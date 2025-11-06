En çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı (Ekim 2025)

PlayStation'da en çok indirilen oyunlar
Paylaşılan listeye göre Ekim ayında PS5 tarafında rekabet oldukça yoğundu. ABD ve Kanada listesinde Battlefield 6 ilk sırada yer alırken, onu Ghost of Yōtei ve NBA 2K26 takip etti. EA Sports FC 26, ARC Raiders ve Dispatch ilk altıyı tamamladı. Avrupa sıralamasında ise Battlefield 6 liderliğini korurken, Ghost of Yōtei, EA Sports FC 26 ve Grand Theft Auto V üst sıralarda yer aldı.
PS4 tarafında ise, Ekim ayının en çok indirilen oyunu her iki bölgede de Red Dead Redemption 2 oldu. Bunun ardından listeye, EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Batman: Arkham Knight ve Grand Theft Auto V eşlik ediyor. Her iki platform ve bölgede en popüler ücretsiz oyunlar ise, Battlefield REDSEC ve Fortnite oldu. İşte Ekim ayında en çok satan PlayStation oyunları:
PS5 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)
- Battlefield 6
- Ghost of Yōtei
- NBA 2K26
- EA Sports FC 26
- ARC Raiders
- Dispatch
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26
- Digimon Story Time Stranger
- Little Nightmares III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NASCAR 25
- Minecraft
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Borderlands 4
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- EA SPORTS College Football 26
- UFC 5
- NHL 26
PS5 oyunları (Avrupa)
- Battlefield 6
- Ghost of Yōtei
- EA Sports FC 26
- Grand Theft Auto V
- ARC Raiders
- Minecraft
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- UFC 5
- Little Nightmares III
- Digimon Story Time Stranger
- Dispatch
- It Takes Two
- Dying Light: The Beast
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Forza Horizon 5
- NBA 2K26
- Gran Turismo 7
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Among Us
PS4 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Batman: Arkham Knighx
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Gang Beasts
- The Forest
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Grand Theft Auto V
- God of War
- Minecraft
- Mortal Kombat X
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
- A Way Out
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Need for Speed Heat
- Dying Light
- Destiny – The Collection
- God of War III Remastered
- EA Sports FC 26
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mafia: Trilogy
PS4 oyunları (Avrupa)
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports FC 26
- The Forest
- Grand Theft Auto V
- A Way Out
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Minecraft
- Gang Beasts
- God of War
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Unravel Two
- Need for Speed Heat
- Mortal Kombat X
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Dying Light
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
PS VR2 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)
- Max Mustard
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Beat Saber
- Before Your Eyes
- Metro Awakening
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Job Simulator
- Among Us 3D: VR
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
PS VR2 oyunları (Avrupa)
- Max Mustard
- Metro Awakening
- Beat Saber
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Job Simulator
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Among Us 3D: VR
- Pavlov
Ücretsiz oyunlar (PS5 + PS4) – ABD/Kanada
- Battlefield REDSEC
- Fortnite
- Wizard101
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Marvel Rivals
- skate.
- Delta Force (F2P)
- Rocket League
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
Ücretsiz oyunlar (PS5 + PS4) – Avrupa
- Battlefield REDSEC
- Fortnite
- skate.
- Roblox
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Delta Force (F2P)
- eFootball
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access
- Asphalt Legends