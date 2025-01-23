Giriş
    Ocak 2025 ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu

    Ocak ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Paylaşılan listede Starbound ve Sniper Elite: Resistance dahil olmak üzere 14 yeni oyun ve oyun içi hediyeler bulunuyor
    Ocak 2025 ikinci yarısı Xbox Game Pass oyunları belli oldu Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Ocak ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Gelin bu oyunlara ve tarihlere hep birlikte göz atalım.

    Xbox Game Pass'e 14 yeni oyun ekleniyor

    Paylaşılan listeye göre, 4 Şubat'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 14 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar arasında, Far Cry New Dawn, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Starbound ve Eternal Strands gibi popüler yapımlar mevcut. Listede bulunan diğer oyunlar ise, Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders, Flock, Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, The Case of the Golden Idol, Shady Part of Me ve Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    Ayrıca Ocak ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Ocak'a kadar platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Anuchard, Broforce Forever, Darkest Dungeon, Death’s Door, Maquette ve Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem olacak. 

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

    • Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Bulut, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)
    • Flock (Konsol) – 22 Ocak
    • Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Bulut (Konsol ve PC) – 22 Ocak
    • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Konsol) – 22 Ocak
    • Magical Delicacy (Konsol) – 22 Ocak
    • Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Ocak
    • Starbound (Bulut ve Konsol) – 22 Ocak
    • The Case of the Golden Idol (Konsol) – 22 Ocak
    • Eternal Strands (Konsol ve PC) – 28 Ocak
    • Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Bulut, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Ocak
    • Shady Part of Me (Konsol ve PC) – 29 Ocak
    • Sniper Elite: Resistance (Konsol ve PC) – 30 Ocak
    • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Bulut, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 31 Ocak
    • Far Cry New Dawn (Konsol ve PC) – 4 Şubat

    DLC / Oyun Güncellemeleri

    • Diablo IV: Season of Witchcraft
    • Valorant: New Agent Tejo

    Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

    • Enlisted: Ultimate US Starter Pack
    • War Thunder: Year of the Snake Bundle
    • EA Sports UFC 5: Bruce Lee Bundle
    • Throne and Liberty: Lottie and Percy Bundle

    Xbox Game Pass'ten ayrılacak oyunlar

    • Anuchard (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Broforce Forever (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Darkest Dungeon (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Death’s Door (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Maquette (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
