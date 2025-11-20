Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Saate Göre Otomatik Ayarla
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı (20 Kasım)

    Xbox Game Pass'e Kasım ayında eklenecek yeni oyunlar duyuruldu. Yeni eklenecek oyunlar arasındaThe Crew Motorfest, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault dahil 9 oyun yer alıyor. İşte oyunlar...

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Kasım ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. 

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

    Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 2 Aralık'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road, The Crew Motorfest, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden,  Kill It With Fire! 2, Marvel Cosmic Invasion ve Lost Records: Bloom & Rage olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

     Ayrıca Kasım ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 30 Kasım itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Barbie Project Friendship, Lords of the Fallen, Octopath Traveler, Octopath Traveler II ve SteamWorld Build yer alıyor.

    • Barbie Project Friendship (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Lords of the Fallen (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Octopath Traveler (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Octopath Traveler II (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • SteamWorld Build (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Sessiz Video Tercihleri
    Otomatik yükle ve oynat
    Video bitince sonrakine geç
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Chery'nin 999 basamak tırmanışı kazayla bitti

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    mu online llumar cam filmi 5 yıl dolmadan engelli araç satışı nasıl yapılır 525d xdrive tanılama ilkesi hizmeti çalışmıyor ne demek

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    15.000-20.000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Nothing CMF Phone 1
    Nothing CMF Phone 1
    Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    30.000 TL Üstündeki Laptoplar
    MSI CYBORG 15
    MSI CYBORG 15
    Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Giriş Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz, DH'yi kullanırken depoladığımız çerezlerle ilgili veri politikamıza gözatın.
    Kabul Ediyorum