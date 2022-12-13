iPhone 14 uydu bağlantı özelliği daha fazla ülkenin kullanımına sunuluyor

Tüm iPhone 14 modellerinde bulunan Acil SOS özelliği geçtiğimiz ay ABD ve Kanada’da kullanıma sunulmuştu. Apple şimdi ise bu özelliği Fransa, Almanya, İrlanda ve Birleşik Krallık'ta da kullanıma sunmaya başlamış durumda.
Apple, gelecek yıl daha fazla ülkede uydu aracılığıyla Acil Durum SOS'u kullanıma sunacağını söylüyor. Uyumlu bir iPhone 14 (14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro ve 14 Pro Max dahil) satın alındığında iki yıllık hizmet ücretsiz olarak sunuluyor, ancak şu anda bu iki yıl bittiğinde ne kadara mal olacağı belli değil.
