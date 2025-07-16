Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (16 Temmuz)

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Temmuz ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Ayrıca yeni yapımların yanı sıra bazı oyunlar Game Pass'e veda edecek.

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı

Paylaşılan listeye göre 1 Ağustos'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla High On Life, RoboCop: Rogue City, My Friendly Neighborhood, Back to the Dawn, Abiotic Factor, Wheel World, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Grounded 2 ve Farming Simulator 25olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

High On Life (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

RoboCop: Rogue City (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 17 Temmuz

My Friendly Neighborhood (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 17 Temmuz

Back to the Dawn (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 18 Temmuz

Abiotic Factor (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Temmuz

Wheel World (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 23 Temmuz

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 24 Temmuz

Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Temmuz

Farming Simulator 25 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 1 Ağustos

Kaçıranlar için Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Temmuz itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Gigantic, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess ve Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

Gigantic

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Oyun İçi Avantajlar

Fragpunk: Unlock Lancers & Weapon Skins (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 30 Temmuz

Asphalt Legends Unite: Exclusive Monthly Gift Bundle (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 30 Temmuz



Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Super Animal Royale: Summer Perks Bundle

Apex Legends: Prodigy Supercharge Pack



