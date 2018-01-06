Giriş
DH ile Giriş
Üye değil misiniz? Yeni Hesap Oluştur Sosyal Ağ ile Bağlan
Yardıma ihtiyacınız mı var? Giriş Paneli
Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
Header'ı Tuttur
Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
Anasayfa
Döşeme Stili Ana Akış
Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
Detay Sayfaları
Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
Site Tercihleri
Renk Seçenekleri
Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
Detaylı Site Tercihleri
Oyunlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

Karşınızda 2017'de PlayStation Store'un en çok satılan oyunları

Sony, dijital içerik platformu PlayStation Store'da en çok satılan oyunları listeledi. Yılın en çok satılan PS4, PS VR, PS Vita ve DLC'lerini sizler için derledik.
1 yıl
10,1b
1
7
Oyunlar
Yusuf Akbaş
Yazar
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık
Karşınızda 2017'de PlayStation Store'un en çok satılan oyunları
Sony Interactive Entertainment Avrupa ve Amerika PlayStation Store'da 2017'nin en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı.
Avrupa PlayStation Store'da 2017'nin en çok satan PlayStation 4 oyunu FIFA 18 olurken Amerika PlayStation Store'da 2017'nin en çok satan PlayStation 4 oyunu Call of Duty WWII oldu.

2017'de en çok satılan PS4 oyunları

  1. FIFA 2018
  2. Call of Duty WWII
  3. Rocket League
  4. GTA V
  5. Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
  6. Horizon Zero Dawn
  7. ARK: Survival Evolved
  8. FIFA 2017
  9. EA Sports UFC 2
  10. Rainbow Six Siege
  11. Destiny 2
  12. Battlefield 1
  13. Minecraft
  14. Star Wars Battlefront
  15. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  16. Ghost Recon Wildlands
  17. Gran Turismo Sport
  18. Star Wars Battlefront 2
  19. Battlefield 4
  20. Assassin’s Creed Origins

2017'de en çok satılan PS VR oyunları

  1. Batman Arkham VR
  2. Superhot
  3. Job Simulator
  4. PlayStation VR Worlds
  5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  6. Robinson: The Journey
  7. Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
  8. Driveclub VR
  9. Sports Bar
  10. Arizona Sunshine
  11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  12. Apollo 11 VR
  13. Cocos: Shark Island
  14. I Expect You To Die
  15. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  16. Statik
  17. Fruit Ninja VR
  18. Carnival Games
  19. Everest VR
  20. The Brookhaven Experiment

2017'de en çok satılan DLC'ler

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
  2. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  3. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds

2017'de en çok satılan PS Vita oyunları

  1. Persona 4 Golden
  2. Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
  3. Minecraft
  4. God of War Collection
  5. Killzone Mercenary
 

https://www.bolumsonucanavari.com/Haberler-PlayStation_Storeda_2017nin_En_Cok_Satan_Oyunlari-89807.htm Yorum Yaz
Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
INumber1OneI 1 yıl
listede çok sağlam oyunlar var ama bazı oyunlarında hakkı yenilmiş sanki
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
olağan_şüpheli 1 yıl
keşke ne kadar satıldıklarını da yazsa.
1 Yanıt Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
-Lanaya- 1 yıl olağan_şüpheli
olağan_şüpheli

keşke ne kadar satıldıklarını da yazsa.



Vgchartz.com dan bakabilirsin ne kadar satildiklarina.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
javaprof 1 yıl
liste hayalimi yıktı persona ilk 20 de nasıl yok?
2 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
mementopolis 1 yıl javaprof
javaprof

liste hayalimi yıktı persona ilk 20 de nasıl yok?

