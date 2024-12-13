The Game Awards 2024 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu!

Yılın Oyunu: Astro Bot
Bu yılki Game Awards 2024 için toplam altı oyun aday gösterildi: Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio ve Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Bunlar arasından Team Asobi tarafından geliştirilen ve Sony Interactive tarafından yayınlanan Astro Bot ise, aday olduğu 7 farklı kategoriden 3 ödül aldı ve yılın oyunu seçildi. Kaçıranlar için The Game Awards ödülünü geçtiğimiz yıl Baldur's Gate 3 kazanmıştı.
Yılın Oyunu
- Astro Bot - KAZANAN
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği
- Astro Bot - KAZANAN
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
En İyi Anlatı
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio - KAZANAN
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - KAZANAN
- Neva
En İyi Müzik ve Beste
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - KAZANAN
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
En İyi Ses Tasarımı
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - KAZANAN
- Silent Hill 2
En İyi Performans
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - KAZANAN
Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - KAZANAN
- Star Wars Outlaws
Etkili Oyunlar
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva - KAZANAN
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
En İyi Devam Eden Oyun
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2 - KAZANAN
En İyi Topluluk Desteği
- Baldur’s Gate 3 - KAZANAN
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun
- Animal Well
- Balatro - KAZANAN
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
En İyi İlk Bağımsız Oyun
- Balatro - KAZANAN
- Animal Well
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
En İyi Mobil Oyun
- AFK Journey
- Balatro - KAZANAN
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
En İyi VR/AR Oyunu
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow - KAZANAN
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu
- Black Myth: Wukong - KAZANAN
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu
- Astro Bot - KAZANAN
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
En iyi RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - KAZANAN
En İyi Dövüş Oyunu
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8 - KAZANAN
En İyi Aile Oyunu
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Astro Bot - KAZANAN
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
En İyi Sim/Strateji Oyunu
- Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) - KAZANAN
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25 - KAZANAN
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2 - KAZANAN
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
En İyi Uyarlama
- Arcane
- Fallout - KAZANAN
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
En Çok Beklenen Oyun
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI - KAZANAN
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Yılın İçerik Üreticisi
- CaseOh - KAZANAN
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
En İyi E-spor Oyunu
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- League of Legends - KAZANAN
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
En İyi E-spor Sporcusu
- 33 – Neta Şapira
- Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok - KAZANAN
- ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
- ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
En İyi E-spor Takımı
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter Strike 2)
- T1 (League of Legends) - KAZANAN
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
