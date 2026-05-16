GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, Outbound, Directive 8020, Subnautica 2, Blades of Fire, Forza Horizon 6, Disco Elysium, Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure, Planet Coaster 2, Sudden Strike 5 ve Super Battle Golf ekleniyor.
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL
- Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes (Steam)
- Outbound (Steam)
- Directive 8020 (Steam)
- Subnautica 2 (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Game Pass)
- Blades of Fire (Steam)
- Forza Horizon 6 (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)
- Disco Elysium (Xbox, Game Pass)
- Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure (Epic Games Store)
- Planet Coaster 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Sudden Strike 5 (Steam)
- Super Battle Golf (Steam)
titanfall gerçek oluyor desenize
Tam teşekküllü işlevsel gerçek Mecha yapmak Japonlara değil de Çinlilere kısmetmiş.