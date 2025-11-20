Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (20 Kasım)

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar
Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 2 Aralık'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road, The Crew Motorfest, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Kill It With Fire! 2, Marvel Cosmic Invasion ve Lost Records: Bloom & Rage olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview) (PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) Game Pass Premium
- Revenge of the Savage Planet (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) Now with Game Pass Premium
- Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (Handheld & PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- The Crew Motorfest (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (Bulut, PC Xbox Series X|S) 25 Kasım Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Kill It With Fire! 2 Bulut, Konsol ve PC) 25 Kasım Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion (Bulut, Konsol, Handheld, ve PC) 1 Aralık Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Bulut, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) 2 Aralık Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Ayrıca Kasım ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 30 Kasım itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Barbie Project Friendship, Lords of the Fallen, Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler II ve SteamWorld Build yer alıyor.
- Barbie Project Friendship (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Lords of the Fallen (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Octopath Traveler (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Octopath Traveler II (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- SteamWorld Build (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)