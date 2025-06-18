Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (17 Haziran)

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Haziran ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Ayrıca yeni yapımların yanı sıra bazıoyunlar Game Pass'e veda edecek.

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

Paylaşılan listeye göre 1 Temmuz'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 11 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Warcraft 1: Remastered, 2 Remastered, 3 Reforged, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rematch, Little Nightmares 2, FBC: Firebreak, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Star Trucker, Wildfrost, Volcano Princess, Against the Storm ve Call of Duty: WW2 olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Konsol ve PC) 18 Haziran

(Konsol ve PC) 18 Haziran Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran

(Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran

(Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran Wildfrost (Konsol) 18 Haziran

(Konsol) 18 Haziran Rematch (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 19 Haziran

(Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 19 Haziran Volcano Princess (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 24 Haziran

(Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 24 Haziran Against the Storm (Cloud ve Konsol) 26 Haziran

(Cloud ve Konsol) 26 Haziran Warcraft 1: Remastered (PC) 26 Haziran

(PC) 26 Haziran Warcraft 2: Remastered (PC) 26 Haziran

(PC) 26 Haziran Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC) 26 Haziran

(PC) 26 Haziran Call of Duty: WW2 (Konsol ve PC) 30 Haziran

(Konsol ve PC) 30 Haziran Little Nightmares 2 (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 1 Temmuz

(Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 1 Temmuz Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Konsol,ve PC) 1 Temmuz

Kaçıranlar için Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Haziran itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar sırasıyla Arcade Paradise, Journey to the Savage Planet, My Friend Peppa Pig, Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders, SteamWorld Dig ve SteamWorld Dig 2 olacak.

Arcade Paradise

Journey to the Savage Planet

My Friend Peppa Pig

Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

DLC oyun güncellemesi

Fallout 76: Gone Fission

Minecraft: Chase the Skies

Dead by Daylight: Five Nights at Freddy’s

