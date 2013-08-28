HTC One Max, Sense 5.5 arayüzü ile gelebilir





Samsung, Sony ve Apple'ın yanında Eylül ayı itibariyle yeni bir amiral gemi modeli tanıtmasını beklediğimiz diğer bir firma da Tayvanlı HTC. Yıla One adlı amiral gemi modeli ile başlayan HTC, modelin bir boy küçüğü One Mini'yi tanıttıktan sonra sıra bir boy büyüğü olan One Max'e geldi.





HTC'nin One Max adlı modelinde tüketiciye sunacağı donanım özellikleri farklı kaynaklardan gelen iddialar biraraya toplandığında az çok belli gibi.





Modelin 5.9 inçlik SLCD3 ekranda Full HD çözünürlük ve Gorilla Glass 3 koruma camı sunması bekleniyor. İşlemci tarafında 2.4GHz saat hızında çalışan Snapdragon 800 yongaseti yer alırken, grafik birimi ise Adreno 330.





Ayrıca 2GB RAM, 16GB depolama kapasitesi, microSD desteği, UltraPixel kamera, 2.1MP çözünürlükte ön kamera, arka kısımda parmak okuyucu, 3200mAh batarya şeklinde muhtemel özellikler mevcut. Tasarım açısından One modeline oldukça benzeyen One Max, Robert Downey Jr.'ın verdiği ipuçlarına göre yine alüminyum bir kasaya sahip olacak. BlinkFeed, BoomSound, Beats Audio, HTC Zoe gibi yazılım ve donanım özellikleri ise standart olarak geliyor.





Erdi Özüağ'ın batarya ile ilgili yenilikçi bir teknoloji ve çıkarılabilir arka kapak müjdesinden sonra cihazın kutu içerisinden Android 4.3 işletim sistemi ve Sense 5.5 arayüzü ile çıkacağına dair yeni bir iddia geldi. Böylece Galaxy Note 3 modelinden sonra Android 4.3 işletim sistemi ile gelecek ikinci akıllı telefonun HTC One Max olacağı belirtiliyor.





HTC'nin popüler kullanıcı arayüzü Sense'in 5.5 sürümünün ise bizlere neler sunacağı konusunda herhangi bir bilgi yok. Bu sürümün HTC Zara adlı orta seviye Android akıllı telefonunda da sunulacağı sanılıyor.





HTC One Max'in IFA 2013 fuarının ilk günü olan 6 Eylül'de tanıtılacağına dair beklentiler artıyor. Tanıtım sonrasında Ekim-Kasım döneminde de modelin global olarak satışına başlanacak.

http://www.androidheadlines.com/2013/08/htc-one-max-to-ship-with-android-4-3-debut-sense-5-5-and-feature-ultrapixel-camera.html