    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (23 Ekim)

    Ekim ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar belli oldu. Paylaşılan listede The Outer Worlds 2, FM 26 dahil olmak üzere 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor...

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (23 Ekim) Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Ekim ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Ayrıca yeni yapımların yanı sıra bazı oyunlar Game Pass'e veda edecek.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Paylaşılan listeye göre 4 Kasım'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Commandos: Origins, Microsoft Flight Simulator 24, PowerWash Simulator 2, Bounty Star, Super Fantasy Kingdom, Halls of Torment, The Outer Worlds 2, 1000xResist ve Football Manager 26 olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    • Commandos: Origins - Eklendi- Cloud, Konsol ve PC - Game Pass Premium ve üzeri
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator 24 - Eklendi - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Premium ve üzeri
    • PowerWash Simulator 2 - 23 Ekim - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
    • Bounty Star - 23 Ekim - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
    • Super Fantasy Kingdom - 24 Ekim - PC - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
    • Halls of Torment - 28 Ekim- Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Premium ve üzeri
    • The Outer Worlds 2 - 29 Ekim - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass
    • 1000xResist - 4 Kasım - Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S - Game Pass Premium ve üzeri
    • Football Manager 26 - 4 Kasım Cloud, Konsol ve PC - Game Pass Ultimate ve PC Game Pass

    Kaçıranlar için Ekim ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 1 Kasım itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Jusant, Metal Slug Tactics ve Return to Monkey Island yer alıyor.

    • Jusant (Cloud, Konsol ve PC)
    • Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Konsol ve PC)
    • Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Konsol ve PC)

    DLC / Güncellemeler

    • Minecraft: SoulSteel – Erişime açıldı
    • Sea of Thieves: Season 17 Act 3 – Erişime açıldı

    Oyun içi avantajlar

    • Albion Online: Exclusive Game Pass Reward Package (PC) – 30 Ekim
