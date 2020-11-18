Giriş
    Oyunlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler

    Yılın Oyunu adayları açıklandı: İşte 2020'nin en iyileri

    Oyun dünyasında 2020'nin en iyileri belli oluyor. The Game Awards 2020 aday listesine The Last of Us Part II damgasını vurdu.
    52 dk.
    461
    61
    4
    Oyunlar
    Hasan Aygünoğlu
    Editör
    
    Tam Boyutta Gör

    Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni The Game Awards'ın 2020 adayları açıklandı. 9 farklı kategoride tam 10 adaylığa sahip olan The Last of Us Part II bu yıla damgasını vuran oyun olmuş. Last of Us 2'nin ardından ise Hades (8 adaylık) ve Ghost of Tsushima (7 adaylık) yine bu yılın dikkat çeken yapımları olmuş.

    Yılın Oyunu kategorisinde Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II ve Hades yapımlarını görüyoruz. Bağımsız bir yapım olan Hades'in diğer dev yapımlarla birlikte Yılın Oyunu kategorisinde yer alıyor olması dikkat çekiyor. Oyuncular ve eleştirmenler tarafından her şeyiyle tam puan almayı başaran Hades, SuperGiant Games tarafından yapılmıştı.

    2020'nin sevilen oyunları Final Fantasy VII Remake 6 kategoride, Doom Eternal ise dört kategoride aday olmayı başarmış. Bu yılın belki de en çok satan oyunu olan Nintendo yapımı Animal Crossing: New Horizons ise Yılın Oyunu da dahil olmak üzere üç farklı kategoride aday olmuş. 

    The Game Awards ödülünü geçtiğimiz yıl Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice kazanmıştı. Daha önceki kazananlar ise şu şekilde: God of War (2018), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017), Overwatch (2016), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) ve Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014).

    Ödüller 11 Aralık Cuma günü TSİ 04.30'da başlayacak olan törende sahiplerini bulacak. Favori oyunlarınızı desteklemek için buradan oy verebilirsiniz. Oy vermeden önce kayıt olmanız gerekiyor.

    Yılın Oyunu

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons 
    • Doom Eternal 
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake 
    • Ghost of Tsushima 
    • Hades 
    • The Last of Us Part II

    En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

    • Final Fantasy VII Remake
    • Ghost of Tsushima
    • Hades
    • Half-Life: Alyx
    • The Last of Us Part II

    En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

    • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
    • Hades (Greg Kasavin)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)

    En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

    • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
    • Hades (Supergiant Games)
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

    En İyi Müzik

    • DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
    • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
    • Hades (Darren Korb)
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quale)

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
    • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
    • Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
    • The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)

    En İyi Performans

    • Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
    • Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
    • Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
    • Logan Cunningham as Hades, Hades
    • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

    Games for Impact (Sosyal bir anlam/mesaj içeren oyun)

    • If Found … (DREAMFEEL/Annapurna Interactive)
    • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)
    • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
    • Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

    • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Call of Duty Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio)
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
    • Hades (Supergiant Games)
    • Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
    • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

    En İyi Mobil Oyun

    • Among Us (InnerSloth)
    • Call of Duty Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
    • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
    • Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
    • Pokémon Café Mix (Genius Sonority)

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    Erişilebilirlikte İnovasyon

    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
    • Grounded (Obsidian/Xbox Game Studios)
    • HyperDot (Tribe Games)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
    • Watch Dogs Legion (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

    En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

    • Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)
    • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    • MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)
    • STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)
    • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    • DOOM Eternal (id Software/Bethesda)
    • Hades (Supergiant Games)
    • Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
    • Nioh 2 (Team Ninja)
    • Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)

    En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
    • Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
    • MARVEL’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/SIE)
    • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn/EA)
    • The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)

    En İyi RPG

    • Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
    • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
    • Persona 5 Royal (Atlus, P Studios)
    • Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment/Koch)
    • Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    • Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works/Cygames)
    • Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
    • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (Dimps/Capcom)
    • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai-Namco)
    • UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late[cl-r] (French Bread/Arc System Works)

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
    • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob/Activision)
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
    • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios/Nintendo)
    • Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang/Double Eleven/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

    En İyi Strateji Oyunu

    • Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox)
    • Desperados III (Mimimi Games/THQN)
    • Gears Tactics (Splash Damage/The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
    • XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis/2K)

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

    • Dirt 5 (Codemasters Cheshire/Codemasters)
    • F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham /Codemasters)
    • FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
    • NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts/2K)
    • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

    En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

    • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
    • Among Us (InnerSloth)
    • Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
    • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    En İyi Yeni Bağımsız Geliştirici

    • Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver)
    • Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry/Playstack)
    • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games)
    • Röki (Polygon Treehouse/CI Games)
    • Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

    Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

    • Alanah Pearce
    • NickMercs
    • TimtheTatman
    • Jay Ann Lopez
    • Valkyrae

    En İyi Espor Oyunu

    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
    • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    En İyi Espor Oyuncusu

    • Ian “Crimsix” Porter / Call of Duty
    • Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
    • Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu / League of Legends
    • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro / Call of Duty
    • Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut / CS:GO

    En İyi Espor Takımı

    • DAMWON Gaming / League of Legends
    • Dallas Empire / Call of Duty
    • San Francisco Shock / Overwatch League
    • G2 Esports / League of Legends
    • Team Secret / DOTA2

    En İyi Espor Etkinliği

    • BLAST Premier: Spring E2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
    • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
    • IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
    • League of Legends World Championship 2020
    • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

    En İyi Espor Sunucusu

    • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
    • Alex “Machine” Richardson
    • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
    • James “Dash” Patterson
    • Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden


