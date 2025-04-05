Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, yepyeni oyunlarla her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Microsoft, Nisan ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunları duyurdu.

Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar

Paylaşılan listeye göre, 15 Nisan'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Borderlands 3, All You Need is Help, Still Wakes the Deep, Wargroove 2, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition, South of Midnight, Commandos: Origins, Blue Prince ve Hunt: Showdown 1896 olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. Üstelik 15 Nisan'dan itibaren Grand Theft Auto V de Game Pass'e geri dönüyor.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 3 Nisan

All You Need is Help (Konsol) – 3 Nisan

Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) – 3 Nisan

Wargroove 2 (Konsol) – 3 Nisan

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Konsol ve PC) – 8 Nisan

South of Midnight (Cloud, Konsol, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 8 Nisan

Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 9 Nisan

Blue Prince (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 10 Nisan

Hunt: Showdown 1896 (PC) – 15 Nisan

Ayrıca Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Nisan tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Botany Manor, Coral Island, Harold Halibut, Homestead Arcana, Kona, Orcs Must Die! 3 ve Turbo Golf Racing olacak.

Botany Manor

Coral Island

Harold Halibut

Homestead Arcana

Kona

Orcs Must Die! 3

Turbo Golf Racing

DLC oyun güncellemesi

Dead by Daylight: Tokyo Ghoul

Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition Update

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03

Age of Empires IV: Knights of Cross and Rose Expansion 8 Nisan

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

The First Descendant: Beyond the Void Bundle

Candy Crush Solitaire (Mobile): Sweet Starter Pack

Sea of Thieves: Seventh Serving Emote

