Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    The Game Awards 2024 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu!

    The Game Awards 2024 kazananları belli oldu. Peki Astro Bot, The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ve Black Myth: Wukong'un damga vurduğu törende yılın oyunu hangisi oldu? İşte tüm kazananlar...
    The Game Awards 2024 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Oyun dünyasının en önemli etkinliklerinden biri olan The Game Awards'ın 2024'ün kazananları belli oldu. Sabaha karşı gerçekleştirilen etkinlikte Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Astro Bot ve Black Myth: Wukongfarklı kategorilerde birden fazla adaylıkla yarıştı. 2024 yılının en iyi oyunu ise, Astro Botseçildi. İşte yepyeni duyurular da dahil olmak üzere The Game Awards 2024 kazananları...

    Yılın Oyunu: Astro Bot

    Bu yılki Game Awards 2024 için toplam altı oyun aday gösterildi: Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio ve Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Bunlar arasından Team Asobi tarafından geliştirilen ve Sony Interactive tarafından yayınlanan Astro Bot ise, aday olduğu 7 farklı kategoriden 3 ödül aldı ve yılın oyunu seçildi. Kaçıranlar için The Game Awards ödülünü geçtiğimiz yıl Baldur's Gate 3 kazanmıştı.

    Yılın Oyunu

    • Astro Bot - KAZANAN
    • Balatro
    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio

    En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği

    • Astro Bot - KAZANAN
    • Balatro
    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio

    En İyi Anlatı

    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
    • Metaphor: ReFantanzio - KAZANAN
    • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
    • Silent Hill 2

    En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği

    • Astro Bot
    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio - KAZANAN
    • Neva

    En İyi Müzik ve Beste

    • Astro Bot
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - KAZANAN
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio
    • Silent Hill 2
    • Stellar Blade

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • Astro Bot
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - KAZANAN
    • Silent Hill 2

    En İyi Performans

    • Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
    • Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
    • Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
    • Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - KAZANAN

    Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik

    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    • Diablo IV
    • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
    • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - KAZANAN
    • Star Wars Outlaws

    Etkili Oyunlar

    • Closer the Distance
    • Indika
    • Neva - KAZANAN
    • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
    • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
    • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

    • Destiny 2
    • Diablo IV
    • Final Fantasy XIV
    • Fortnite
    • Helldivers 2 - KAZANAN

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    • Baldur’s Gate 3 - KAZANAN
    • Final Fantasy XIV
    • Fortnite
    • Helldivers 2
    • No Man’s Sky

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Animal Well
    • Balatro - KAZANAN
    • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
    • Neva
    • UFO 50

    En İyi İlk Bağımsız Oyun

    • Balatro - KAZANAN
    • Animal Well
    • Manor Lords
    • Pacific Drive
    • The Plucky Squire

    En İyi Mobil Oyun

    • AFK Journey
    • Balatro - KAZANAN
    • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
    • Wuthering Waves
    • Zenless Zone Zero

    En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

    • Arizona Sunshine Remake
    • Asgard’s Wrath 2
    • Batman: Arkham Shadow - KAZANAN
    • Metal: Hellsinger VR
    • Metro Awakening

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    • Black Myth: Wukong - KAZANAN
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    • Helldivers 2
    • Stellar Blade
    • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

    En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

    • Astro Bot - KAZANAN
    • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
    • Silent Hill 2
    • Star Wars Outlaws
    • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

    En iyi RPG

    • Dragon’s Dogma 2
    • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio - KAZANAN

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
    • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
    • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
    • MultiVersus
    • Tekken 8 - KAZANAN

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    • Princess Peach: Showtime!
    • Astro Bot - KAZANAN
    • Super Mario Party Jamboree
    • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
    • The Plucky Squire

    En İyi Sim/Strateji Oyunu

    • Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) - KAZANAN
    • Age of Mythology: Retold
    • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
    • Manor Lords
    • Unicorn Overlord

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

    • F1 24
    • EA Sports FC 25 - KAZANAN
    • NBA 2K25
    • Top Spin 2K25
    • WWE 2K24

    En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    • Helldivers 2 - KAZANAN
    • Super Mario Party Jamboree
    • Tekken 8
    • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

    En İyi Uyarlama

    • Arcane
    • Fallout - KAZANAN
    • Knuckles
    • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
    • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

    En Çok Beklenen Oyun

    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Ghost of Yotei
    • Grand Theft Auto VI - KAZANAN
    • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
    • Monster Hunter Wilds

    Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

    • CaseOh - KAZANAN
    • IlloJuan
    • Techno Gamerz
    • TypicalGamer
    • Usada Pekora

    En İyi E-spor Oyunu

    • DOTA 2
    • Counter-Strike 2
    • League of Legends - KAZANAN
    • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
    • Valorant

    En İyi E-spor Sporcusu

    • 33 – Neta Şapira
    • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
    • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
    • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok - KAZANAN
    • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
    • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

    En İyi E-spor Takımı

    • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
    • Gen.G (League of Legends)
    • NAVI (Counter Strike 2)
    • T1 (League of Legends) - KAZANAN
    • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

    Bu haberi, mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak indirip,
    istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz:     DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Toyota'nın robotu uzaktan basket atma rekoru kırdı

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    yaratıcı güzellik salonu isimleri zopçuk ne demek lan ne demek yazılı sınavdan kaç gün sonra direksiyon dersi başlar çipsiz kimlik kartı geçerli mi

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    10.000-15.000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Tecno Spark 20 Pro
    Tecno Spark 20 Pro
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    20.000 TL Üstündeki Laptoplar
    HP EliteBook 640 G10
    HP EliteBook 640 G10
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Orta Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz. DH’ye girerek kullanım izni vermiş sayılırsınız.
    Anladım Veri Politikamız