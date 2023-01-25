2023 Oscar adayları belirlendi: İşte tüm adaylar

Tam Boyutta Gör 2023 Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana aralıksız her yıl verilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda gerçekleştirilecek.

2022 yılının en iyi filmler, oyuncusu ve diğer kategorilerdeki en iyi yapımların belirleneceği 95. Akademi Ödülleri’nde tam 11 adaylık alan Everything Everywhere All at Once dikkatleri üstüne çekmeyi başardı. Everything Everywhere All at Once’i toplam 9 adaylık ile The Banshees of Inisherin’in takip ettiği görülüyor.

95. Oscar Ödülleri, Türkiye saatiyle 12 Mart'ı 13 Mart'a bağlayan gece düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. 2023 Oscar Ödülleri’ne aday gösterilenlerin tamamını aşağıdan inceleyebilirsiniz:

2023 Oscar Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

En İyi Yönetmen

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Todd Field (Tár)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

En İyi Kurgu

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Târ

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Todd Field (Tár)

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick)

Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

En İyi Sinematografi

James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Darius Khondji (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)

Mandy Walker (Elvis)

Roger Deakins (Empire of Light)

Florian Hoffmeister (Târ)

En İyi Animasyon

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

En İyi Belgesel

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

En İyi Uluslararası Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Fabelmans

Elvis

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

Babylon

Elvis

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Batman

Elvis

The Whale

En İyi Görsel Efekt

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Ses

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Batman

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Özgün Müzik

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Tell It Like a Woman

Top Gun: Maverick

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

En İyi Kısa Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

