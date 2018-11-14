Giriş
Oyunlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

The Game Awards 2018 adayları açıklandı: İşte yılın en iyileri

The Game Awards 2018'in adayları nihayet açıklandı. Red Dead Redemption 2 ve God of War'ın damgasını vurduğu listede bazı sürprizlerde yer alıyor. Sonuçlar 6 Aralık'ta açıklanacak.
6 ay
3,6b
1
7
Oyunlar
Hasan Aygünoğlu
Editör
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık

Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni The Game Awards'ın 2018 adayları açıklandı. 30 farklı kategoride açıklanan listeye Santa Monica'dan God of War ve Rockstar Games'den Red Dead Redemption 2'nin damgasını vurduğunu görüyoruz. Her iki oyun da sekiz farklı kategoride adaylığa sahip.

Yılın Oyunu kategorisinde God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Monsther Hunter: World ve Celeste yapımlarını görüyoruz. Bağımsız bir yapım olan Celeste'nin diğer dev yapımlarla birlikte Yılın Oyunu kategorisinde yer alıyor olması dikkat çekiyor. Oyuncular ve eleştirmenler tarafından her şeyiyle tam puan almayı başaran Celeste, Matt Makes Games tarafından yapılmıştı.

Dört farklı kategoride aday gösterilen Celeste, Assassin's Creed Odyssey ve Fortnite; God of War ve RDR 2'nin ardından en çok adaylığa sahip olan yapımlar olmuş. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ve Destiny 2 ise üç farklı kategoride adaylığa sahip.

Favori oyunlarınızı desteklemek için thegameawards.com adresinden şimdi oy verebilirsiniz. Sonuçlar 6 Aralık'ta açıklanacak. Ödül seremonisi Twitch, YouTube, Steam, Facebook gibi adreslerden canlı olarak yayınlanacak.

Yılın Oyunu

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)
Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Anlatım

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)

En İyi Müzik

Celeste (Lena Raine)
God of War (Bear McCreary)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)
Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)
Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)
Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Performans

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact (Sosyal bir anlam/mesaj içeren oyun)

11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)

En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)
Moss (Polyarc Games)
Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)

En İyi Aksiyo Oyunu

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

En İyi RPG

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)
Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

En İyi Strateji Oyunu

BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive
Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

En İyi Multiplayer Oyun

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)

En İyi Öğrenci Yapımı Oyun

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)
Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)
JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)
LIFF (ISTART Digital – France)
RE: Charge (MIT)

En İyi Çıkış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
Moss (Polyarc Games)
The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)

En İyi E-Spor oyunu

CSGO
DOTA2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch

En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu

Dominique "SonicFox" McLean (Echo Fox)
Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi
Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang (New York Excelsior)

En İyi E-Spor Takımı

Astralis (CSGO)
Cloud9 (LOL)
Fnatic (LOL)
London Spitfire (OWL)
OG (DOTA2)

En İyi E-Spor Koçu

Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu (Cloud9)
Cristian "ppasarel" Banaseanu (OG)
Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Astralis)
Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi (Team Vitality)
Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)

En İyi E-Spor Turnuvası

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
EVO 2018
League of Legends World Championship
Overwatch League Grand Finals
The International 2018

En İyi E-Spor Sunucusu

Alex "Goldenboy" MendezAlex “Machine” Richardson
AndersBlumeEefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

En İyi E-Spor Anları

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE (ELEAGUE)KT vs IG Base Race (LOL Worlds)G2 Beating RNG (LOL Worlds)
OG’s Massive Upset of LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)
SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ (EVO)

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex

olağan_şüpheli 6 ay
GoW ,AC ve TR bende öyle aman aman bir heyecan oluşturmadı. Ama RDR2 ve SM baya ilgimi çekmişti. Hiç birini oynamadım tabiki.
+3
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Ohol Oula 6 ay
Crysis
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
GoldPunch 6 ay
God of War
+1
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
berkayjan 6 ay
En iyi Narrative'in Detroit olması gerek.
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
ssbrutality 6 ay
Assassins Creed Odyssey Muhteşem ötesi... olmuş.
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Pcoyuncy 6 ay
En İyi Performans
Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Buna oy verdim
+2
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Y-ZiyA 6 ay
Eskisi kadar oyun oynayacak vaktim olmaması çok kötü. Çok güzel oyunlar çıkıyor.
+3
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
