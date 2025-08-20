Giriş
    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (19 Ağustos)

    Ağustos ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar belli oldu. Paylaşılan listede Persona 4 Golden ve Gears of War: Reloaded dahil olmak üzere 8 yeni oyun bulunuyor...

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Ağustos ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Ayrıca yeni yapımların yanı sıra bazı oyunlar Game Pass'e veda edecek.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Paylaşılan listeye göre 28 Ağustos'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 8 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Blacksmith Master, Heretic + Hexen, Void/Breaker, Goat Simulator Remastered, Persona 4 Golden, Herdling, Gears of War: Reloaded ve Dragon Age: The Veilguard olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    • Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)
    • Heretic + Hexen (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Void/Breaker (PC)
    • Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X|S) 
    • Persona 4 Golden (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Herdling  (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 21 Ağustos
    • Gears of War: Reloaded (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 26 Ağustos
    • Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Ağustos

    Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

    • Delta Force: Immortal Supplies Bundle
    • Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: August Member Monthly Bonus

    Kaçıranlar için Ağustos ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Ağustos itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Sea of Stars ve This War of Mine: Final Cut gibi yapımlar bulunuyor. İştel iste:

    Ben 10 Power Trip (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    Borderlands 3 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    Sea of Stars (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    This War of Mine: Final Cut (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

    Bodrum'dan dünyada bir ilk: Yüzer su arıtma

