Playstation Plus Eylül ayı ücretsiz oyunları açıklandı

Sparkle 2 (10tons)

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Sony, Playstation Plus abonelerine Eylül ayında verilecek oyunları acıkladı. Listede Playstation 4, Playstation 3 ve Playstation Vita kullanıcılarını bekleyen oldukça kaliteli yapımlar yer alıyor.Playstation 4 tarafında Destiny 2 ve God of War III Remastered bu ayın ücretsiz oyunları olacak. PlayStation 3 kullanıcıların da Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition ve Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut bekliyor. Son olarak PS Vita için ise Sparkle 2 ve Foul Play Eylül ayının ücretsiz oyunları olarak belirlenmiş.Sony, listenin belki de en etkileyici yapımı olan Destiny 2'yi bugün itibarıyla indirime açtı. Diğer oyunlar ise 4 Eylül'de yayınlanacak.Destiny 2 (Activision)God of War III Remastered (SIE)Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)Foul Play (Devolver Digital)Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut (Grip Digittal)Sparkle 2 (10tons)Bonus: Here They Lie (SIE) – 7 Ekim'e kadarBonus: Knowledge is Power (SIE) – 6 Kasım'a kadarAnother World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut (Grip Digittal)Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)Foul Play (Devolver Digital)