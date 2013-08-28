Giriş
HTC One Max, Sense 5.5 arayüzü ile gelebilir

HTC One Max, Sense 5.5 arayüzü ile gelebilir

Samsung, Sony ve Apple'ın yanında Eylül ayı itibariyle yeni bir amiral gemi modeli tanıtmasını beklediğimiz diğer bir firma da Tayvanlı HTC. Yıla One adlı amiral gemi modeli ile başlayan HTC, modelin bir boy küçüğü One Mini'yi tanıttıktan sonra sıra bir boy büyüğü olan One Max'e geldi.

HTC'nin One Max adlı modelinde tüketiciye sunacağı donanım özellikleri farklı kaynaklardan gelen iddialar biraraya toplandığında az çok belli gibi. 

Modelin 5.9 inçlik SLCD3 ekranda Full HD çözünürlük ve Gorilla Glass 3 koruma camı sunması bekleniyor. İşlemci tarafında 2.4GHz saat hızında çalışan Snapdragon 800 yongaseti yer alırken, grafik birimi ise Adreno 330. 

Ayrıca 2GB RAM, 16GB depolama kapasitesi, microSD desteği, UltraPixel kamera, 2.1MP çözünürlükte ön kamera, arka kısımda parmak okuyucu, 3200mAh batarya şeklinde muhtemel özellikler mevcut. Tasarım açısından One modeline oldukça benzeyen One Max, Robert Downey Jr.'ın verdiği ipuçlarına göre yine alüminyum bir kasaya sahip olacak. BlinkFeed, BoomSound, Beats Audio, HTC Zoe gibi yazılım ve donanım özellikleri ise standart olarak geliyor.

Erdi Özüağ'ın batarya ile ilgili yenilikçi bir teknoloji ve çıkarılabilir arka kapak müjdesinden sonra cihazın kutu içerisinden Android 4.3 işletim sistemi ve Sense 5.5 arayüzü ile çıkacağına dair yeni bir iddia geldi. Böylece Galaxy Note 3 modelinden sonra Android 4.3 işletim sistemi ile gelecek ikinci akıllı telefonun HTC One Max olacağı belirtiliyor. 

HTC'nin popüler kullanıcı arayüzü Sense'in 5.5 sürümünün ise bizlere neler sunacağı konusunda herhangi bir bilgi yok. Bu sürümün HTC Zara adlı orta seviye Android akıllı telefonunda da sunulacağı sanılıyor.

HTC One Max'in IFA 2013 fuarının ilk günü olan 6 Eylül'de tanıtılacağına dair beklentiler artıyor. Tanıtım sonrasında Ekim-Kasım döneminde de modelin global olarak satışına başlanacak. 

http://www.androidheadlines.com/2013/08/htc-one-max-to-ship-with-android-4-3-debut-sense-5-5-and-feature-ultrapixel-camera.html Yorum Yaz
alp0007 5 yıl en beğenilen
Note İkim son günlerde kitlenip duruyor, sanki bana HTC One Max al diyor.
HTC Specialist 5 yıl
K.B.D

Mehmed Altair
K.B.D Durmadan telefon cıkarıyorlar.
Ayıp bu yaptığınız artık son 4 ayda 20 tane samsung çıkardı htc 4-5 tane. Samsung aynı segmente 2 telefon çıkardı htc hepsini farklı olarak konumlandırdı. Sony birbirinin özellik olarak aynısı sadece pili farklı telefonlar çıkardı. Lg g2 haricinde son çıkardığı telefonlarda hep önceki eskiyen cihazların özelliklerine yakın cihazlar çıkardı. Gelmişsiniz buraya işiniz gücünüz laf söylemek. Sanki htcnin phablet cihazı vardı da yenisini çıkardı. Rahat bırakın artık htcyi
Samsungun cikardigi 20 telefonu yaz o zaman

Samsung Ch@t 333 phone. Announced 2013, July. Features 2.4¨ TFT display, 2 MP camera, Bluetooth.
Ch@t 333

Samsung Galaxy Prevail 2 Android smartphone. Announced 2013, July. Features 3G, 4.0¨ Capacitive touchscreen, 5 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Prevail 2

Samsung Gravity Q T289 phone. Announced 2013, July. Features 3G, 3.0¨ TFT touchscreen, 2 MP camera, Bluetooth.
Gravity Q T289

Samsung ATIV S Neo Windows Mobile smartphone. Announced 2013, June. Features 3G, 4.8¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 8 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
ATIV S Neo

Samsung Galaxy S4 zoom Android smartphone. Announced 2013, June. Features 3G, 4.3¨ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy S4 zoom

Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 Android smartphone. Announced 2013, June. Features 3G, 4.0¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 5 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Ace 3

Samsung I9190 Galaxy S4 mini Android smartphone. Announced 2013, May. Features 3G, 4.3¨ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 8 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
I9190 Galaxy S4 mini

Samsung I9295 Galaxy S4 Active Android smartphone. Announced 2013, June. Features 3G, 5.0¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 8 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
I9295 Galaxy S4 Active

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 Android tablet. Announced 2013, June. Features 3G, 8.0¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 5 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Tab 3 8.0

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 P5220 Android tablet. Announced 2013, June. Features 3G, 10.1¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 3.15 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 P5220

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 P5200 Android tablet. Announced 2013, June. Features 3G, 10.1¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 3.15 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 P5200

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 P5210 Android tablet. Announced 2013, June. Features 10.1¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 3.15 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 P5210

Samsung Galaxy Exhibit T599 Android smartphone. Announced 2013, May. Features 3G, 3.8¨ Capacitive touchscreen, 5 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Exhibit T599

Samsung Galaxy Core I8260 Android smartphone. Announced 2013, May. Features 3G, 4.3¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 5 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Core I8260

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 P3210 Android tablet. Announced 2013, April. Features 7.0¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 3.15 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 P3210

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 P3200 Android tablet. Announced 2013, April. Features 3G, 7.0¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 3.15 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 P3200

Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3 I9200 Android tablet. Announced 2013, April. Features 3G, 6.3¨ SC-LCD capacitive touchscreen, 8 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Mega 6.3 I9200

Samsung Galaxy Mega 5.8 I9150 Android tablet. Announced 2013, April. Features 5.8¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 8 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Mega 5.8 I9150

Samsung Galaxy Trend II Duos S7572 Android smartphone. Announced 2013, April. Features 3G, 4.0¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 3.15 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Trend II Duos S7572

Samsung Galaxy Win I8550 Android smartphone. Announced 2013, April. Features 3G, 4.7¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 5 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Win I8550

Samsung Galaxy Pocket Neo S5310 Android smartphone. Announced 2013, April. Features 3G, 3.0¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 2 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Pocket Neo S5310

Samsung Galaxy Star S5280 Android smartphone. Announced 2013, April. Features 3.0¨ TFT capacitive touchscreen, 2 MP camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.
Galaxy Star S5280

Samsung E330S Galaxy S4 LTE-A Android smartphone. Announced 2013, June. Features 3G, 5.0¨ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 13 MP camera, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth.
E330S Galaxy S4 LTE-A


Al sana 23 tane 4 ay öncesinden (nisan) bu yana.
K.B.DMehmed AltairK.B.D Durmadan telefon cıkarıyorlar.Ayıp bu yaptığınız artık son 4 ayda 20 tane samsung çı...
Dr_jayjay 5 yıl
Samsyng kullanan babasinin sirketi gibi savunmaya geciyor, ne garip bir milletiz ki sahip oldugumuz en ufacik aletle bile benim ki seninkini dover moduna giriyorux. Cok okur, cok daha az yazarim da bu fanboylardan artik bikkinlik geldi. Yasim 28, tahminen cogunlugu da liseli ve yeni bitmis genclik olusturuyor. Urune gelecek olursakta, atrixi mi kardesime emanet etmeyi beklerken en gec ekimde ya htc one , ya lg g2 veya sony nin honamisini 2 yil kullanmak icin bir avrupa yatisinda satin almayi planliyorum. Ama suan gozdem lg g2
okan_cehapelioglu 5 yıl
zaten htc her yeni modelde farklı bi sense arayüzünü cıkarıyor
HTC Specialist 5 yıl
K.B.D

Mehmed Altair
K.B.D Durmadan telefon cıkarıyorlar.
Ayıp bu yaptığınız artık son 4 ayda 20 tane samsung çıkardı htc 4-5 tane. Samsung aynı segmente 2 telefon çıkardı htc hepsini farklı olarak konumlandırdı. Sony birbirinin özellik olarak aynısı sadece pili farklı telefonlar çıkardı. Lg g2 haricinde son çıkardığı telefonlarda hep önceki eskiyen cihazların özelliklerine yakın cihazlar çıkardı. Gelmişsiniz buraya işiniz gücünüz laf söylemek. Sanki htcnin phablet cihazı vardı da yenisini çıkardı. Rahat bırakın artık htcyi
Samsungun cikardigi 20 telefonu yaz o zaman

K.B.D 5 yıl
Durmadan telefon cıkarıyorlar.
mehmedaltair 5 yıl K.B.D
K.B.D
Durmadan telefon cıkarıyorlar.

Ayıp bu yaptığınız artık son 4 ayda 20 tane samsung çıkardı htc 4-5 tane.

Samsung aynı segmente 2 telefon çıkardı htc hepsini farklı olarak konumlandırdı.

Sony birbirinin özellik olarak aynısı sadece pili farklı telefonlar çıkardı.

Lg g2 haricinde son çıkardığı telefonlarda hep önceki eskiyen cihazların özelliklerine yakın cihazlar çıkardı.

Gelmişsiniz buraya işiniz gücünüz laf söylemek. Sanki htc'nin phablet cihazı vardı da yenisini çıkardı. Rahat bırakın artık htc'yi
LilTunechi 5 yıl
Sense 5 ile seviye atladı htc.5.5 ile çok sıradışı bir şey gelmez.
sertacarslan 5 yıl
Kasa boşlukları olmasa keşke. Artık telefonumu değiştirmek istiyorum, HTC'yi bir tur daha bekleyemem!
Guest-BA761BEEF 5 yıl
Htc gerçekten kaliteli telefonlar yapıyor. Şuan htc 8s kullanıyorum fazlasıyla tatmin edici.
Vipracing 5 yıl
O zaman haberdeki subliminal mesaja göre : Erdi Özüağ > Robert Downey JR
Can Bozok 5 yıl
benim pcden daha hizli
Teletapnes 5 yıl
YWNWA
Orijinalden alıntı: 1myst Bu senselerin changeloglarini biri paylasabilir mi?
Sense 5.5 Some buglar fixlendi... Sense 5 Zibilyon yeni ozellik... Edit: Bunun nesi - ve sayin HaTiCe severler ?

buglar giderse geriye sadece stabilete kalır
mehmedaltair 5 yıl
2 hafta sonra bize de güncelleme gelecek ama bizde sense 5.5 olmayacak galiba
