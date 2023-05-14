Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu seçildi: İşte tam liste

Tarihin en iyi 100 video oyunu listesinde ilk sırayı The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild aldı. Bunu, The Last of Us ve efsanevi Tetris oyunları takip etti. Far Cry ve Assassin's Creed gibi popüler yapımlar sıralamada yer almazken, Call of Duty sadece bir bölümle listeye girebildi. Tüm oyunları aşağıda görebilirsiniz.
GQ’ya göre tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The Last of Us
- Tetris
- Bloodborne
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Mass Effect 2
- Metal Gear Solid
- Portal 2
- Dark Souls
- Half-Life 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Disco Elysium
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Super Mario World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Final Fantasy VII
- Super Mario 64
- Doom (1993)
- Elden Ring
- Halo: Combat Evolved
- World of Warcraft
- BioShock
- Minecraft
- Pokemon Red & Blue
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Street Fighter II
- The Last of Us Part II
- Journey
- Outer Wilds
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Deus Ex
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
- Portal
- Super Mario Bros 3
- Silent Hill 2
- Hades
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Super Mario Galaxy
- The Sims
- Chrono Trigger
- NieR: Automata
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- Halo 3
- Destiny
- God of War (2018)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Stardew Valley
- Spelunky
- Final Fantasy X
- Half-Life
- Dishonored 2
- Ico
- Hollow Knight
- Inside
- Final Fantasy IX
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Fallout 3
- Super Metroid
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- The Sims 2
- Persona 5
- GoldenEye 007
- Fallout New Vegas
- The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
- Thief: The Dark Project
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Yakuza 0
- Final Fantasy VI
- Undertale
- Metroid Prime
- Pokemon Gold and Silver
- The Secret of Monkey Island
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
- Tetris Effect
- Firewatch
- Fortnite
- Dragon Age: Origins
- BioShock Infinite
- Shenmue
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
- Civilization V
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Last Guardian
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- Super Mario Kart
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Mass Effect
- Fable 2
- Okami
- Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss
- Super Mario Bros
- The Return of the Obra Dinn
- Age Of Empires II: The Age of Kings
- Rez
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
