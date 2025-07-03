Cupra 2025 fiyat listesi belli oldu! İşte Temmuz ayı fiyatları

|Versiyon
|2025MY
|Yeni CUPRA Formentor 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG Supreme
|2.665.000 TL
|Yeni CUPRA Formentor 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG VZ-Line
|2.995.000 TL
|Yeni CUPRA Formentor VZ 2.0 TSI 333 PS DSG 4Drive
|5.300.000 TL
|Yeni CUPRA Formentor 1.5 eHybrid (PHEV) 204 PS DSG Supreme
|3.140.000 TL
|Yeni CUPRA Formentor VZ 1.5 eHybrid (PHEV) 272 PS DSG
|3.350.000 TL
|Versiyon
|2025MY
|CUPRA Born 150 kW (204 PS) / 77 kWh
|1.925.000 TL
|Versiyon
|2025MY
|Yeni CUPRA LEON 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG Supreme
|2.390.000 TL
|Yeni CUPRA LEON 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG VZ-Line
|2.670.000 TL
|Yeni CUPRA LEON VZ 2.0 TSI 300 PS DSG
|4.600.000 TL
|Versiyon
|2025MY
|CUPRA Terramar 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG Supreme
|3.250.000 TL
|CUPRA Terramar 1.5 eTSI (mHEV) 150 PS DSG VZ-Line
|3.600.000 TL
|Versiyon
|2025MY
|CUPRA Ateca 1.5 TSI 150 PS DSG
|2.205.000 TL