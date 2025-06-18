Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (17 Haziran)

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar
Paylaşılan listeye göre 1 Temmuz'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 11 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Warcraft 1: Remastered, 2 Remastered, 3 Reforged, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rematch, Little Nightmares 2, FBC: Firebreak, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Star Trucker, Wildfrost, Volcano Princess, Against the Storm ve Call of Duty: WW2 olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Konsol ve PC) 18 Haziran
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran
- Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran
- Wildfrost (Konsol) 18 Haziran
- Rematch (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 19 Haziran
- Volcano Princess (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 24 Haziran
- Against the Storm (Cloud ve Konsol) 26 Haziran
- Warcraft 1: Remastered (PC) 26 Haziran
- Warcraft 2: Remastered (PC) 26 Haziran
- Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC) 26 Haziran
- Call of Duty: WW2 (Konsol ve PC) 30 Haziran
- Little Nightmares 2 (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 1 Temmuz
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Konsol,ve PC) 1 Temmuz
Kaçıranlar için Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Haziran itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar sırasıyla Arcade Paradise, Journey to the Savage Planet, My Friend Peppa Pig, Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders, SteamWorld Dig ve SteamWorld Dig 2 olacak.
- Arcade Paradise
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
DLC oyun güncellemesi
- Fallout 76: Gone Fission
- Minecraft: Chase the Skies
- Dead by Daylight: Five Nights at Freddy’s