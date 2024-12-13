The Game Awards 2024 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu!

Tam Boyutta Gör Oyun dünyasının en önemli etkinliklerinden biri olan The Game Awards'ın 2024'ün kazananları belli oldu. Sabaha karşı gerçekleştirilen etkinlikte Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Astro Bot ve Black Myth: Wukong, farklı kategorilerde birden fazla adaylıkla yarıştı. 2024 yılının en iyi oyunu ise, Astro Botseçildi. İşte yepyeni duyurular da dahil olmak üzere The Game Awards 2024 kazananları...

Yılın Oyunu: Astro Bot

Bu yılki Game Awards 2024 için toplam altı oyun aday gösterildi: Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio ve Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Bunlar arasından Team Asobi tarafından geliştirilen ve Sony Interactive tarafından yayınlanan Astro Bot ise, aday olduğu 7 farklı kategoriden 3 ödül aldı ve yılın oyunu seçildi. Kaçıranlar için The Game Awards ödülünü geçtiğimiz yıl Baldur's Gate 3 kazanmıştı.

Yılın Oyunu

Astro Bot - KAZANAN

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği

Astro Bot - KAZANAN

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

En İyi Anlatı

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantanzio - KAZANAN

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio - KAZANAN

Neva

En İyi Müzik ve Beste

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - KAZANAN

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - KAZANAN

Silent Hill 2

En İyi Performans

Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Briana White, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 - KAZANAN

Erişilebilirlikte Yenilik

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - KAZANAN

Star Wars Outlaws

Etkili Oyunlar

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva - KAZANAN

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2 - KAZANAN

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Baldur’s Gate 3 - KAZANAN

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Animal Well

Balatro - KAZANAN

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

En İyi İlk Bağımsız Oyun

Balatro - KAZANAN

Animal Well

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

En İyi Mobil Oyun

AFK Journey

Balatro - KAZANAN

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow - KAZANAN

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

Black Myth: Wukong - KAZANAN

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

Astro Bot - KAZANAN

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

En iyi RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio - KAZANAN

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8 - KAZANAN

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Astro Bot - KAZANAN

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

En İyi Sim/Strateji Oyunu

Frostpunk 2 (11 Bit Studios) - KAZANAN

Age of Mythology: Retold

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25 - KAZANAN

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2 - KAZANAN

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

En İyi Uyarlama

Arcane

Fallout - KAZANAN

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

En Çok Beklenen Oyun

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI - KAZANAN

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

CaseOh - KAZANAN

IlloJuan

Techno Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

En İyi E-spor Oyunu

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike 2

League of Legends - KAZANAN

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

En İyi E-spor Sporcusu

33 – Neta Şapira

Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok - KAZANAN

ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut

ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

En İyi E-spor Takımı

Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NAVI (Counter Strike 2)

T1 (League of Legends) - KAZANAN

Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Epic Games 16 farklı oyun hediye ediyor: İlk ücretsiz belli oldu! 18 sa. önce eklendi

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Anasayfa

Yazılım

Oyunlar Haberleri

The Game Awards 2024 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu!