Mobil Uygulamalar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

Play mağazasında Kara Cuma indirimleri devam ediyor

7 yıl (Son Güncelleme: 7 yıl)
730
1
13
Mobil Uygulamalar
Ekrem71
Haber Editörü
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık



İlk etapta 4 oyunla başlayan Play mağazasındaki Kara Cuma indirimleri, yeni uygulamalarla devam ediyor.

Bazı uygulamalar yüzde 90 civarında indirime uğramış durumda. Örneğin Sonic 4: Episode II oyunu 7 dolardan 3 dolara, Swiftkey X 3 4 dolardan 2 dolara, Quickoffice Pro 15 dolardan 1 dolara indi. İndirimler Pazartesi gününe kadar devam edecek.

Şimdiye kadar takip edilen indirimli uygulamalar şöyle:
Quickoffice Pro – $0.99 [Google Play]
The Adventures of Tin Tin – $0.99 [Google Play]
The Amazing Spider-Man – $0.99  [Google Play]
BackStab – $0.99 [Google Play]
Gangstar Rio: City of Saints – $0.99 [Google Play]
Virtua Tennis Challenge – $1.99 [Google Play]
Sonic 4: Episode II – $2.99 [Google Play]
BlackList Pro – $1.27 [Google Play]
Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim – $0.99 [Google Play]
Sparkle – $1.29 [Google Play]
Azkend – $0.99 [Google Play]
Need for Speed: Most Wanted – $4.99 [Google Play]
Wordplay Adfree – $2.56 [Google Play]
franco.Kernel Updater – $3.19 – [Google Play]
AccuWeather Platinum – $0.99 [Google Play]
90Droid ExtremeFitness Tracker – $0.99  [Google Play]
My Backup Pro – $2.99 [Google Play]
Moodagent – $0.99 [Google Play]
Droid Scan Pro PDF – $2.25 [Google Play]
Glowfly – $0.99 – [Google Play]
EnbornX – $0.99  [Google Play]
SwiftKey 3 Keyboard – $1.99 [Google Play]
Neuroshima Hex – $0.99  [Google Play]
Startup Manager – $1.49  [Google Play]
SplashID Safe – $4.99  [Google Play]
Wisp – $0.99  [Google Play]
Smart RAM Booster Pro – $1.27 [Google Play]
Memory Booster – $1.49 [Google Play]
Spirit HD – $1.49  [Google Play]
TileStorm HD – $1.99 [Google Play]
Aftermath XHD – $2.99  [Google Play]
Jump Desktop (RDP & VNC) – $4.99  [Google Play]
RoByte – Remote for Roku – $0.99  [Google Play]
DocumentsToGo – $8.95  [Google Play]
Goodnight Moon – $0.99 [Google Play]
Reddit Sync Pro – $1.00 [Google Play]
Ground Effect Pro HD – $1.99  [Google Play]
Hard Lines HD – $1.49  [Google Play]
Navigon USA – $24.95 [Google Play] 

Yorum Yaz
isomania 7 yıl en beğenilen
Kara pazar niye olmuyo serefsiz herifler.. Mubarek cuma gununu kara yaptilar..
2 Yanıt Yanıtla +5
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Yorumlar Yorum Yaz
1 Avatar
achellias 7 yıl
Google'î İslam aleminin mübarek saydigi Cuma gününe hakaretten dolayı kınıyorum.DONANIMHABER SITESIni de konuyu bu baslik altından yayım yaptığı içinde ayrı olarak kınıyorum.hiç yakıştıramadık....derhal gereği yapılmalıdır.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
u.r.k. 7 yıl
yuh artık millet kara cumanın alışveriş çılgınlığı anlamını geldiğini bilmiyor veya şaka yapıyorlar. umarım ikincisidir.
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
eleconus 7 yıl
Mübarek cuma gününe bu kadar saygısızlık olamaz yazıklar olsun..
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
__BadblooD__ 7 yıl
Kaç yıldır olan black friday geleneğini yeni görem müminlerin mübarek güne saygısızlık peh peh demesi içler acısı
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
karakaya_o 7 yıl
Oyunlar çalışmıyor almayın. Invalid lisence diyor. Bu sorunu nasıl hallederim?

Eedit: bilgisayardaki gmail hesabıyla telefondaki aynı değilmiş o yüzden lisans hatası verdi. :D şimdi düzeldi bu sorun olursa benim gibi yapın unutmuş olabilirsiniz
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
cengizhan1903 7 yıl isomania
isomania

Kara pazar niye olmuyo serefsiz herifler.. Mubarek cuma gununu kara yaptilar..



Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Krone 7 yıl
Kara cuma
Amerikanın tüketim hastalığı.
Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim