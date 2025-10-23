Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (23 Ekim)

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı
Paylaşılan listeye göre 4 Kasım'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Commandos: Origins, Microsoft Flight Simulator 24, PowerWash Simulator 2, Bounty Star, Super Fantasy Kingdom, Halls of Torment, The Outer Worlds 2, 1000xResist ve Football Manager 26 olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Commandos: Origins - Eklendi- Cloud, Konsol ve PC - Game Pass Premium ve üzeri
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 24 - Eklendi - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Premium ve üzeri
- PowerWash Simulator 2 - 23 Ekim - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
- Bounty Star - 23 Ekim - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
- Super Fantasy Kingdom - 24 Ekim - PC - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
- Halls of Torment - 28 Ekim- Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Premium ve üzeri
- The Outer Worlds 2 - 29 Ekim - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
- 1000xResist - 4 Kasım - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Premium ve üzeri
- Football Manager 26 - 4 Kasım Cloud, Konsol ve PC - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
Kaçıranlar için Ekim ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 1 Kasım itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Jusant, Metal Slug Tactics ve Return to Monkey Island yer alıyor.
- Jusant (Cloud, Konsol ve PC)
- Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Konsol ve PC)
- Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Konsol ve PC)
DLC / Güncellemeler
- Minecraft: SoulSteel – Erişime açıldı
- Sea of Thieves: Season 17 Act 3 – Erişime açıldı
Oyun içi avantajlar
- Albion Online: Exclusive Game Pass Reward Package (PC) – 30 Ekim