Play mağazasında Kara Cuma indirimleri devam ediyor













İlk etapta 4 oyunla başlayan Play mağazasındaki Kara Cuma indirimleri, yeni uygulamalarla devam ediyor.





Bazı uygulamalar yüzde 90 civarında indirime uğramış durumda. Örneğin Sonic 4: Episode II oyunu 7 dolardan 3 dolara, Swiftkey X 3 4 dolardan 2 dolara, Quickoffice Pro 15 dolardan 1 dolara indi. İndirimler Pazartesi gününe kadar devam edecek.





Şimdiye kadar takip edilen indirimli uygulamalar şöyle:

Quickoffice Pro

– $0.99

[

]

The Adventures of Tin Tin

– $0.99

[

]

The Amazing Spider-Man

– $0.99 [

]

BackStab

– $0.99

[

]

Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

– $0.99

[

]

Virtua Tennis Challenge

– $1.99

[

]

Sonic 4: Episode II

– $2.99

[

]

BlackList Pro

– $1.27

[

]

Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim

– $0.99

[

]

Sparkle

– $1.29

[

]

Azkend

– $0.99

[

]

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

– $4.99

[

]

Wordplay Adfree

– $2.56

[

]

franco.Kernel Updater

– $3.19 –

[

]

AccuWeather Platinum

– $0.99

[

]

90Droid ExtremeFitness Tracker

– $0.99

[

]

My Backup Pro

– $2.99

[

]

Moodagent

– $0.99

[

]

Droid Scan Pro PDF

– $2.25

[

]

Glowfly

– $0.99 –

[

]

EnbornX

– $0.99

[

]

SwiftKey 3 Keyboard

– $1.99

[

]

Neuroshima Hex

– $0.99

[

]

Startup Manager

– $1.49

[

]

SplashID Safe

– $4.99

[

]

Wisp

– $0.99

[

]

Smart RAM Booster Pro

– $1.27

[

]

Memory Booster

– $1.49

[

]

Spirit HD

– $1.49

[

]

TileStorm HD

– $1.99

[

]

Aftermath XHD

– $2.99

[

]

Jump Desktop (RDP & VNC)

– $4.99

[

]

RoByte – Remote for Roku

– $0.99

[

]

DocumentsToGo

– $8.95

[

]

Goodnight Moon

– $0.99

[

]

Reddit Sync Pro

– $1.00

[

]

Ground Effect Pro HD

– $1.99

[

]

Hard Lines HD

– $1.49

[

]

Navigon USA – $24.95 [ Google Play ]

http://www.androidauthority.com/google-play-black-friday-promotion-discounted-apps-133633/