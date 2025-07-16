Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (16 Temmuz)

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı
Paylaşılan listeye göre 1 Ağustos'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla High On Life, RoboCop: Rogue City, My Friendly Neighborhood, Back to the Dawn, Abiotic Factor, Wheel World, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Grounded 2 ve Farming Simulator 25olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- High On Life (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- RoboCop: Rogue City (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 17 Temmuz
- My Friendly Neighborhood (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 17 Temmuz
- Back to the Dawn (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 18 Temmuz
- Abiotic Factor (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Temmuz
- Wheel World (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 23 Temmuz
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 24 Temmuz
- Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Temmuz
- Farming Simulator 25 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 1 Ağustos
Kaçıranlar için Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Temmuz itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Gigantic, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess ve Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.
- Gigantic
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
Oyun İçi Avantajlar
- Fragpunk: Unlock Lancers & Weapon Skins (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 30 Temmuz
- Asphalt Legends Unite: Exclusive Monthly Gift Bundle (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 30 Temmuz
Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Super Animal Royale: Summer Perks Bundle
- Apex Legends: Prodigy Supercharge Pack