Giriş
DH ile Giriş
Üye değil misiniz? Yeni Hesap Oluştur Sosyal Ağ ile Bağlan
Yardıma ihtiyacınız mı var? Giriş Paneli
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Döşeme Stili Ana Akış
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    Sinema ve Dizi ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

    Emmy 2019 ödüllerinin kazananları belli oldu

    Televizyon dünyasının Oskar'ı olarak kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri'nin bu yılki kazananları belli oldu.
    3 sa.
    1,2b
    22
    2
    Sinema ve Dizi
    Hasan Aygünoğlu
    Editör
    Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık
    71. Emmy Ödülleri'nin kazananları bugün düzenlenen ödül töreniyle nihayet belli oldu. Son sezonuyla büyük eleştiriler alan Game of Thrones, En İyi Drama ödülünün sahibi olsa da törenin geri kalanında sessiz bir gece geçirdi. Pose dizisindeki rolüyle En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülünü kazanan Billy Porter ise bu alanda ödül alan ilk açık eşcinsel aktör olarak tarihe geçti.

    Emmy 2019 ödülleri özellikle de HBO için çok iyi geçti diyebiliriz. Game of Thrones, Barry, Succession ve Chernobyl gibi yapımlar da törende birçok önemli ödülün kazananı oldu. Bill Hader, Barry dizisindeki rolüyle En İyi Erkek oyuncu ödülünü evine götürdü. Succession ise En İyi Drama Senaryosu'nun kazananı oldu. Son olarak Chernobyl de En İyi Mini Dizi ödülünün sahibi oldu.

    En İyi Drama Dizisi


    Better Call Saul
    The Bodyguard
    Game of Thrones
    Killing Eve
    Ozark
    Pose
    Succession
    This Is Us

    En İyi Komedi Dizisi


    Barry
    Fleabag
    The Good Place
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Russian Doll
    Schitt’s Creek
    Veep

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama


    Jason Bateman (Ozark)
    Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
    Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
    Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
    Billy Porter (Pose)
    Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama


    Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
    Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
    Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
    Laura Linney (Ozark)
    Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
    Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
    Robin Wright (House of Cards)

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Drama


    Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
    Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
    Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
    Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
    Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
    Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Drama


    Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
    Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
    Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
    Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
    Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
    Julia Garner (Ozark)

    En İyi Yönetmen – Drama


    David Benioff ve D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones – "The Iron Throne")
    David Nutter (Game of Thrones – "The Last of the Starks")
    Miguel Sapochnick (Game of Thrones – "The Long Night")
    Daina Reid (The Handmaid's Tale – "Holly")
    Adam Mckay (Succession – "Celebration")
    Jason Bateman (Ozark – "Reparations")

    En İyi Senaryo – Drama


    Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul – Winner)
    Jed Mercurio – (Bodyguard – 4. Bölüm)
    David Benioff, D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones – The Iron Throne)
    Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve – Nice and Neat)
    Jesse Armstrong (Succession – Nobody is Ever Missing)
    Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder (The Handmaid’s Tale – Holly)

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi


    Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
    Stephen Root (Barry)
    Henry Winkler (Barry)
    Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
    Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Tony Hale (Veep)

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi


    Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
    Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
    Olivia Coleman (Fleabag)
    Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
    Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
    Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

    En İyi Senaryo – Komedi


    Bill Hader, Alec Berg (Barry – ronny/lily)
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag – 1. Bölüm)
    Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle (Pen15 – Anna Ishii-Peters)
    Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler (Russian Doll – Nothing in This World Is Easy)
    Allison Silverman (Russian Doll – A Warm Body)
    Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan (The Good Place – Janet)
    David Mandel – (Veep – Veep)

    En İyi Yönetmen – Komedi


    Alec Berg (Barry – The Audition)
    Bill Hader (Barry – ronny/lily)
    Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag – 1. Bölüm)
    Mark Cendrowski (The Big Bang Theory – Stocholm Syndrome)
    Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – All Alone)
    Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – We’re Going to the Catskills!)

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi


    Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
    Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
    Ted Danson (The Good Place)
    Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
    Bill Hader (Barry)
    Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi


    Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
    Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
    Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
    Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
    Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

    En İyi Yarışma Programı


    The Amazing Race
    American Ninja Warrior
    Nailed It
    RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Top Chef
    The Voice

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


    Patricia Arquette (The Act)
    Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
    Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
    Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
    Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
    Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

    En İyi Yönetmen – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


    Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal)
    Johan Renck (Chernobyl)
    Ben Stiller (Escape at Dannemora)
    Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon – Glory)
    Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon – Who’s Got the Pain)
    Ava DuVernay (When They See Us)

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


    Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
    Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
    Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
    Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
    John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
    Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

    En İyi Senaryo – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


    Russell T. Davies (A Very English)
    Craig Mazin (Chernobyl)
    Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora)
    Steven Levenson, Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon – Providence)
    Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury (When They See Us – 4. Bölüm)

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


    Mahershela Ali (True Detective)
    Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
    Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
    Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
    Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
    Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

    En İyi TV Filmi


    Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
    Brexit
    Deadwood: The Movie
    King Lear
    My Dinner With Hervé

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/TV Filmi


    Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
    Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
    Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
    Joey King (The Act)
    Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
    Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

    En İyi Mini Dizi


    Chernobyl
    Escape at Dannemora
    Fosse/Verdon
    Sharp Objects
    When They See Us
     


    https://www.theverge.com/2019/9/22/20878685/emmy-awards-2019-winners-list-game-of-thrones-fleabag-hbo-amazon-netflix Yorum Yaz
    Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
    Dürüstİnsan 10 dk.
    GoT son sezonu beğenilmese de TV tarihinin en önemli işlerinden biri sonuçta. Ödül alan başka bir yapım Fleabag ise öylesine başladığım ve gayet iyi bulduğum bir diziydi. Chernobyl zaten kalitesini belli ediyor.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    YuRYTR 2 sa.
    En İyi Drama Dizisi ödülünü OZARK kazanmalıydı bence
    Yanıtla +1
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
    B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
    Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
    Önceki ve Sonraki İçerikler
    Daha Yeniler 13 dk. Netflix Türkiye’den Breaking Bad filmine sansür! 36 dk. Trump açıkladı: Ay'a gitmek heyecan verici değil, hedefimiz Mars olmalı 1 sa. Huawei'in son harikası Mate 30 Pro | Mobilite 2 sa. Breaking Bad filmi El Camino'nun yeni tanıtım fragmanı paylaşıldı 3 sa. GÖRÜNTÜLENEN Emmy 2019 ödüllerinin kazananları belli oldu Sonraki Daimler, içten yanmalı motor planlarından vazgeçiyor 11 sa. Epic Games, Control’ü kendi mağazasına özel hale getirmek için 9.5 milyon Euro ödedi 12 sa. Rambo ve Ad Astra, gişede beklentileri karşılayamadı 12 sa. Sony 16K çözünürlüklü 20 metrelik dev ekranı 5,8 milyon dolara satışa sundu 13 sa. Popüler Linux dağıtımlarında en çok indirilen 5 Snap uygulaması 14 sa. SkinVision adlı uygulama cilt kanserini yüzde 95 doğrulukla tespit edebiliyor 14 sa. iPhone SE 2 modeli 2020’nin ilk yarısında 5 inç LCD ekranla gelebilir 15 sa. TCL 132’’ Micro LED 4K UHDTV’sini sergiledi 15 sa. Rekabetçi! Corsair M55 RGB PRO Oyuncu Faresi İncelemesi 16 sa. NaVi 14 ve Navi 12 beklediğimizden yakında olabilir 16 sa. Gears 5 Video İnceleme 17 sa. Donald Trump ve Mark Zuckerberg'in yaptığı toplantının detayları ortaya çıktı 18 sa. Amazon, Rivian'dan 100.000 adet elektrikli kamyonet sipariş etti 19 sa. Oppo Reno Ace'in tüm özellikleri ortaya çıktı 19 sa. Microsoft Edge tarayıcısının Android versiyonuna karanlık mod desteği geldi 20 sa. Kirin 990'lı Huawei Mate 30 Pro'nun AnTuTu puanı belli oldu 20 sa. 2020 yılında tüm belediyeler E-belediye sistemine geçecek 22 sa. World of Horror oyunu MS Paint ile hazırlandı 22 sa. Ve karşınızda dünyanın en büyük 8K televizyonu 23 sa. Fortnite oyununda Batman etkinliği Daha Eskiler
    Yükselişteki Paylaşımlar
    Avustralya’nın içme suyu kaynakları tükenmek üzere
    DonanımHaber
    İki Android uygulamasında daha zararlı yazılım ortaya çıktı
    DonanımHaber
    Galaxy Watch Active 2'nin Türkiye fiyatı belli oldu
    DonanımHaber
    Chernobylite Gamescom 2019 Oynanış Videosu
    Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
    Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts'tan Oynanış Videosu Paylaşıldı
    Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
    377. Dönem (Kasım 2019 Celbi) Uzun Dönem, Kısa Dönem ve Yedek ...
    DH Forum
    ATASAY BAYİSİ TARAFINDAN DOLANDIRILDIM. ŞEYTANIN AKLINA GELMEY...
    DH Forum
    Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
    Uygulama Haber
    Kuantum dolanıklığı kuramıyla bağlantılı fotonların görüntüsü ...
    Uygulama Haber
    CDC, elektronik sigara tüketicilerini uyarıyor
    Uygulama Haber
    Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim