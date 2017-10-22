PlayStation Store'da Cadılar Bayramı indirimi başladı

Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Store üzerinde Cadılar Bayramı ve Haftanın Fırsatı indirimlerini başlattı. Haftanın Fırsatı indirimi 26 Ekim, Cadılar Bayramı indirimi 2 Kasım tarihine kadar sürecek. İndirimlere buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.
2 Kasım'da sonra erecek Cadılar Bayramı indirimleri kapsamında oluşan bazı PlayStation 4 oyun fiyatları şu şekilde:
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard -- 89,00 TL
- Fortnite - Standart -- 79,99 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf)
- Mortal Kombat X -- 38,99 TL
- Dead by Daylight -- 59,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf)
- Dying Light: The Following - Gelişmiş Sürüm -- 70,99 TL
- Fallout 4 -- 49,00 TL
- DOOM -- 35,99 TL
- DARK SOULS III -- 74,00 TL
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- 119,00 TL
- Alien: Isolation -- 20,99 TL
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition -- 74,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf)
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN - ENHANCED EDITION -- 36,99 TL
- The Evil Within -- 23,99 TL
- SOMA -- 23,99 TL
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle -- 59,00 TL
- Resident Evil -- 20,99 TL
- Resident Evil 0 -- 20,99 TL
- Resident Evil 4 -- 29,00 TL
- Resident EVil 5 -- 29,00 TL
- Resident Evil 6 -- 29,00 TL
- Metro Redux -- 29,99 TL
- Prey -- 74,00 TL
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle -- 74,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf)
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition -- 29,99 TL
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition -- 29,99 TL
- Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death -- 29,99 TL
- Wolfenstein: The New Order -- 14,99 TL
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -- 14,99 TL
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition -- 59,00 TL
26 Ekim'e kadar sürecek The Witcher 3 ve ek paket fırsatları şu şekilde:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- 49,00 TL
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition -- 59,00 TL
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine -- 29,00 TL
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone -- 14,99 TL
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Genişletme Paketi -- 35,99 TL
https://store.playstation.com/#!/tr-tr/halloween/cid=STORE-MSF75508-HWOCT17