Playstation Plus Eylül ayı ücretsiz oyunları açıklandı

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Playstation Plus üyelerine Eylül ayında ücretsiz sunacağı oyunları açıkladı. Özellikle de PS4 kullanıcılarını önümüzdeki ay çok kaliteli yapımlar bekliyor.
8 ay
13,9b
1
10
Oyunlar
Hasan Aygünoğlu
Editör
Sony, Playstation Plus abonelerine Eylül ayında verilecek oyunları acıkladı. Listede Playstation 4, Playstation 3 ve Playstation Vita kullanıcılarını bekleyen oldukça kaliteli yapımlar yer alıyor.

Playstation 4 tarafında Destiny 2 ve God of War III Remastered bu ayın ücretsiz oyunları olacak. PlayStation 3 kullanıcıların da Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition ve Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut bekliyor. Son olarak PS Vita için ise Sparkle 2 ve Foul Play Eylül ayının ücretsiz oyunları olarak belirlenmiş.

Sony, listenin belki de en etkileyici yapımı olan Destiny 2'yi bugün itibarıyla indirime açtı. Diğer oyunlar ise 4 Eylül'de yayınlanacak.

PlayStation 4

Destiny 2 (Activision)
God of War III Remastered (SIE)
Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)
Foul Play (Devolver Digital)
Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut (Grip Digittal)
Sparkle 2 (10tons)
Bonus: Here They Lie (SIE) – 7 Ekim'e kadar
Bonus: Knowledge is Power (SIE) – 6 Kasım'a kadar

PlayStation 3

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)
Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut (Grip Digittal)

PS Vita

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition (Digital Lounge)
Foul Play (Devolver Digital)
Sparkle 2 (10tons)

ymhaslaman 8 ay en beğenilen
Multiplayer için Ps plus zorunlu olmasa tamamen gereksiz birşey.
+5
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Barni Moloztaş 8 ay
Allah razı olsun bu ay güzel kütüphaneye alıp indirmem yer yok cihazda
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
dockhanger 8 ay
ekran kartları cok pahalı ps4 veya sonrakı konsol buna bir çare olucak sanırım
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
ADMİRAL41 8 ay
bedava sirke baldan tatlıdır.﻿
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
tarlabasi 8 ay
Ah be şu gow 3 'ü keşke daha önce verseydiniz :) 4' ü, gow 3 oynamadan bitirmiştim.
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Rocqo 8 ay
Bu oyunları indirince sadece bu ay içinde mi oynayabiliyoruz? Sonra siliniyor mu hesaptan?
1 Yanıt
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
kadirengin22 8 ay Rocqo
Kütüphanene eklediğin gibi senin oluyor plus üyeliğin olduğu sürece oynarsın
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Tommy Shelby 8 ay
Bu aralar güzel oyunlar geliyor
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
prowl12 8 ay
Bu ay bayağı iyiymiş Gow 3 uzun zamandır bekleniyordu.Destiny'de yeni gelecek oyuncularla kendini biraz toparlarsa iyi olur.
Yanıtla
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
NumenorluDemirci 8 ay
destiny'nin nasıl çöp bir oyun olduğunu bir kez daha görmüş olduk allaha çok şükür
+2
Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
