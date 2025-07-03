Giriş
    Cupra 2025 fiyat listesi belli oldu! İşte Temmuz ayı fiyatları

    Cupra Temmuz ayı fiyat listesini açıkladı. İşte bayiden sıfır KM Cupra otomobil fiyatlarını merak edenler için 2025 güncel fiyat listesi:                         

    Cupra Formentor fiyat listesi Tam Boyutta Gör
    Volkswagen Grubu’nun performans markası Cupra, 2025 Temmuz ayına ilişkin güncel fiyat listesini yayımladı. 2025 model Cupra otomobillerin yer aldığı listede fiyatlarCupra Born ile 1.925.000 TL’den başlıyor. Özellikle Cupra Formentor ve Born modelleriyle dikkat çeken marka, elektrikli seçenekleriyle öne çıkıyor. Peki sıfır km Cupra fiyatları kaç TL? 2025 Cupra modelleri ne kadar oldu? İşte Cupra Temmuz 2025 fiyat listesi:

    Cupra Formentor fiyat listesi 🚗 (Temmuz 2025)
    Versiyon 2025MY
    Yeni CUPRA Formentor 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG Supreme 2.665.000 TL
    Yeni CUPRA Formentor 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG VZ-Line 2.995.000 TL
    Yeni CUPRA Formentor VZ 2.0 TSI 333 PS DSG 4Drive 5.300.000 TL
    Yeni CUPRA Formentor 1.5 eHybrid (PHEV) 204 PS DSG Supreme 3.140.000 TL
    Yeni CUPRA Formentor VZ 1.5 eHybrid (PHEV) 272 PS DSG 3.350.000 TL

    Cupra Born fiyat listesi Tam Boyutta Gör
     

    Cupra Born fiyat listesi 🚗 (Temmuz 2025)
    Versiyon 2025MY
    CUPRA Born 150 kW (204 PS) / 77 kWh 1.925.000 TL

    Cupra Leon fiyat listesi Tam Boyutta Gör
     

    Yeni Cupra Leon fiyat listesi 🚙 (Temmuz 2025)
    Versiyon 2025MY
    Yeni CUPRA LEON 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG Supreme 2.390.000 TL
    Yeni CUPRA LEON 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG VZ-Line 2.670.000 TL
    Yeni CUPRA LEON VZ 2.0 TSI 300 PS DSG 4.600.000 TL

    Cupra Terramar fiyat listesi Tam Boyutta Gör
     

    Cupra Terramar fiyat listesi 💲 (Temmuz 2025)
    Versiyon 2025MY
    CUPRA Terramar 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG Supreme 3.250.000 TL
    CUPRA Terramar 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG VZ-Line 3.600.000 TL

    Cupra Ateca fiyat listesi Tam Boyutta Gör
     

    Cupra Ateca fiyat listesi 💰 (Temmuz 2025)
    Versiyon 2025MY
    CUPRA Ateca 1.5 TSI 150 PS DSG 2.205.000 TL
