    En çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı (Ekim 2025)

    Sony, Ekim 2025'te Amerika ve Avrupa'da en çok indirilen PlayStation oyunlarını paylaştı. Battlefield 6 ve Ghost of Yotei ayın en popüler yapımları oldu. İşte en popüler Playstation 5 oyunları...

    En çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı (Ekim 2025) Tam Boyutta Gör
    PlayStation, Ekim 2025'te en çok indirilen oyunları açıkladı. Listede bulunan oyunlar, platformlara göre PS5, PlayStation 4, PS VR 2 ve Ücretsiz Oyunlar olarak birbirinden ayrılıyor. İşte Ekim ayında hem Avrupa hem de ABD&Kanada bölgesinde en çok indirilen Playstation oyunları...

    PlayStation'da en çok indirilen oyunlar

    Paylaşılan listeye göre Ekim ayında PS5 tarafında rekabet oldukça yoğundu. ABD ve Kanada listesinde Battlefield 6 ilk sırada yer alırken, onu Ghost of Yōtei ve NBA 2K26 takip etti. EA Sports FC 26, ARC Raiders ve Dispatch ilk altıyı tamamladı. Avrupa sıralamasında ise Battlefield 6 liderliğini korurken, Ghost of Yōtei, EA Sports FC 26 ve Grand Theft Auto V üst sıralarda yer aldı.

    PS4 tarafında ise, Ekim ayının en çok indirilen oyunu her iki bölgede de Red Dead Redemption 2 oldu. Bunun ardından listeye, EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Batman: Arkham Knight ve Grand Theft Auto V eşlik ediyor. Her iki platform ve bölgede en popüler ücretsiz oyunlar ise, Battlefield REDSEC ve Fortnite oldu. İşte Ekim ayında en çok satan PlayStation oyunları: 

    PS5 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)

    1. Battlefield 6
    2. Ghost of Yōtei
    3. NBA 2K26
    4. EA Sports FC 26
    5. ARC Raiders
    6. Dispatch
    7. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
    8. Digimon Story Time Stranger
    9. Little Nightmares III
    10. Grand Theft Auto V
    11. NASCAR 25
    12. Minecraft
    13. Jurassic World Evolution 3
    14. Borderlands 4
    15. The Outer Worlds 2
    16. Dying Light: The Beast
    17. Ninja Gaiden 4
    18. EA SPORTS College Football 26
    19. UFC 5
    20. NHL 26

    PS5 oyunları (Avrupa)

    1. Battlefield 6
    2. Ghost of Yōtei
    3. EA Sports FC 26
    4. Grand Theft Auto V
    5. ARC Raiders
    6. Minecraft
    7. Jurassic World Evolution 3
    8. UFC 5
    9. Little Nightmares III
    10. Digimon Story Time Stranger
    11. Dispatch
    12. It Takes Two
    13. Dying Light: The Beast
    14. Hogwarts Legacy
    15. Forza Horizon 5
    16. NBA 2K26
    17. Gran Turismo 7
    18. PowerWash Simulator 2
    19. Hollow Knight: Silksong
    20. Among Us

    PS4 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)

    1. Red Dead Redemption 2
    2. Batman: Arkham Knighx
    3. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
    4. Gang Beasts
    5. The Forest
    6. theHunter: Call of the Wild
    7. Grand Theft Auto V
    8. God of War
    9. Minecraft
    10. Mortal Kombat X
    11. Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
    12. A Way Out
    13. STAR WARS Battlefront II
    14. Need for Speed Heat
    15. Dying Light
    16. Destiny – The Collection
    17. God of War III Remastered
    18. EA Sports FC 26
    19. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
    20. Mafia: Trilogy

    PS4 oyunları (Avrupa)

    1. Red Dead Redemption 2
    2. EA Sports FC 26
    3. The Forest
    4. Grand Theft Auto V
    5. A Way Out
    6. Batman: Arkham Knight
    7. Minecraft
    8. Gang Beasts
    9. God of War
    10. Mafia: Trilogy
    11. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
    12. Unravel Two
    13. Need for Speed Heat
    14. Mortal Kombat X
    15. Hogwarts Legacy
    16. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
    17. Mafia: Definitive Edition
    18. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
    19. Dying Light
    20. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

    PS VR2 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)

    1. Max Mustard
    2. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
    3. Beat Saber
    4. Before Your Eyes
    5. Metro Awakening
    6. Arizona Sunshine Remake
    7. Job Simulator
    8. Among Us 3D: VR
    9. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
    10. Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator

    PS VR2 oyunları (Avrupa)

    1. Max Mustard
    2. Metro Awakening
    3. Beat Saber
    4. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
    5. Job Simulator
    6. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
    7. Arizona Sunshine Remake
    8. Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
    9. Among Us 3D: VR
    10. Pavlov

    Ücretsiz oyunlar (PS5 + PS4) – ABD/Kanada

    1. Battlefield REDSEC
    2. Fortnite
    3. Wizard101
    4. Roblox
    5. Call of Duty: Warzone
    6. Marvel Rivals
    7. skate.
    8. Delta Force (F2P)
    9. Rocket League
    10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access

    Ücretsiz oyunlar (PS5 + PS4) – Avrupa

    1. Battlefield REDSEC
    2. Fortnite
    3. skate.
    4. Roblox
    5. Call of Duty: Warzone
    6. Rocket League
    7. Delta Force (F2P)
    8. eFootball
    9. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
    10. Asphalt Legends
