Emmy 2019 ödüllerinin kazananları belli oldu

71. Emmy Ödülleri'nin kazananları bugün düzenlenen ödül töreniyle nihayet belli oldu. Son sezonuyla büyük eleştiriler alan Game of Thrones, En İyi Drama ödülünün sahibi olsa da törenin geri kalanında sessiz bir gece geçirdi. Pose dizisindeki rolüyle En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülünü kazanan Billy Porter ise bu alanda ödül alan ilk açık eşcinsel aktör olarak tarihe geçti.



Emmy 2019 ödülleri özellikle de HBO için çok iyi geçti diyebiliriz. Game of Thrones, Barry, Succession ve Chernobyl gibi yapımlar da törende birçok önemli ödülün kazananı oldu. Bill Hader, Barry dizisindeki rolüyle En İyi Erkek oyuncu ödülünü evine götürdü. Succession ise En İyi Drama Senaryosu'nun kazananı oldu. Son olarak Chernobyl de En İyi Mini Dizi ödülünün sahibi oldu.



En İyi Drama Dizisi

Better Call Saul

The Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us



En İyi Komedi Dizisi

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep



En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)



En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)



En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)



En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)



En İyi Yönetmen – Drama

David Benioff ve D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones – "The Iron Throne")

David Nutter (Game of Thrones – "The Last of the Starks")

Miguel Sapochnick (Game of Thrones – "The Long Night")

Daina Reid (The Handmaid's Tale – "Holly")

Adam Mckay (Succession – "Celebration")

Jason Bateman (Ozark – "Reparations")



En İyi Senaryo – Drama

Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul – Winner)

Jed Mercurio – (Bodyguard – 4. Bölüm)

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones – The Iron Throne)

Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve – Nice and Neat)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession – Nobody is Ever Missing)

Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale – Holly)



En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Hale (Veep)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Coleman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)



En İyi Senaryo – Komedi

Bill Hader, Alec Berg (Barry – ronny/lily)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag – 1. Bölüm)

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle (Pen15 – Anna Ishii-Peters)

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll – Nothing in This World Is Easy)

Allison Silverman (Russian Doll – A Warm Body)

Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan (The Good Place – Janet)

David Mandel – (Veep – Veep)



En İyi Yönetmen – Komedi

Alec Berg (Barry – The Audition)

Bill Hader (Barry – ronny/lily)

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag – 1. Bölüm)

Mark Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory – Stocholm Syndrome)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – All Alone)

Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – We’re Going to the Catskills!)



En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)



En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)



En İyi Yarışma Programı

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)



En İyi Yönetmen – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi

Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal)

Johan Renck (Chernobyl)

Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora)

Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon – Glory)

Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon – Who’s Got the Pain)

Ava DuVernay (When They See Us)



En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)



En İyi Senaryo – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi

Russell T. Davies (A Very English)

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl)

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora)

Steven Levenson, Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon – Providence)

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury (When They See Us – 4. Bölüm)



En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi

Mahershela Ali (True Detective)

Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)



En İyi TV Filmi

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé



En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)



En İyi Mini Dizi

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us



