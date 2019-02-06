PS Store'da "Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler" kampanyası başladı

Sony Avrupa, PlayStation Store'da "Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler" isimli kampanyasını başlattı. Bugün başlayan kampanya dahilinde son zamanların en popüler oyunlarında %60'a varan indirimler yapılmış.
Red Dead Redemption 2'nin fiyatı şu anda 469 TL'den 300 TL'ye indirilmiş. Normalde 450 TL'ye satılan Battlefield V ise büyük bir indirimle şu anda 179 TL'den alınabiliyor. Shadow of the Tom Raider, Just Cause 4, Assassin's Creed Odyssey ve Monster Hunter: World gibi yapımlarda da yine indirimler söz konusu.
Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler kampanyası 21 Şubat'a kadar devam edecek. İndirim sayfasına buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.
Tam liste:
Red Dead Redemption 2 -- 300,00 TL
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition -- 379,00 TL
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition -- 429,00 TL
Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- 159,00 TL
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Digital Deluxe Edition -- 179,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %5 tasarruf edin)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Croft Edition -- 219,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %5 tasarruf edin)
Just Cause 4 - Standart Sürüm -- 199,00 TL
Just Cause 4 - Digital Deluxe Sürümü -- 239,00 TL
Just Cause 4 - Gold Sürüm -- 299,00 TL
Battlefield V Deluxe Sürüm -- 179,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken -- 76,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Complete Collection -- 199,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Digital Deluxe Edition -- 179,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection -- 114,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass -- 159,00 TL
FIFA Yolculuk Üçlemesi -- 199,50 TL
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - DELUXE EDITION -- 179,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Season Pass -- 89,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Gold Edition -- 134,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe -- 199,00 TL
Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition -- 139,00 TL
Spyro + Crash Remastered Oyun Paketi -- 219,00 TL
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- 99,00 TL
Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- 209,25 TL
DiRT Rally -- 39,00 TL
DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE -- 44,00 TL
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden -- 122,00 TL
Madden NFL 19 - FIFA 19 Paketi -- 229,50 TL
EA SPORTS 19 Paketi -- 556,80 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- 84,00 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Premium Edition -- 134,00 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Ultimate Edition Paketi -- 159,00 TL
WWE 2K19 -- 179,00 TL
WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Sürümü -- 279,00 TL
WWE 2K19 Season Pass -- 64,00 TL
Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- 89,00 TL
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer -- 39,00 TL
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life -- 121,73 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf edin)
Battlefield Dünya Savaşı Paketi -- 225,00 TL
Borderlands 2 VR -- 166,00 TL
F1 2018 -- 84,00 TL
RIDE 3 -- 179,00 TL
RIDE 3 - Gold Edition -- 239,00 TL
RIDE 3 - Season Pass -- 114,00 TL
https://bolumsonucanavari.com/Haberler-PlayStation_Storeda_Buyuk_Oyunlara_Buyuk_indirimler-93460.htm Yorum Yaz Paylaş Tweetle
Red Dead Redemption 2'nin fiyatı şu anda 469 TL'den 300 TL'ye indirilmiş. Normalde 450 TL'ye satılan Battlefield V ise büyük bir indirimle şu anda 179 TL'den alınabiliyor. Shadow of the Tom Raider, Just Cause 4, Assassin's Creed Odyssey ve Monster Hunter: World gibi yapımlarda da yine indirimler söz konusu.
Büyük Oyunlara Büyük İndirimler kampanyası 21 Şubat'a kadar devam edecek. İndirim sayfasına buradan ulaşabilirsiniz.
Tam liste:
Red Dead Redemption 2 -- 300,00 TL
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition -- 379,00 TL
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition -- 429,00 TL
Shadow of the Tomb Raider -- 159,00 TL
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Digital Deluxe Edition -- 179,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %5 tasarruf edin)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - Croft Edition -- 219,00 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %5 tasarruf edin)
Just Cause 4 - Standart Sürüm -- 199,00 TL
Just Cause 4 - Digital Deluxe Sürümü -- 239,00 TL
Just Cause 4 - Gold Sürüm -- 299,00 TL
Battlefield V Deluxe Sürüm -- 179,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken -- 76,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Complete Collection -- 199,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Digital Deluxe Edition -- 179,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection -- 114,00 TL
Destiny 2: Forsaken + Annual Pass -- 159,00 TL
FIFA Yolculuk Üçlemesi -- 199,50 TL
Assassin's Creed Odyssey - DELUXE EDITION -- 179,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Season Pass -- 89,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Gold Edition -- 134,00 TL
Call of Duty: WWII - Digital Deluxe -- 199,00 TL
Monster Hunter: World Digital Deluxe Edition -- 139,00 TL
Spyro + Crash Remastered Oyun Paketi -- 219,00 TL
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- 99,00 TL
Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- 209,25 TL
DiRT Rally -- 39,00 TL
DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE -- 44,00 TL
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden -- 122,00 TL
Madden NFL 19 - FIFA 19 Paketi -- 229,50 TL
EA SPORTS 19 Paketi -- 556,80 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 -- 84,00 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Premium Edition -- 134,00 TL
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Ultimate Edition Paketi -- 159,00 TL
WWE 2K19 -- 179,00 TL
WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Sürümü -- 279,00 TL
WWE 2K19 Season Pass -- 64,00 TL
Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- 89,00 TL
Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer -- 39,00 TL
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life -- 121,73 TL (PS Plus ile ekstra %10 tasarruf edin)
Battlefield Dünya Savaşı Paketi -- 225,00 TL
Borderlands 2 VR -- 166,00 TL
F1 2018 -- 84,00 TL
RIDE 3 -- 179,00 TL
RIDE 3 - Gold Edition -- 239,00 TL
RIDE 3 - Season Pass -- 114,00 TL
https://bolumsonucanavari.com/Haberler-PlayStation_Storeda_Buyuk_Oyunlara_Buyuk_indirimler-93460.htm Yorum Yaz Paylaş Tweetle
Konsollarımı oyun fiyatları yüzünden sattım, pc oyunculuğuna geçtim rahatladım.
Yaşasın Steam
1 Misafir
İLGİ DÜZEYİ
4136 TIK
HABERİN ETİKETLERİ
playstation 4, sony interactive entertainment ve