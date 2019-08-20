Cyberpunk 2077 ve daha fazlası Google Stadia'ya geliyor

Gamescom 2019'da önemli bir konferans düzenleyen Google, Stadia platformu için yepyeni oyun duyuruları yaptı. Cyberpunk 2077'nin de aralarında bulunduğu 12 farklı oyun Google Stadia'nın kütüphanesine katıldı. Açıklanan yeni oyunlar şu şekilde:
Yukarıdaki oyunların bir kısmı kasım ayında Stadia'nın çıkışıyla birlikte oynanabilir olacak. Cyberpunk 2077 gibi oyunların ise çıkış tarihlerini beklememiz gerekecek.
Ayrıca Bkz. "Google Stadia: İşte fiyatı, oyunları ve çıkış tarihi"
Google Stadia için şu ana kadar duyurulan oyunların listesi aşağıda. Çıkış tarihine kadar bu kütüphane genişlemeye devam edecek.
2K - NBA 2K, Borderlands 3
Bandai Namco - Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Bethesda - DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Bungie - Destiny 2
Capcom (oyunlar henüz duyurulmadı)
CD Projekt - Cyberpunk 2077
Coatsink - Get Packed
Codemasters - GRID
Deep Silver - Metro Exodus
DotEmu - Windjammers 2
Drool - Thumper
Electronic Arts (oyunlar henüz duyurulmadı)
Giants Software - Farming Simulator 19
Gwen Frey - Kine
Koei Tecmo - Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
Larian Studios - Baldur's Gate 3
nWay Games - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Robot Entertainment - Orcs Must Die 3
Rockstar (oyunlar henüz duyurulmadı)
Sega - Football Manager
SNK - Samurai Shodown
Square Enix - Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Superhot Team - Superhot
Tequila Works - Gylt
THQ Nordic - Darksiders Genesis, Destroy All Humans
Ubisoft - Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Just Dance , Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Division 2 , Trials Rising, The Crew 2, Watch Dogs Legion
Warner Bros - Mortal Kombat 11
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Kine
- Darksiders: Genesis
- Orcs Must Die 3 (Stadia Exclusive)
- Windjammers 2
- Moral Kombat 11
- Destroy All Humans
- Super Hot
- Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition
- Samurai Shodown
- Grid
- Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle
