    2023 Oscar adayları belirlendi: İşte tüm adaylar

    2023 Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar belirlendi. Bu yıl 95.’si düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri’nde 11 adaylıkla öne çıkan Everything Everywhere All at Once dikkatleri çekti.
    Oy Ver
    2023 Oscar adayları belirlendi: İşte tüm adaylar Tam Boyutta Gör
    2023 Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana aralıksız her yıl verilen Oscar Ödülleri, bu yıl Jimmy Kimmel'ın sunuculuğunda gerçekleştirilecek.

    2022 yılının en iyi filmler, oyuncusu ve diğer kategorilerdeki en iyi yapımların belirleneceği 95. Akademi Ödülleri’nde tam 11 adaylık alan Everything Everywhere All at Once dikkatleri üstüne çekmeyi başardı. Everything Everywhere All at Once’i toplam 9 adaylık ile The Banshees of Inisherin’in takip ettiği görülüyor.

    95. Oscar Ödülleri, Türkiye saatiyle 12 Mart'ı 13 Mart'a bağlayan gece düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. 2023 Oscar Ödülleri’ne aday gösterilenlerin tamamını aşağıdan inceleyebilirsiniz:

    2023 Oscar Ödülleri Adayları

    En İyi Film

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Elvis
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • The Fabelmans
    • Tár
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    • Triangle of Sadness
    • Women Talking

    En İyi Yönetmen

    • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Todd Field (Tár)
    • Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
    • Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
    • Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness) 

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

    • Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Cate Blanchett (Tár)
    • Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
    • Ana de Armas (Blonde)
    • Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

    • Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
    • Austin Butler (Elvis)
    • Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
    • Bill Nighy (Living)
    • Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

    • Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
    • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
    • Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Hong Chau (The Whale)
    • Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

    • Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
    • Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
    • Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
    • Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

    En İyi Kurgu

    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Elvis
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Târ
    • Top Gun: Maverick

    En İyi Özgün Senaryo

    • Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
    • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
    • Todd Field (Tár)
    • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
    • Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

    En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

    • Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)
    • Rian Johnson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)
    • Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
    • Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick)
    • Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

    En İyi Sinematografi

    • James Friend (All Quiet on the Western Front)
    • Darius Khondji (Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)
    • Mandy Walker (Elvis)
    • Roger Deakins (Empire of Light)
    • Florian Hoffmeister (Târ)

    En İyi Animasyon

    • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
    • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
    • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
    • The Sea Beast
    • Turning Red

    En İyi Belgesel

    • All That Breathes
    • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
    • Fire of Love
    • A House Made of Splinters
    • Navalny

    En İyi Uluslararası Film

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Argentina, 1985
    • Close
    • EO
    • The Quiet Girl

    En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Babylon
    • The Fabelmans
    • Elvis

    En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

    • Babylon
    • Elvis
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

    En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • The Batman
    • Elvis
    • The Whale

    En İyi Görsel Efekt

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • The Batman
    • Top Gun: Maverick

    En İyi Ses

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Elvis
    • The Batman
    • Top Gun: Maverick

    En İyi Özgün Müzik

    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Babylon
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • The Fabelmans

    En İyi Özgün Şarkı

    • Tell It Like a Woman
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • RRR

    En İyi Kısa Animasyon

    • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
    • The Flying Sailor
    • Ice Merchants
    • My Year of Dicks
    • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

    En İyi Kısa Belgesel

    • The Elephant Whisperers
    • Haulout
    • How Do You Measure a Year?
    • The Martha Mitchell Effect
    • Stranger at the Gate

    En İyi Kısa Film

    • An Irish Goodbye
    • Ivalu
    • Le Pupille
    • Night Ride
    • The Red Suitcase
