Ocak 2025 ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Ocak ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Gelin bu oyunlara ve tarihlere hep birlikte göz atalım.

Xbox Game Pass'e 14 yeni oyun ekleniyor

Paylaşılan listeye göre, 4 Şubat'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 14 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar arasında, Far Cry New Dawn, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, Starbound ve Eternal Strands gibi popüler yapımlar mevcut. Listede bulunan diğer oyunlar ise, Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders, Flock, Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, The Case of the Golden Idol, Shady Part of Me ve Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Ayrıca Ocak ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Ocak'a kadar platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Anuchard, Broforce Forever, Darkest Dungeon, Death’s Door, Maquette ve Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem olacak.

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Bulut, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Flock (Konsol) – 22 Ocak

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Bulut (Konsol ve PC) – 22 Ocak

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Konsol) – 22 Ocak

Magical Delicacy (Konsol) – 22 Ocak

Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Ocak

Starbound (Bulut ve Konsol) – 22 Ocak

The Case of the Golden Idol (Konsol) – 22 Ocak

Eternal Strands (Konsol ve PC) – 28 Ocak

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Bulut, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Ocak

Shady Part of Me (Konsol ve PC) – 29 Ocak

Sniper Elite: Resistance (Konsol ve PC) – 30 Ocak

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Bulut, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 31 Ocak

Far Cry New Dawn (Konsol ve PC) – 4 Şubat

DLC / Oyun Güncellemeleri

Diablo IV: Season of Witchcraft

Valorant: New Agent Tejo

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Enlisted: Ultimate US Starter Pack

War Thunder: Year of the Snake Bundle

EA Sports UFC 5: Bruce Lee Bundle

Throne and Liberty: Lottie and Percy Bundle

Xbox Game Pass'ten ayrılacak oyunlar

Anuchard (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Broforce Forever (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Darkest Dungeon (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Death’s Door (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Maquette (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

