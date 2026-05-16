Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta dahil Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, Subnautica 2 ve Forza Horizon 6 dahil 11 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, Outbound, Directive 8020, Subnautica 2, Blades of Fire, Forza Horizon 6, Disco Elysium, Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure, Planet Coaster 2, Sudden Strike 5 ve Super Battle Golf ekleniyor.

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL

Nvidia RTX 5090 fiyatları rekor kırabilir: Sebep GDDR7 maliyeti 1 gün önce eklendi

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

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GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: