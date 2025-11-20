Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (20 Kasım)

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Kasım ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu.

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 2 Aralık'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road, The Crew Motorfest, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Kill It With Fire! 2, Marvel Cosmic Invasion ve Lost Records: Bloom & Rage olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Ayrıca Kasım ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 30 Kasım itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Barbie Project Friendship, Lords of the Fallen, Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler II ve SteamWorld Build yer alıyor.

Barbie Project Friendship (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Lords of the Fallen (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Octopath Traveler (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Octopath Traveler II (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

SteamWorld Build (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

