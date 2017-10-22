Giriş
Oyun Konsolları ile İlgili Son Gönderiler

PlayStation Store'da Cadılar Bayramı indirimi başladı

PlayStation Store'da 26 Ekim ve 2 Kasım tarihine kadar sürecek Haftanın Fırsatı ve Cadılar Bayramı indirimi başladı. İşte PlayStation Store'da indirime giren oyunların listesi:
Oyun Konsolları
Yusuf Akbaş
Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Store üzerinde Cadılar Bayramı ve Haftanın Fırsatı indirimlerini başlattı. Haftanın Fırsatı indirimi 26 Ekim, Cadılar Bayramı indirimi 2 Kasım tarihine kadar sürecek. İndirimlere buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.

2 Kasım'da sonra erecek Cadılar Bayramı indirimleri kapsamında oluşan bazı PlayStation 4 oyun fiyatları şu şekilde:

  • RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard -- 89,00 TL
  • Fortnite - Standart -- 79,99 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf)
  • Mortal Kombat X -- 38,99 TL
  • Dead by Daylight -- 59,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf) 
  • Dying Light: The Following - Gelişmiş Sürüm -- 70,99 TL 
  • Fallout 4 -- 49,00 TL
  • DOOM -- 35,99 TL
  • DARK SOULS III -- 74,00 TL
  • Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- 119,00 TL
  • Alien: Isolation -- 20,99 TL
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition -- 74,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf)
  • DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN - ENHANCED EDITION -- 36,99 TL
  • The Evil Within -- 23,99 TL
  • SOMA -- 23,99 TL
  • Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle -- 59,00 TL
  • Resident Evil -- 20,99 TL
  • Resident Evil 0 -- 20,99 TL
  • Resident Evil 4 -- 29,00 TL
  • Resident EVil 5 -- 29,00 TL
  • Resident Evil 6 -- 29,00 TL
  • Metro Redux -- 29,99 TL
  • Prey -- 74,00 TL
  • The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle -- 74,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf)
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition -- 29,99 TL
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition -- 29,99 TL
  • Darksiders: Fury's Collection - War and Death -- 29,99 TL
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order -- 14,99 TL
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -- 14,99 TL
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition -- 59,00 TL
26 Ekim'e kadar sürecek The Witcher 3 ve ek paket fırsatları şu şekilde:
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- 49,00 TL
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition -- 59,00 TL
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine -- 29,00 TL
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone -- 14,99 TL
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Genişletme Paketi -- 35,99 TL
 

ÖzdalDoğru 1 yıl en beğenilen
Kampanya 18 Ekim çarşamba başladı. Biraz geç olmadı mı?
Yanıtla +9
ÖzdalDoğru 1 yıl en beğenilen
Kampanya 18 Ekim çarşamba başladı. Biraz geç olmadı mı?
Yanıtla +9
tobepeople 1 yıl
Bu heriflerde de zerre utanma duygusu yok! Yani zaten 400 dolara satıyorsunuz konsolları bari oyunları pc ye göre daha ucuz yapın nasılsa konsol satışından malı götürüyorsunuz...
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
dr20mouse 1 yıl tobepeople
Hocam olayı siz yanlış anlamışsınız konsoldan kâr etmiyor bu firmalar oyun satışı ve plus üyelikten kâr elde ediyorlar
Yanıtla +3
