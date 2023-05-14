Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu seçildi: İşte tam liste

Tam Boyutta Gör Ünlü GQ dergisi tüm zamanların en iyi 100 video oyununu belirlemek için 239 gazeteci, geliştirici, yayıncı ve yönetmen arasında bir anket düzenledi. IGN, PC Gamer, BioWare, Riot Games, CD Projekt RED, Ubisoft ve diğerlerinin de aralarında bulunduğu oyun endüstrisinden önemli temsilcilerin görüşleri alındı.

Tarihin en iyi 100 video oyunu listesinde ilk sırayı The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild aldı. Bunu, The Last of Us ve efsanevi Tetris oyunları takip etti. Far Cry ve Assassin's Creed gibi popüler yapımlar sıralamada yer almazken, Call of Duty sadece bir bölümle listeye girebildi. Tüm oyunları aşağıda görebilirsiniz.

GQ’ya göre tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Last of Us Tetris Bloodborne The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Mass Effect 2 Metal Gear Solid Portal 2 Dark Souls Half-Life 2 Resident Evil 4 Disco Elysium The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Super Mario World Red Dead Redemption 2 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Final Fantasy VII Super Mario 64 Doom (1993) Elden Ring Halo: Combat Evolved World of Warcraft BioShock Minecraft Pokemon Red & Blue The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Street Fighter II The Last of Us Part II Journey Outer Wilds Shadow of the Colossus Deus Ex Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Portal Super Mario Bros 3 Silent Hill 2 Hades What Remains of Edith Finch Super Mario Galaxy The Sims Chrono Trigger NieR: Automata The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Halo 3 Destiny God of War (2018) Grand Theft Auto V Stardew Valley Spelunky Final Fantasy X Half-Life Dishonored 2 Ico Hollow Knight Inside Final Fantasy IX The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Fallout 3 Super Metroid Grand Theft Auto III Castlevania: Symphony of the Night The Sims 2 Persona 5 GoldenEye 007 Fallout New Vegas The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker Thief: The Dark Project The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Left 4 Dead 2 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Yakuza 0 Final Fantasy VI Undertale Metroid Prime Pokemon Gold and Silver The Secret of Monkey Island Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Tetris Effect Firewatch Fortnite Dragon Age: Origins BioShock Infinite Shenmue Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Civilization V Super Mario Odyssey The Last Guardian Hitman: World of Assassination Super Mario Kart Grand Theft Auto IV Mass Effect Fable 2 Okami Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss Super Mario Bros The Return of the Obra Dinn Age Of Empires II: The Age of Kings Rez Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

