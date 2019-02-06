Giriş
DH ile Giriş
Üye değil misiniz? Yeni Hesap Oluştur Sosyal Ağ ile Bağlan
Yardıma ihtiyacınız mı var? Giriş Paneli
Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
Header'ı Tuttur
Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
Anasayfa
Döşeme Stili Ana Akış
Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
Detay Sayfaları
Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
Site Tercihleri
Renk Seçenekleri
Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
Detaylı Site Tercihleri
Oyunlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

PS Store'da "Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler" kampanyası başladı

Son zamanların en popüler oyunları PlayStation Store'da indirime girdi. "Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler" başlıklı kampanya 21 Şubat'a kadar devam edecek. İşte indirime giren oyunlar:
3 ay
4,1b
1
19
Oyunlar
Hasan Aygünoğlu
Editör
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık
Sony Avrupa, PlayStation Store'da "Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler" isimli kampanyasını başlattı. Bugün başlayan kampanya dahilinde son zamanların en popüler oyunlarında %60'a varan indirimler yapılmış.

Red Dead Redemption 2'nin fiyatı şu anda 469 TL'den 300 TL'ye indirilmiş. Normalde 450 TL'ye satılan Battlefield V ise büyük bir indirimle şu anda 179 TL'den alınabiliyor. Shadow of the Tom Raider, Just Cause 4, Assassin's Creed Odyssey ve Monster Hunter: World gibi yapımlarda da yine indirimler söz konusu.

Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler kampanyası 21 Şubat'a kadar devam edecek. İndirim sayfasına buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Tam liste:

Red Dead Redemption 2 -- 300,00 TL
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition -- 379,00 TL
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition -- 429,00 TL
Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- 159,00 TL
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Digital Deluxe Edition -- 179,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %5 tasarruf edin)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Croft Edition -- 219,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %5 tasarruf edin)
Just Cause 4 - Standart Sürüm -- 199,00 TL
Just Cause 4 - Digital Deluxe Sürümü -- 239,00 TL
Just Cause 4 - Gold Sürüm -- 299,00 TL
Battlefield V Deluxe Sürüm -- 179,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken -- 76,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Complete Collection -- 199,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Digital Deluxe Edition -- 179,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection -- 114,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass -- 159,00 TL
FIFA Yolculuk Üçlemesi -- 199,50 TL
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - DELUXE EDITION -- 179,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Season Pass -- 89,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Gold Edition -- 134,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe -- 199,00 TL
Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition -- 139,00 TL
Spyro + Crash Remastered Oyun Paketi -- 219,00 TL
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- 99,00 TL
Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- 209,25 TL
DiRT Rally -- 39,00 TL
DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE -- 44,00 TL
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden -- 122,00 TL
Madden NFL 19 - FIFA 19 Paketi -- 229,50 TL
EA SPORTS 19 Paketi -- 556,80 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- 84,00 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Premium Edition -- 134,00 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Ultimate Edition Paketi -- 159,00 TL
WWE 2K19 -- 179,00 TL
WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Sürümü -- 279,00 TL
WWE 2K19 Season Pass -- 64,00 TL
Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- 89,00 TL
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer -- 39,00 TL
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life -- 121,73 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf edin)
Battlefield Dünya Savaşı Paketi -- 225,00 TL
Borderlands 2 VR -- 166,00 TL
F1 2018 -- 84,00 TL
RIDE 3 -- 179,00 TL
RIDE 3 - Gold Edition -- 239,00 TL
RIDE 3 - Season Pass -- 114,00 TL
https://bolumsonucanavari.com/Haberler-PlayStation_Storeda_Buyuk_Oyunlara_Buyuk_indirimler-93460.htm Yorum Yaz
En Beğenilen Yorumlar Yorum Yaz
XanthiN 3 ay en beğenilen
Genele bakarsak kötü fiyatlar. Asıl sorun 60 dolara satılan oyunların 469TL olması, indirimle bile zar zor güncel döviz kuru seviyesine inmesi. Bknz. RDR2.
Yanıtla +8
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
keremec 3 ay
%90 indirim görse bile 45-50tl yapıyor.
Yanıtla +5
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
AirSupport 3 ay
Düşünsenize Amerika’da 300$’a RDR sattıklarını...
Yanıtla +5
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Daha Fazla Beğenilen Yorum
Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
junana 3 ay
maşallah çok büyük indirim olmuş bir oyun 200-300 tl bayağı ucuzlamış (!)
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Periah 3 ay
Abi bu fiyatlarla nasıl oyun oynuyorsunuz. Bir pc oyuncusu olarak üzüldüm sizin adınıza.
Yanıtla +2
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
AirSupport 3 ay
Düşünsenize Amerika’da 300$’a RDR sattıklarını...
Yanıtla +5
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
TheNewAtilla 3 ay
ahahahhaha fiyatlara bak. Allah kimseye ps tr müdürü yüzsüzlüğü vermesin.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
CWaRRioR 3 ay
Sony o kadar ceza yedi ama fiyatlarda hiç değişiklik yok. Sony'nin olayı nedir?
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Deswaaa 3 ay CWaRRioR
Sen çok yanlış anlamışsın sony ceza yemesinin sebebi oyunları tr de ucuz sattığı için gülermisin ağlarmısın
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
choyrn 3 ay
Rdr2 çıkmadan 299 tl'ye satılıyordu zaten sonradan 469 yaptılar.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Ysgramor 3 ay
Rdr 2 ye 100₺ işler benden. Hadi kırmayalım Sony kardeşimi 120 olsun.
Yanıtla +4
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
swat882 3 ay
Yılların xbox ve ps konsolcusu olarak söylüyorum.
Konsollarımı oyun fiyatları yüzünden sattım, pc oyunculuğuna geçtim rahatladım.
Yaşasın Steam
1 Yanıt Yanıtla +4
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Deswaaa 3 ay swat882
Hocam pc kaça topladınız merak ettim malum çalışanım ve para dayandıramaz oldum senin durumundayım banada bi akıl ver
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Boldrex 3 ay
RDR2 nin indirmli fiyatı bile 300 Lira
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
matador_mirkhan 3 ay Boldrex
Kasım ayında kutulusunu 299’a almıştım. Digitale çok o paralar
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
zaomss 3 ay
F1 2018 fiyatı F1 2018..
Yanıtla +3
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Daha Fazla Yorum Yükle
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
Haftanın Beğenilen Yorumcuları
V4LKyR +273 12 Angry Men +161 Informed +149 serdar_k +120 madmahmutd +113 csh +90 flowerhorn +84 aca-n +82 Chronotide +75 CoreXXX +62
Tüm güncellemelerden eposta yoluyla haberdar olun.
ŞU ANDA GÖRÜNTÜLEYEN
1 Misafir

İLGİ DÜZEYİ
4136 TIK

HABERİN ETİKETLERİ
playstation 4, sony interactive entertainment ve
7 etiket daha playstation store ps store playstation store indirimleri Oyunlar Yazılım Hasan Aygünoğlu Popüler
Facebook Sayfası260,4b
Twitter Profili69,3b
YouTube Kanalı207,9b
RSS Yayını
Sorgu:
Önceki ve Sonraki İçerikler
Daha Yeniler 3 ay Apple, iPhone donanımını değiştirerek Almanya’daki satışlarına devam etmek istiyor 3 ay Ruslardan ilginç elektronik çalgı: Dvina 3 ay MacOS açığını bulan geliştirici Apple’a bilgi vermeyecek 3 ay Messenger mesajları artık iki taraf için de silinebilecek 3 ay Fransa sadece 20 adet AMD Radeon VII satacak 3 ay 2019 Dünyada Yılın Otomobili Ödülü için finalistler belli oldu 3 ay WhatsApp sahte haberlerle savaşmak için ayda 2 milyon hesabı siliyor 3 ay Ömürlük kalp pili geliştirildi 3 ay Apple satış mağazalarının şefi görevini bırakıyor 3 ay Yeni Galaxy S10 fotoğrafı ekrandan parmak izi okuma özelliğini onayladı 3 ay Microsoft bu yılki Build geliştirici konferansının tarihini açıkladı 3 ay Game of Thrones 8.sezonundan ilk fotoğraflar yayınlandı 3 ay NASA'nın Mars'a gönderdiği küp uydulardan 1 aydır haber alınamıyor 3 ay OnePlus, MWC 2019'da özel bir etkinlik düzenleyecek 3 ay Çin'in uzay aracından inanılmaz Dünya ve Ay görüntüsü 3 ay Apple parmak izi okuyucuya geri dönebilir 3 ay 2020 Audi TT RS Coupe ve Roadster tanıtıldı 3 ay Sea of Thieves sahipleri, oyunu üç arkadaşına hediye edebilecek 3 ay El protezinin hareket kabiliyeti ve dokunma hissiyatını artıran implant 3 ay Vivo V15 Pro resmi lansmanından önce ortaya çıktı 3 ay GÖRÜNTÜLENEN PS Store'da "Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler" kampanyası başladı Sonraki Spotify ilk kez kâr etti, abone sayısı 100 milyona dayandı 3 ay Chrome artık şifrenizin güvenli olup olmadığını size söyleyecek 3 ay Tesla Model 3'e iddialı rakip: Polestar 2'nin 27 Şubat'ta tanıtılacağı açıklandı 3 ay Xiaomi Mi 9 geliyor | Mobilite 3 ay Battlefield 5 satışları beklentilerin altında kaldı 3 ay Shuttle Coffee Lake işlemcili mini PC’sini duyurdu 3 ay Artık buzdolabınız üzerinden arkadaş bulabileceksiniz 3 ay Samsung Galaxy S10'un ön kamerası OIS ve 4K video kaydı özelliği sunacak 3 ay The Witcher yazarı ve CD Projekt Red telif hakkı konusunda anlaştı 3 ay Apple, Fransa'ya 571 milyon dolar vergi ödeyecek 3 ay Yeni nesil S Pen üzerinde kamera olabilir 3 ay Kullanıcılara olan borçların ödenmesi için QuadrigaCX borsası satışa çıkartılabilir 3 ay Apple, Qualcomm'un açtığı patent davasında alabileceği olası cezayı azalttı 3 ay Boeing, dünyanın ilk süpersonik iş jetini üretmek için Aerion ile iş birliğine gidiyor 3 ay Apple Haritalar'a iç mekan haritaları eklenmeye başladı 3 ay 2019 Skoda Kamiq'in iç mekanından ilk görüntü geldi 3 ay 2019'da kullanıma sunulacak yeni emojiler onaylandı 3 ay Google, bildirimler bölümünü kaldırıyor 3 ay Xiaomi çift ön kamera deliğine sahip telefon patenti aldı 3 ay Son kullanıcı tarafının en pahalı anakartı Asus’tan geldi Daha Eskiler
Yükselişteki Paylaşımlar
Minecraft Earth Artırılmış Gerçeklik
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
MSI 2019 Şampiyonu G2 Esports Oldu!
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
SAMSUNG A8 PLUS 2018 ANA KONU
DH Forum
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim