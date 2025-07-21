Giriş
    Amazon Prime Gaming bu hafta 4 oyun hediye ediyor

    Amazon Prime Gaming abonelerine Temmuz ayı sonuna kadar 4 ücretsiz oyun daha hediye ediliyor. İşte Prime Gaming kullanıcılarına sınırlı süre ile sunulacak oyunlar...

    Amazon'un Prime aboneliği kapsamında aylık olarak verdiği ücretsiz oyunların Temmuz ayı listesi çok yakında sonlanıyor. Ancak bu olurken, Prime Gaming kütüphanesine 4 yeni oyun daha eklendi. Gelin Prime Gaming aboneleri için sunulan ücretsiz oyunlara göz atalım.

    Kaçıranlar için Temmuz ayının başında Prime Gaming kütüphanesine Boxes: Lost Fragments, Paquerette Down the Bunburrows, Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC, Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition, Heroes of Loot, Dungeon of the Endless Definitive Edition, Saints Row 2, Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion, TOEM ve Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft dahil olmak üzere 10'dan fazla farklı oyun eklenmişti.

    Listenin sonuna dahil olan oyunlar ise şu şekilde olacak; Ghost Song, Black Desert, Ynglet, Mystery Case Files: Black Crown Collector’s Edition ve Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams olacak.

    • ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition [Amazon Games App] 17 Temmuz
    •  Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC [Amazon Games App] 17 Temmuz
    • Venba [GOG] 24 Temmuz
    • Love Finding Wild Friends Collector’s Edition 24 Temmuz
