    iPhone 14 uydu bağlantı özelliği daha fazla ülkenin kullanımına sunuluyor

    Tüm iPhone 14 modelleri Acil SOS adı verilen uydu bağlantı özelliğine bir süre önce kavuşmuştu ancak sadece ABD’de kullanılıyordu. Şimdi ise Apple, bu özelliği daha fazla ülkenin kullanımına sunuyor.
    iPhone 14 ile birlikte sunulan ve kullanıcıların normal hücresel veya Wi-Fi sinyali olmadığında acil servislerle iletişim kurmasına olanak tanıyan yeni bir güvenlik özelliği olan uydu üzerinden Acil SOS, artık belirli Avrupa ülkelerinde kullanıma sunuldu.

    iPhone 14 uydu özelliği Avrupa'ya geldi

    Tüm iPhone 14 modellerinde bulunan Acil SOS özelliği geçtiğimiz ay ABD ve Kanada’da kullanıma sunulmuştu. Apple şimdi ise bu özelliği Fransa, Almanya, İrlanda ve Birleşik Krallık'ta da kullanıma sunmaya başlamış durumda.

    Bu özellik, hücresel veya Wi-Fi bağlantısı bir seçenek değilse, acil servislere mesaj göndermelerine izin vererek acil durumlarda iPhone sahiplerine yardımcı olmayı amaçlıyor. Acil durum servislerini geleneksel yöntemle aramayı deneyip başarısız olduktan sonra iPhone 14, karşınıza birtakım sorular çıkarıyor. Sonrasında ise bu sorulara verilen cevaplar acil durum kişilerine gönderiliyor.

    Apple, gelecek yıl daha fazla ülkede uydu aracılığıyla Acil Durum SOS'u kullanıma sunacağını söylüyor. Uyumlu bir iPhone 14 (14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro ve 14 Pro Max dahil) satın alındığında iki yıllık hizmet ücretsiz olarak sunuluyor, ancak şu anda bu iki yıl bittiğinde ne kadara mal olacağı belli değil.

    Yeşil lazer ışık tuttu: Sifonun saçtıkları

    K
    kelvinbamfield 2 saat önce

    Hadi bakalım şu ana kadar aldığımız virüslerle birliktemiyiz yani.

    ow ye

    kapağı kapat sifona bas basit...

