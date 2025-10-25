GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (25 Ekim)

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta NINJA GAIDEN 4 ve Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 dahil 9 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine NINJA GAIDEN 4, Jurassic World Evolution 3, Painkiller, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, The Outer Worlds 2, Tormented Souls 2, Super Fantasy Kingdom, VEIN, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow dahil 9 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

NINJA GAIDEN 4 (Steam, Xbox, PC Game Pass)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Steam)

Painkiller (Steam)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

The Outer Worlds 2 – (Steam, Battle.net, Xbox, PC Game Pass, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Tormented Souls 2 (Steam, Xbox, PC Game Pass)

Super Fantasy Kingdom (Steam)

VEIN (Steam)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow (Steam)

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 270 TL, 3 aylık 1.110 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 3 aylık 2.220 TL, 6 aylık 2.640 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL

