    Sinema ve Dizi ile İlgili Son Gönderiler

    78. Altın Küre adayları açıklandı: Netflix yapımları açık ara önde

    Golden Globe (Altın Küre) adayları açıklandı. Netflix dizi ve sinema dalında 20'şer adaylık ile rakiplerini sollamış görünüyor. 78. Altın Küre adaylarının tam listesi haberimizde.
    03 Şubat 2021, 20:45 (2 hf.)
    3,3b
    1
    Sinema ve Dizi
    Yusuf Akbaş
    Yazar
    78. Altın Küre adayları açıklandı: Netflix yapımları açık ara önde
    Tam Boyutta Gör

    Hollywood’un Oscar’dan sonraki en prestijli ödülü Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları açıklandı. Geçtiğimiz yıllarda olduğu gibi bu sene de Netflix’in çok sayıda yapımı adaylık elde etti.

    İlginizi Çekebilir Avatar Altın Küre Ödülleri'ne Netflix damga vurdu: İşte açıklanan adaylar

    Altın Küre iki farklı çatı altında dağıtılıyor. Sinema filmleri ve diziler ayrı ayrı yarışıyor. Adaylar Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (HFPA) tarafından belirleniyor.

    Ayrıca Bkz. "Amerika'daki GameStop olaylarını konu alan iki farklı film ve bir adet de dizi yapılıyor"

    Netflix, geçen sene olduğu gibi bu sene de Altın Küre'ye damgasını vurdu. Sinema kategorisinde 22, dizi kategorisinde de 20 adaylıkla toplamda 42 adaylık elde etti. En fazla adaylık elde eden sinema filmi, 6 adaylık ile Mank oldu. En çok adaylık alan dizi ise 6 adaylık ile The Crown oldu.

    DİZİ ADAYLARI

    En İyi Dizi - Drama

    • The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
    • Lovecraft Country - Hbo (Hbo / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
    • The Mandalorian - Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
    • Ozark - Netflix (Mrc Television)
    • Ratched - Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios)   

    En İyi Aktris - Drama

    • Olivia Colman    The Crown
    • Jodie Comer    Killing Eve
    • Emma Corrin    The Crown
    • Laura Linney    Ozark
    • Sarah Paulson    Ratched

    En İyi Aktör - Drama

    • Jason Bateman    Ozark
    • Josh O'connor    The Crown
    • Bob Odenkirk    Better Call Saul
    • Al Pacino    Hunters
    • Matthew Rhys    Perry Mason

    En İyi Dizi - Müzikal veya Komedi

    • Emily In Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / Mtv Studios)
    • The Flight Attendant - Hbo Max (Hbo Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
    • The Great - Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / Mrc)
    • Schitt's Creek - Pop Tv (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop Tv)
    • Ted Lasso - Apple Tv+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)   

    En İyi Aktris - Müzikal veya Komedi

    • Lily Collins    Emily In Paris
    • Kaley Cuoco    The Flight Attendant
    • Elle Fanning    The Great
    • Jane Levy    Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
    • Catherine O'hara    Schitt's Creek

    En İyi Aktör - Müzikal veya Komedi

    • Don Cheadle    Black Monday
    • Nicholas Hoult    The Great
    • Eugene Levy    Schitt's Creek
    • Jason Sudeikis    Ted Lasso
    • Ramy Youssef    Ramy

    En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filmi

    • Normal People - Hulu (Hulu / Bbc / Element Pictures)
    • The Queen's Gambit - Netflix (Netflix)
    • Small Axe - Amazon Studios (Bbc Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
    • The Undoing - Hbo (Hbo / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
    • Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / Realfilm)

    En İyi Aktris - Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filmi

    • Cate Blanchett    Mrs. America
    • Daisy Edgar-Jones    Normal People
    • Shira Haas    Unorthodox
    • Nicole Kidman    The Undoing
    • Anya Taylor-Joy    The Queen's Gambit

    En İyi Aktör - Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filmi

    • Bryan Cranston    Your Honor
    • Jeff Daniels    The Comey Rule
    • Hugh Grant    The Undoing
    • Ethan Hawke    The Good Lord Bird
    • Mark Ruffalo    I Know This Much Is True

    En İyi Yardimci Aktris - Tüm Türler

    • Gillian Anderson    The Crown
    • Helena Bonham Carter    The Crown
    • Julia Garner    Ozark
    • Annie Murphy    Schitt's Creek
    • Cynthia Nixon    Ratched

    En İyi Yardimci Aktör - Tüm Türler

    • John Boyega    Small Axe
    • Brendan Gleeson    The Comey Rule
    • Daniel Levy    Schitt's Creek
    • Jim Parsons    Hollywood
    • Donald Sutherland    The Undoing

    SİNEMA ADAYLARI

    En İyi Film - Drama

    • The Father (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
    • Mank (Netflix; Netflix)
    • Nomadland  (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
    • Promising Young Woman (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)
    • The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

    En İyi Aktris - Drama

    • Viola Davis    Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
    • Andra Day    The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
    • Vanessa Kirby    Pieces Of A Woman
    • Frances Mcdormand    Nomadland
    • Carey Mulligan    Promising Young Woman

    En İyi Aktör - Drama

    • Riz Ahmed    Sound Of Metal
    • Chadwick Boseman    Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
    • Anthony Hopkins    The Father
    • Gary Oldman    Mank
    • Tahar Rahim    The Mauritanian

    En İyi Film - Müzikal veya Komedi

    • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
    • Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / Radicalmedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / Nevis Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
    • Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / Imax)
    • Palm Springs (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; Neon / Hulu)
    • The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

    En İyi Aktris - Müzikal veya Komedi

    • Maria Bakalova    Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    • Kate Hudson    Music
    • Michelle Pfeiffer    French Exit
    • Rosamund Pike    I Care A Lot
    • Anya Taylor-Joy    Emma.

    En İyi Aktör - Müzikal veya Komedi

    • Sacha Baron Cohen    Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    • James Corden    The Prom
    • Lin-Manuel Miranda    Hamilton
    • Dev Patel    The Personal History Of David Copperfield
    • Andy Samberg    Palm Springs

    En İyi Film - Animasyon

    • The Croods: A New Age (Dreamworks Animation; Universal Pictures)
    • Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
    • Over The Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
    • Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
    • Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / Gkids)

    Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

    • Another Round (Denmark) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
    • La Llorona (Guatemala / France) (La Casa De Producción / Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder)
    • The Life Ahead (Italy) (Palomar; Netflix)
    • Minari (Usa) (Plan B; A24)
    • Two Of Us (France / Usa) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

    En İyi Yardımcı Aktris - Tüm Türler

    • Glenn Close    Hillbilly Elegy
    • Olivia Colman    The Father
    • Jodie Foster    The Mauritanian
    • Amanda Seyfried    Mank
    • Helena Zengel    News Of The World

    En İyi Yardımcı Aktör - Tüm Türler

    • Sacha Baron Cohen    The Trial Of The Chicago 7
    • Daniel Kaluuya    Judas And The Black Messiah
    • Jared Leto    The Little Things
    • Bill Murray    On The Rocks
    • Leslie Odom Jr.    One Night In Miami...

    En İyi Yönetmen

    • Emerald Fennell    Promising Young Woman
    • David Fincher    Mank
    • Regina King    One Night In Miami...
    • Aaron Sorkin    The Trial Of The Chicago 7
    • Chloé Zhao    Nomadland

    En İyi Senaryo

    • Emerald Fennell    Promising Young Woman
    • Jack Fincher    Mank
    • Aaron Sorkin    The Trial Of The Chicago 7
    • Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton    The Father
    • Chloé Zhao    Nomadland

    En İyi Film Müziği

    • Alexandre Desplat    The Midnight Sky
    • Ludwig Göransson    Tenet
    • James Newton Howard    News Of The World
    • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross    Mank
    • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste    Soul

    En İyi Orijinal Şarkı

    • “Fight For You” — Judas And The Black Messiah
    • “Hear My Voice” — The Trial Of The Chicago 7
    • “Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
    • “Speak Now” — One Night In Miami...
    • “Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday


    Dünyanın en hızlı otomobili: SSC Tuatara

