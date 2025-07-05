GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (5 Temmuz)

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Little Nightmares II dahil olmak üzere 7 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Little Nightmares II, Figment, Path of Exile 2, Clicker Heroes, Fabledom, Rogue: Genesia ve Schedule I dahil 7 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 570 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL

