Cyberpunk 2077 ve daha fazlası Google Stadia'ya geliyor

Gamescom 2019'da önemli bir konferans düzenleyen Google, Stadia platformu için yepyeni oyun duyuruları yaptı. Cyberpunk 2077'nin de aralarında bulunduğu 12 farklı oyun Google Stadia'nın kütüphanesine katıldı. Açıklanan yeni oyunlar şu şekilde:Yukarıdaki oyunların bir kısmı kasım ayında Stadia'nın çıkışıyla birlikte oynanabilir olacak. Cyberpunk 2077 gibi oyunların ise çıkış tarihlerini beklememiz gerekecek.Google Stadia için şu ana kadar duyurulan oyunların listesi aşağıda. Çıkış tarihine kadar bu kütüphane genişlemeye devam edecek.- NBA 2K, Borderlands 3- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood- Destiny 2(oyunlar henüz duyurulmadı)- Cyberpunk 2077- Get Packed- GRID- Metro Exodus- Windjammers 2- Thumper(oyunlar henüz duyurulmadı)- Farming Simulator 19- Kine- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle- Baldur's Gate 3- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid- Orcs Must Die 3(oyunlar henüz duyurulmadı)- Football Manager- Samurai Shodown- Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider- Superhot- Gylt- Darksiders Genesis, Destroy All Humans- Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Just Dance , Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Division 2 , Trials Rising, The Crew 2, Watch Dogs Legion- Mortal Kombat 11