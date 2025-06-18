Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (17 Haziran)

    Haziran ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar belli oldu. Paylaşılan listede Warcraft serisi, Tomb Raider dahil olmak üzere 11 yeni oyun bulunuyor...

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Haziran ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Ayrıca yeni yapımların yanı sıra bazıoyunlar Game Pass'e veda edecek.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

    Paylaşılan listeye göre 1 Temmuz'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 11 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Warcraft 1: Remastered, 2 Remastered, 3 Reforged, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rematch, Little Nightmares 2, FBC: Firebreak, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Star Trucker, Wildfrost, Volcano Princess, Against the Storm ve Call of Duty: WW2 olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    • FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran 
    • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Konsol ve PC) 18 Haziran 
    • Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran 
    • Star Trucker (Xbox Series X|S) 18 Haziran 
    • Wildfrost (Konsol) 18 Haziran 
    • Rematch (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 19 Haziran
    • Volcano Princess (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 24 Haziran 
    • Against the Storm (Cloud ve Konsol) 26 Haziran 
    • Warcraft 1: Remastered (PC) 26 Haziran 
    • Warcraft 2: Remastered (PC) 26 Haziran 
    • Warcraft 3: Reforged (PC) 26 Haziran 
    • Call of Duty: WW2 (Konsol ve PC) 30 Haziran 
    • Little Nightmares 2 (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 1 Temmuz
    • Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Konsol,ve PC) 1 Temmuz

    Kaçıranlar için Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Haziran itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar sırasıyla Arcade Paradise, Journey to the Savage Planet, My Friend Peppa Pig, Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders, SteamWorld Dig ve SteamWorld Dig 2 olacak. 

    • Arcade Paradise
    • Journey to the Savage Planet
    • My Friend Peppa Pig
    • Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders
    • SteamWorld Dig 
    • SteamWorld Dig 2

    DLC oyun güncellemesi

    • Fallout 76: Gone Fission
    • Minecraft: Chase the Skies
    • Dead by Daylight: Five Nights at Freddy’s
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Sessiz Video Tercihleri
    Otomatik yükle ve oynat
    Video bitince sonrakine geç
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Samsung'un 8 yıllık özelliği iOS 26'ya geldi

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    tunaoğlu ayran tr person taylot ne işe yarar deniz ulaştırma işletme mühendisliği maaş state of decay 2 türkçe yama

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    10.000-15.000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Redmi Note 14
    Redmi Note 14
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    15.000-20.000 TL Arası Laptoplar
    HP 15
    HP 15
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Orta Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz, DH'yi kullanırken depoladığımız çerezlerle ilgili veri politikamıza gözatın.
    Kabul Ediyorum