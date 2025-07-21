Tam Boyutta Gör Amazon'un Prime aboneliği kapsamında aylık olarak verdiği ücretsiz oyunların Temmuz ayı listesi çok yakında sonlanıyor. Ancak bu olurken, Prime Gaming kütüphanesine 4 yeni oyun daha eklendi. Gelin Prime Gaming aboneleri için sunulan ücretsiz oyunlara göz atalım.

Amazon Prime Gaming bu hafta 4 oyun hediye ediyor

Kaçıranlar için Temmuz ayının başında Prime Gaming kütüphanesine Boxes: Lost Fragments, Paquerette Down the Bunburrows, Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC, Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition, Heroes of Loot, Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition, Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM ve Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft dahil olmak üzere 10'dan fazla farklı oyun eklenmişti.

Listenin sonuna dahil olan oyunlar ise şu şekilde olacak; Ghost Song, Black Desert, Ynglet, Mystery Case Files: Black Crown Collector’s Edition ve Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams olacak.

ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition [Amazon Games App] 17 Temmuz

Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC [Amazon Games App] 17 Temmuz

Venba [GOG] 24 Temmuz

Love Finding Wild Friends Collector’s Edition 24 Temmuz

