GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (25 Ekim)

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine NINJA GAIDEN 4, Jurassic World Evolution 3, Painkiller, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, The Outer Worlds 2, Tormented Souls 2, Super Fantasy Kingdom, VEIN, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow dahil 9 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- NINJA GAIDEN 4 (Steam, Xbox, PC Game Pass)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Steam)
- Painkiller (Steam)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- The Outer Worlds 2 – (Steam, Battle.net, Xbox, PC Game Pass, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Tormented Souls 2 (Steam, Xbox, PC Game Pass)
- Super Fantasy Kingdom (Steam)
- VEIN (Steam)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 270 TL, 3 aylık 1.110 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 3 aylık 2.220 TL, 6 aylık 2.640 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL