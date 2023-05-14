Giriş
    Tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu seçildi: İşte tam liste

    GQ dergisi tüm zamanların en iyi 100 video oyununu belirledi. Oyun endüstrisinden tam 239 önemli temsilcinin katılımıyla oluşturulan listenin tamamı haberimizde.
    Ünlü GQ dergisi tüm zamanların en iyi 100 video oyununu belirlemek için 239 gazeteci, geliştirici, yayıncı ve yönetmen arasında bir anket düzenledi. IGN, PC Gamer, BioWare, Riot Games, CD Projekt RED, Ubisoft ve diğerlerinin de aralarında bulunduğu oyun endüstrisinden önemli temsilcilerin görüşleri alındı.

    Tarihin en iyi 100 video oyunu listesinde ilk sırayı The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild aldı. Bunu, The Last of Us ve efsanevi Tetris oyunları takip etti. Far Cry ve Assassin's Creed gibi popüler yapımlar sıralamada yer almazken, Call of Duty sadece bir bölümle listeye girebildi. Tüm oyunları aşağıda görebilirsiniz.

    GQ’ya göre tüm zamanların en iyi 100 oyunu:

    1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
    2. The Last of Us
    3. Tetris
    4. Bloodborne
    5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
    6. Mass Effect 2
    7. Metal Gear Solid
    8. Portal 2
    9. Dark Souls
    10. Half-Life 2
    11. Resident Evil 4
    12. Disco Elysium
    13. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
    14. Super Mario World
    15. Red Dead Redemption 2
    16. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
    17. Final Fantasy VII
    18. Super Mario 64
    19. Doom (1993)
    20. Elden Ring
    21. Halo: Combat Evolved
    22. World of Warcraft
    23. BioShock
    24. Minecraft
    25. Pokemon Red & Blue
    26. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
    27. Street Fighter II
    28. The Last of Us Part II
    29. Journey
    30. Outer Wilds
    31. Shadow of the Colossus
    32. Deus Ex
    33. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
    34. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
    35. Portal
    36. Super Mario Bros 3
    37. Silent Hill 2
    38. Hades
    39. What Remains of Edith Finch
    40. Super Mario Galaxy
    41. The Sims
    42. Chrono Trigger
    43. NieR: Automata
    44. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
    45. Halo 3
    46. Destiny
    47. God of War (2018)
    48. Grand Theft Auto V
    49. Stardew Valley
    50. Spelunky
    51. Final Fantasy X
    52. Half-Life
    53. Dishonored 2
    54. Ico
    55. Hollow Knight
    56. Inside
    57. Final Fantasy IX
    58. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
    59. Fallout 3
    60. Super Metroid
    61. Grand Theft Auto III
    62. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
    63. The Sims 2
    64. Persona 5
    65. GoldenEye 007
    66. Fallout New Vegas
    67. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker
    68. Thief: The Dark Project
    69. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
    70. Left 4 Dead 2
    71. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
    72. Yakuza 0
    73. Final Fantasy VI
    74. Undertale
    75. Metroid Prime
    76. Pokemon Gold and Silver
    77. The Secret of Monkey Island
    78. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
    79. Tetris Effect
    80. Firewatch
    81. Fortnite
    82. Dragon Age: Origins
    83. BioShock Infinite
    84. Shenmue
    85. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
    86. Civilization V
    87. Super Mario Odyssey
    88. The Last Guardian
    89. Hitman: World of Assassination
    90. Super Mario Kart
    91. Grand Theft Auto IV
    92. Mass Effect
    93. Fable 2
    94. Okami
    95. Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss
    96. Super Mario Bros
    97. The Return of the Obra Dinn
    98. Age Of Empires II: The Age of Kings
    99. Rez
    100. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
    Yengeç modunda park: Hyundai e-Corner

    versamaxx 2 gün önce

    Mükemmel bir çözüm, bu zamana kadar niye yapamıyorlar diye hep düşünmüşümdür. Her araçta olmalı.

    E_Y_B_H_P_T 4 gün önce

    Togg'a da opsiyon olarak gelsin. Yalnız öyle yengeç anlamayız. "3 harfli modu" diye tanıtacaksın, %100 tutar.

