- Returnal (2021)
- SIFU (2022)
- Skater XL (2020)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023)
- Stray (2022)
- Tales of Arise (2021)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (2022)
- The Last of Us Part I (2022)
- Worms Rumble (2020)
istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz: