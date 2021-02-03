78. Altın Küre adayları açıklandı: Netflix yapımları açık ara önde

Hollywood’un Oscar’dan sonraki en prestijli ödülü Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları açıklandı. Geçtiğimiz yıllarda olduğu gibi bu sene de Netflix’in çok sayıda yapımı adaylık elde etti.İlginizi Çekebilir Altın Küre Ödülleri'ne Netflix damga vurdu: İşte açıklanan adaylar
Altın Küre iki farklı çatı altında dağıtılıyor. Sinema filmleri ve diziler ayrı ayrı yarışıyor. Adaylar Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (HFPA) tarafından belirleniyor.
Netflix, geçen sene olduğu gibi bu sene de Altın Küre'ye damgasını vurdu. Sinema kategorisinde 22, dizi kategorisinde de 20 adaylıkla toplamda 42 adaylık elde etti. En fazla adaylık elde eden sinema filmi, 6 adaylık ile Mank oldu. En çok adaylık alan dizi ise 6 adaylık ile The Crown oldu.
DİZİ ADAYLARI
En İyi Dizi - Drama
- The Crown - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
- Lovecraft Country - Hbo (Hbo / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
- The Mandalorian - Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
- Ozark - Netflix (Mrc Television)
- Ratched - Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios)
En İyi Aktris - Drama
- Olivia Colman The Crown
- Jodie Comer Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin The Crown
- Laura Linney Ozark
- Sarah Paulson Ratched
En İyi Aktör - Drama
- Jason Bateman Ozark
- Josh O'connor The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino Hunters
- Matthew Rhys Perry Mason
En İyi Dizi - Müzikal veya Komedi
- Emily In Paris - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / Mtv Studios)
- The Flight Attendant - Hbo Max (Hbo Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
- The Great - Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / Mrc)
- Schitt's Creek - Pop Tv (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop Tv)
- Ted Lasso - Apple Tv+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)
En İyi Aktris - Müzikal veya Komedi
- Lily Collins Emily In Paris
- Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning The Great
- Jane Levy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O'hara Schitt's Creek
En İyi Aktör - Müzikal veya Komedi
- Don Cheadle Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult The Great
- Eugene Levy Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef Ramy
En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filmi
- Normal People - Hulu (Hulu / Bbc / Element Pictures)
- The Queen's Gambit - Netflix (Netflix)
- Small Axe - Amazon Studios (Bbc Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
- The Undoing - Hbo (Hbo / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
- Unorthodox - Netflix (Studio Airlift / Realfilm)
En İyi Aktris - Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filmi
- Cate Blanchett Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones Normal People
- Shira Haas Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy The Queen's Gambit
En İyi Aktör - Mini Dizi, Antoloji veya TV Filmi
- Bryan Cranston Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo I Know This Much Is True
En İyi Yardimci Aktris - Tüm Türler
- Gillian Anderson The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter The Crown
- Julia Garner Ozark
- Annie Murphy Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon Ratched
En İyi Yardimci Aktör - Tüm Türler
- John Boyega Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland The Undoing
SİNEMA ADAYLARI
En İyi Film - Drama
- The Father (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
- Mank (Netflix; Netflix)
- Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
- Promising Young Woman (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
En İyi Aktris - Drama
- Viola Davis Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances Mcdormand Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan Promising Young Woman
En İyi Aktör - Drama
- Riz Ahmed Sound Of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins The Father
- Gary Oldman Mank
- Tahar Rahim The Mauritanian
En İyi Film - Müzikal veya Komedi
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
- Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / Radicalmedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / Nevis Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / Imax)
- Palm Springs (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; Neon / Hulu)
- The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
En İyi Aktris - Müzikal veya Komedi
- Maria Bakalova Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer French Exit
- Rosamund Pike I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy Emma.
En İyi Aktör - Müzikal veya Komedi
- Sacha Baron Cohen Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton
- Dev Patel The Personal History Of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg Palm Springs
En İyi Film - Animasyon
- The Croods: A New Age (Dreamworks Animation; Universal Pictures)
- Onward (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Over The Moon (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)
- Soul (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / Gkids)
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
- Another Round (Denmark) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
- La Llorona (Guatemala / France) (La Casa De Producción / Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder)
- The Life Ahead (Italy) (Palomar; Netflix)
- Minari (Usa) (Plan B; A24)
- Two Of Us (France / Usa) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)
En İyi Yardımcı Aktris - Tüm Türler
- Glenn Close Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman The Father
- Jodie Foster The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried Mank
- Helena Zengel News Of The World
En İyi Yardımcı Aktör - Tüm Türler
- Sacha Baron Cohen The Trial Of The Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya Judas And The Black Messiah
- Jared Leto The Little Things
- Bill Murray On The Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. One Night In Miami...
En İyi Yönetmen
- Emerald Fennell Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher Mank
- Regina King One Night In Miami...
- Aaron Sorkin The Trial Of The Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao Nomadland
En İyi Senaryo
- Emerald Fennell Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher Mank
- Aaron Sorkin The Trial Of The Chicago 7
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton The Father
- Chloé Zhao Nomadland
En İyi Film Müziği
- Alexandre Desplat The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Göransson Tenet
- James Newton Howard News Of The World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste Soul
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
- “Fight For You” — Judas And The Black Messiah
- “Hear My Voice” — The Trial Of The Chicago 7
- “Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
- “Speak Now” — One Night In Miami...
- “Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
