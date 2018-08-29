Playstation Plus Eylül ayı ücretsiz oyunları açıklandı

Sony, Playstation Plus abonelerine Eylül ayında verilecek oyunları acıkladı. Listede Playstation 4, Playstation 3 ve Playstation Vita kullanıcılarını bekleyen oldukça kaliteli yapımlar yer alıyor.
Playstation 4 tarafında Destiny 2 ve God of War III Remastered bu ayın ücretsiz oyunları olacak. PlayStation 3 kullanıcıların da Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition ve Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut bekliyor. Son olarak PS Vita için ise Sparkle 2 ve Foul Play Eylül ayının ücretsiz oyunları olarak belirlenmiş.
Sony, listenin belki de en etkileyici yapımı olan Destiny 2'yi bugün itibarıyla indirime açtı. Diğer oyunlar ise 4 Eylül'de yayınlanacak.
PlayStation 4
Destiny 2 (Activision)
God of War III Remastered (SIE)
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)
Foul Play (Devolver Digital)
Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut (Grip Digittal)
Sparkle 2 (10tons)
Bonus: Here They Lie (SIE) – 7 Ekim'e kadar
Bonus: Knowledge is Power (SIE) – 6 Kasım'a kadar
PlayStation 3
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)
Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut (Grip Digittal)
PS Vita
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)
Foul Play (Devolver Digital)
Sparkle 2 (10tons)
