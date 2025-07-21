Amazon Prime Gaming bu hafta 4 oyun hediye ediyor
Kaçıranlar için Temmuz ayının başında Prime Gaming kütüphanesine Boxes: Lost Fragments, Paquerette Down the Bunburrows, Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC, Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition, Heroes of Loot, Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition, Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM ve Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft dahil olmak üzere 10'dan fazla farklı oyun eklenmişti.
Listenin sonuna dahil olan oyunlar ise şu şekilde olacak; Ghost Song, Black Desert, Ynglet, Mystery Case Files: Black Crown Collector’s Edition ve Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams olacak.
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition [Amazon Games App] 17 Temmuz
- Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC [Amazon Games App] 17 Temmuz
- Venba [GOG] 24 Temmuz
- Love Finding Wild Friends Collector’s Edition 24 Temmuz