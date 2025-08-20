Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (19 Ağustos)

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı
Paylaşılan listeye göre 28 Ağustos'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 8 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Blacksmith Master, Heretic + Hexen, Void/Breaker, Goat Simulator Remastered, Persona 4 Golden, Herdling, Gears of War: Reloaded ve Dragon Age: The Veilguard olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)
- Heretic + Hexen (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Void/Breaker (PC)
- Goat Simulator Remastered (Xbox Series X|S)
- Persona 4 Golden (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Herdling (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 21 Ağustos
- Gears of War: Reloaded (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 26 Ağustos
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Ağustos
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Delta Force: Immortal Supplies Bundle
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: August Member Monthly Bonus
Kaçıranlar için Ağustos ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 31 Ağustos itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Sea of Stars ve This War of Mine: Final Cut gibi yapımlar bulunuyor. İştel iste:
Ben 10 Power Trip (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
Borderlands 3 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
Sea of Stars (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
This War of Mine: Final Cut (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)