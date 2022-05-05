Giriş
    Bu ay GeForce Now'a 27 yeni oyun eklenecek: 3 farklı Star Wars oyunu bu hafta eklendi

    Oyunları stream ederek oynamamızı sağlayan GeForce Now hizmetinin oyun kütüphanesine bu ay 27 bu hafta 10 oyun eklenecek. Oyunlar arasında en çok dikkat Star Wars yapımları dikkat çekiyor.
    Oy Ver

    Bu ay GeForce Now'a 27 yeni oyun eklenecek
    Tam Boyutta Gör

    GeForce Now by Game+ ismi ile de ülkemizde yerelleştirilen GeForce Now'ın oyun kütüphanesine bu ay 27 bu hafta 10 oyun eklenecek.

    Bu ay, hatat bu hafta eklenen oyunlar arasında şüphesiz en çok dikkat çeken yapımın, hatta yapımların Star Wars oyunları olduğunu rahatlıkla söyleyebiliriz. Bu hafta ve bu ay eklenen oyunları aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

    GeForce Now'da Bu Hafta

    • Bakery Simulator (Steam’de yeni sürüm)
    • Oaken (Steam’de yeni sürüm)
    • Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Steam’de yeni sürüm)
    • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (Steam ve Epic Games Store’da yeni sürüm)
    • Trek to Yomi (Steam ve Epic Games Store’da yeni sürüm)
    • Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (Steam’de 6 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Frozenheim (Steam)
    • Star Wars Battlefront II (Steam ve Origin)
    • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Steam ve Origin)
    • Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam ve Origin)

    GeForce Now'da Bu Ay

    • Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (Steam’de 11 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (Steam’de 11 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Cepheus Protocol Anthology (Steam’de 13 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Evil Dead: The Game (Epic Games Store’da 13 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Old World (Steam’de 19 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong (Epic Games Store’da 19 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Crossfire: Legion (Steam’de 24 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Out There: Oceans of Time (Steam’de 26 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • My Time at Sandrock (Steam’de 26 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Turbo Sloths ( Steam’de 27 Mayıs’ta yeni sürüm)
    • Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends (Steam)
    • Raji: An Ancient Epic (Steam and Epic Games Store)
    • Star Conflict (Steam)
    • THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (Steam and Epic Games Store)
    • The Planet Crafter (Steam)
    • The Political Machine 2020 (Steam)
    • Yet Another Zombie Defense HD(Steam)
