Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı

Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar
Paylaşılan listeye göre, 15 Nisan'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Borderlands 3, All You Need is Help, Still Wakes the Deep, Wargroove 2, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition, South of Midnight, Commandos: Origins, Blue Prince ve Hunt: Showdown 1896 olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. Üstelik 15 Nisan'dan itibaren Grand Theft Auto V de Game Pass'e geri dönüyor.
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 3 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- All You Need is Help (Konsol) – 3 Nisan Game Pass Standard
- Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) – 3 Nisan Game Pass Standard
- Wargroove 2 (Konsol) – 3 Nisan Game Pass Standard
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Konsol ve PC) – 8 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- South of Midnight (Cloud, Konsol, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 8 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 9 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Blue Prince (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 10 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Hunt: Showdown 1896 (PC) – 15 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Ayrıca Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Nisan tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Botany Manor, Coral Island, Harold Halibut, Homestead Arcana, Kona, Orcs Must Die! 3 ve Turbo Golf Racing olacak.
- Botany Manor
- Coral Island
- Harold Halibut
- Homestead Arcana
- Kona
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Turbo Golf Racing
DLC oyun güncellemesi
- Dead by Daylight: Tokyo Ghoul
- Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition Update
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03
- Age of Empires IV: Knights of Cross and Rose Expansion 8 Nisan
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- The First Descendant: Beyond the Void Bundle
- Candy Crush Solitaire (Mobile): Sweet Starter Pack
- Sea of Thieves: Seventh Serving Emote
Sezon baya güzeldi yaza resurrection gelicek zaten, diziyi netflixe eklemeleriyle dex yeniden gündem oldu