Play mağazasında Kara Cuma indirimleri devam ediyor

İlk etapta 4 oyunla başlayan Play mağazasındaki Kara Cuma indirimleri, yeni uygulamalarla devam ediyor.
Bazı uygulamalar yüzde 90 civarında indirime uğramış durumda. Örneğin Sonic 4: Episode II oyunu 7 dolardan 3 dolara, Swiftkey X 3 4 dolardan 2 dolara, Quickoffice Pro 15 dolardan 1 dolara indi. İndirimler Pazartesi gününe kadar devam edecek.
Şimdiye kadar takip edilen indirimli uygulamalar şöyle:Quickoffice Pro – $0.99 [Google Play]
The Adventures of Tin Tin – $0.99 [Google Play]
The Amazing Spider-Man – $0.99 [Google Play]
BackStab – $0.99 [Google Play]
Gangstar Rio: City of Saints – $0.99 [Google Play]
Virtua Tennis Challenge – $1.99 [Google Play]
Sonic 4: Episode II – $2.99 [Google Play]
BlackList Pro – $1.27 [Google Play]
Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim – $0.99 [Google Play]
Sparkle – $1.29 [Google Play]
Azkend – $0.99 [Google Play]
Need for Speed: Most Wanted – $4.99 [Google Play]
Wordplay Adfree – $2.56 [Google Play]
franco.Kernel Updater – $3.19 – [Google Play]
AccuWeather Platinum – $0.99 [Google Play]
90Droid ExtremeFitness Tracker – $0.99 [Google Play]
My Backup Pro – $2.99 [Google Play]
Moodagent – $0.99 [Google Play]
Droid Scan Pro PDF – $2.25 [Google Play]
Glowfly – $0.99 – [Google Play]
EnbornX – $0.99 [Google Play]
SwiftKey 3 Keyboard – $1.99 [Google Play]
Neuroshima Hex – $0.99 [Google Play]
Startup Manager – $1.49 [Google Play]
SplashID Safe – $4.99 [Google Play]
Wisp – $0.99 [Google Play]
Smart RAM Booster Pro – $1.27 [Google Play]
Memory Booster – $1.49 [Google Play]
Spirit HD – $1.49 [Google Play]
TileStorm HD – $1.99 [Google Play]
Aftermath XHD – $2.99 [Google Play]
Jump Desktop (RDP & VNC) – $4.99 [Google Play]
RoByte – Remote for Roku – $0.99 [Google Play]
DocumentsToGo – $8.95 [Google Play]
Goodnight Moon – $0.99 [Google Play]
Reddit Sync Pro – $1.00 [Google Play]
Ground Effect Pro HD – $1.99 [Google Play]
Hard Lines HD – $1.49 [Google Play]
Navigon USA – $24.95 [Google Play]
Eedit: bilgisayardaki gmail hesabıyla telefondaki aynı değilmiş o yüzden lisans hatası verdi. :D şimdi düzeldi bu sorun olursa benim gibi yapın unutmuş olabilirsiniz
