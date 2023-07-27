Giriş
    Sony duyurdu: İşte karşınızda PlayStation 5’in en sevilen 40 oyunu

    16 Temmuz 2023 tarihinde 40 milyon satış rakamını aşan Playstation 5, oyuncuların gözdesi olmaya devam ediyor. Bunu kutlamak isteyen Sony, sistemin en sevilen 40 oyununu duyurdu.
    Oy Ver
    En sevilen 40 PlayStation 5 oyunu Tam Boyutta Gör
    Geçtiğimiz saatlerde Sony Interacitve Entertainment, PlayStation 5 konsollarının 16 Temmuz 2023 tarihi itibariyle 40 milyondan fazla sattığını duyurmuştu. Bunu kutlamak için Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO’su Jim Ryan, bir blog gönderisinde PS5 sistemlerine, oyunculara ve geliştiricilere teşekkür etmişti. Aynı gönderide Jim Ryan, 40 milyonu kutlamak için PlayStation 5 sisteminin en sevilen 40 oyununu paylaştı.

    PlayStation 5’in en sevilen 40 oyunu açıklandı

    Sony’nin 40 milyon PS5 satışını kutlamak için hazırlanan oyun listesi, PlayStation kullanıcılarının ve hayranlarının oylaması ile hazırlandı. İşte karşınızda geçtiğimiz yıların en çok satan yapımlarını da içeren oyun listesi:

    Bu haberi, mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak indirip,
    istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz:     DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    BMW'den elektrikli tekne: The Icon

