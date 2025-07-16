Giriş
    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (16 Temmuz)

    Temmuz ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar belli oldu. Paylaşılan listede RoboCop: Rogue City ve Abiotic Factor dahil olmak üzere 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor...

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Temmuz ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Ayrıca yeni yapımların yanı sıra bazı oyunlar Game Pass'e veda edecek.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Paylaşılan listeye göre 1 Ağustos'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla High On Life, RoboCop: Rogue City, My Friendly Neighborhood, Back to the Dawn, Abiotic Factor, Wheel World, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Grounded 2 ve Farming Simulator 25olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    • High On Life (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) 
    • RoboCop: Rogue City (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 17 Temmuz
    • My Friendly Neighborhood (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 17 Temmuz
    • Back to the Dawn (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 18 Temmuz
    • Abiotic Factor (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Temmuz
    • Wheel World (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 23 Temmuz
    • Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 24 Temmuz
    • Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Temmuz
    • Farming Simulator 25 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 1 Ağustos

    Kaçıranlar için Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Temmuz itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Gigantic, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess ve Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

    • Gigantic
    • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
    • Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

    Oyun İçi Avantajlar

    • Fragpunk: Unlock Lancers & Weapon Skins (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 30 Temmuz
    • Asphalt Legends Unite: Exclusive Monthly Gift Bundle (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 30 Temmuz
       

    Game Pass Ultimate Perks

    • Super Animal Royale: Summer Perks Bundle
    • Apex Legends: Prodigy Supercharge Pack 
       