Belki kutulu sürümü daha cok satiyordur.,
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
junana 1 yıl javaprof
javaprof

liste hayalimi yıktı persona ilk 20 de nasıl yok?

persona her kesime hitap eden bir oyun değil. o yüzden ilk 20 de beklenmesi normal değil.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Guest-F8946C419 1 yıl
PES oynayanlar bu konuyu görmesin
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
Önceki ve Sonraki İçerikler
Daha Yeniler 1 yıl Uber'in kurucusu hisselerini satmayı planlıyor 1 yıl Meltdown ve Spectre güvenlik açıklarından hangi Intel işlemcileri etkilendi? 1 yıl Alexa uyumlu ilk akıllı gözlük Vuzix’ten geliyor 1 yıl Dünyanın en ince bilgisayarı Acer Swift 7 (2018) duyuruldu 1 yıl Milli savaş uçağı motoruna iki aday: TUSAŞ ve Kale Grubu-Rolls-Royce 1 yıl Takata, hava yastığı hatası nedeniyle 3,3 milyon aracı daha geri çağırıyor 1 yıl Sony'nin yeni çerçevesiz amiral gemisi modelleri sızdırıldı 1 yıl Neutrogena deri sağlığınızı takip edecek bir aksesuar duyurdu 1 yıl Çin'in güneş enerjili yolu hırsızların kurbanı oldu 1 yıl Tsubasa Oozora gollerine mobilde devam ediyor 1 yıl Asus harici ekran kartı kutusunu duyurdu 1 yıl Samsung, Thunderbolt 3 destekli ilk QLED monitörü duyurdu 1 yıl Yeni Renault Clio için geri sayım başladı 1 yıl Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra ve L2'nin basın görselleri sızdı 1 yıl Pil üreticisi Energizer’ın Android telefonu: Energizer Power Max 600s özellikleri 1 yıl Bütün akıllı cihazlar tehlikede | 2si1 Teknoloji ve Oyun Programı 1 yıl İnternet devleri Ağ Tarafsızlığı davasına katılacak 1 yıl LG, CES 2018 öncesinde ilk 4K UHD projektörünü duyurdu 1 yıl Akademisyenden çarpıcı Nuh Tufanı yorumları: “Cep telefonu ve dronelar kullanıldı” 1 yıl Nissan Leaf 60 kWh batarya ile 360 km üzeri menzil sunacak 1 yıl GÖRÜNTÜLENEN Karşınızda 2017'de PlayStation Store'un en çok satılan oyunları Sonraki Intel patronu kritik açığı duyunca hisselerini sattı iddiası 1 yıl Dell’in yeni Cinema özellikleri en iyi video deneyimi vadediyor 1 yıl Huawei, P10 serisi için Android 8.0 Oreo Beta programını başlattı 1 yıl Doogee BL12000 akıllı telefonlarda batarya rekoru kırıyor 1 yıl Tesla, Avrupa'da Semi siparişlerini açtı 1 yıl Continental ve Bosch, HD haritalar için Here'a ortak oldu 1 yıl Spotify artık 70 milyon aboneye sahip 1 yıl Türk mühendislerinden zırh ötesi görüş gözlüğü ve zırhlı araçlara multikopter desteği 1 yıl HTC ezber bozacak: Çerçevesiz HTC U12'nin görseli sızdı 1 yıl Intel kritik açıklar için yamasını yayınladı 1 yıl Apple, AV1 adlı video sıkıştırma teknolojisine katkıda bulunacak 1 yıl Türkiye’de otomobil pazarı 2017’de daraldı 1 yıl Mozilla, Meltdown ve Spectre korumalı Firefox 57.0.4'ü yayınladı 1 yıl EUROSAM ile füze savunma sistemi anlaşması imzalandı 1 yıl Meteoroloji yıldırımın düşeceği noktayı önceden tespit edebiliyor 1 yıl Apple, Meltdown ve Spectre açıklarının tüm Mac ve iOS cihazları etkilediğini doğruladı 1 yıl 5G altyapısı bu yıl kullanıma sunuluyor 1 yıl Mesut Çevik ile Canlı | Konuk: Rahşan Gülşan 1 yıl VIA işlemci pazarına geri döndü 1 yıl Opera tarayıcısı gizli madencilik engelleme özelliğini devreye soktu Daha Eskiler
Yükselişteki Paylaşımlar
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: ‘Uber konusu
DonanımHaber
Haftaya A101 marketlerde daha uygun
DonanımHaber
Starlink uyduları yörüngeye yerleştirildi:
DonanımHaber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
GRID 2 Steam'de Ücretsiz
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
Manuel vites mi, Otomatik vites mi
DH Forum
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim