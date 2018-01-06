Karşınızda 2017'de PlayStation Store'un en çok satılan oyunları

Sony Interactive Entertainment Avrupa ve Amerika PlayStation Store'da 2017'nin en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı.
Avrupa PlayStation Store'da 2017'nin en çok satan PlayStation 4 oyunu FIFA 18 olurken Amerika PlayStation Store'da 2017'nin en çok satan PlayStation 4 oyunu Call of Duty WWII oldu.
2017'de en çok satılan PS4 oyunları
- FIFA 2018
- Call of Duty WWII
- Rocket League
- GTA V
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- FIFA 2017
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Destiny 2
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft
- Star Wars Battlefront
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Battlefield 4
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
2017'de en çok satılan PS VR oyunları
- Batman Arkham VR
- Superhot
- Job Simulator
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Robinson: The Journey
- Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
- Driveclub VR
- Sports Bar
- Arizona Sunshine
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Apollo 11 VR
- Cocos: Shark Island
- I Expect You To Die
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Statik
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Carnival Games
- Everest VR
- The Brookhaven Experiment
2017'de en çok satılan DLC'ler
- Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
2017'de en çok satılan PS Vita oyunları
- Persona 4 Golden
- Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
- Minecraft
- God of War Collection
- Killzone Mercenary
Vgchartz.com dan bakabilirsin ne kadar satildiklarina.
Belki kutulu sürümü daha cok satiyordur.,
persona her kesime hitap eden bir oyun değil. o yüzden ilk 20 de beklenmesi normal değil.