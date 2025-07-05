GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (5 Temmuz)

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Little Nightmares II, Figment, Path of Exile 2, Clicker Heroes, Fabledom, Rogue: Genesia ve Schedule I dahil 7 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Little Nightmares II (Xbox, PC Game Pass, 1 Temmuz)
- Figment ( Epic Games Store, 3 Temmuz)
- Path of Exile 2 (Kakao Games)
- Clicker Heroes (Steam)
- Fabledom (Steam)
- Rogue: Genesia (Steam)
- Schedule I (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 570 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL