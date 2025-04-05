Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı

    Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar belli oldu. Grand Theft Auto 5, Diablo III, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition dahil çok sayıda oyun ekleniyor.
    Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, yepyeni oyunlarla her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Microsoft, Nisan ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunları duyurdu.

    Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar

    Paylaşılan listeye göre, 15 Nisan'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Borderlands 3, All You Need is Help, Still Wakes the Deep, Wargroove 2, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition, South of Midnight, Commandos: Origins, Blue Prince ve Hunt: Showdown 1896 olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. Üstelik 15 Nisan'dan itibaren Grand Theft Auto V de Game Pass'e geri dönüyor.

    • Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 3 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
    • All You Need is Help (Konsol) – 3 Nisan Game Pass Standard
    • Still Wakes the Deep (Xbox Series X|S) – 3 Nisan Game Pass Standard
    • Wargroove 2 (Konsol) – 3 Nisan Game Pass Standard
    • Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (Konsol ve PC) – 8 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
    • South of Midnight (Cloud, Konsol, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 8 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Commandos: Origins (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 9 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Blue Prince (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 10 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Hunt: Showdown 1896 (PC) – 15 Nisan Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

    Ayrıca Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Nisan tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Botany Manor, Coral Island, Harold Halibut, Homestead Arcana, Kona, Orcs Must Die! 3 ve Turbo Golf Racing olacak.

    • Botany Manor
    • Coral Island
    • Harold Halibut
    • Homestead Arcana
    • Kona
    • Orcs Must Die! 3
    • Turbo Golf Racing

    DLC oyun güncellemesi

    • Dead by Daylight: Tokyo Ghoul 
    • Sea of Thieves: 2025 Edition Update 
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03 
    • Age of Empires IV: Knights of Cross and Rose Expansion 8 Nisan

    Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

    • The First Descendant: Beyond the Void Bundle
    • Candy Crush Solitaire (Mobile): Sweet Starter Pack
    • Sea of Thieves: Seventh Serving Emote
    Bu haberi, mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak indirip,
    istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz:     DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Kung Fu ustasını sarsmayan süspansiyon

    A
    Alperenylmzk 1 gün önce

    Sezon baya güzeldi yaza resurrection gelicek zaten, diziyi netflixe eklemeleriyle dex yeniden gündem oldu

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    uydu kablosunda sinyal olup olmadığını nasıl anlarız bir gecede çok fazla rüya görmek honda hrv neden tutulmuyor volvo xc40 kullanıcı yorumları 2 yıllık üniversite staj ne zaman yapılır

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    15.000-20.000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Honor X9B 5G
    Honor X9B 5G
    Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    15.000-20.000 TL Arası Laptoplar
    Dell Vostro 3520
    Dell Vostro 3520
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Üst Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz, DH'yi kullanırken depoladığımız çerezlerle ilgili veri politikamıza gözatın.
    Kabul Ediyorum