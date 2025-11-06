En çok indirilen PlayStation oyunları açıklandı (Ekim 2025)

Tam Boyutta Gör PlayStation, Ekim 2025'te en çok indirilen oyunları açıkladı. Listede bulunan oyunlar, platformlara göre PS5, PlayStation 4, PS VR 2 ve Ücretsiz Oyunlar olarak birbirinden ayrılıyor. İşte Ekim ayında hem Avrupa hem de ABD&Kanada bölgesinde en çok indirilen Playstation oyunları...

PlayStation'da en çok indirilen oyunlar

Paylaşılan listeye göre Ekim ayında PS5 tarafında rekabet oldukça yoğundu. ABD ve Kanada listesinde Battlefield 6 ilk sırada yer alırken, onu Ghost of Yōtei ve NBA 2K26 takip etti. EA Sports FC 26, ARC Raiders ve Dispatch ilk altıyı tamamladı. Avrupa sıralamasında ise Battlefield 6 liderliğini korurken, Ghost of Yōtei, EA Sports FC 26 ve Grand Theft Auto V üst sıralarda yer aldı.

PS4 tarafında ise, Ekim ayının en çok indirilen oyunu her iki bölgede de Red Dead Redemption 2 oldu. Bunun ardından listeye, EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Batman: Arkham Knight ve Grand Theft Auto V eşlik ediyor. Her iki platform ve bölgede en popüler ücretsiz oyunlar ise, Battlefield REDSEC ve Fortnite oldu. İşte Ekim ayında en çok satan PlayStation oyunları:

PS5 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)

Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yōtei NBA 2K26 EA Sports FC 26 ARC Raiders Dispatch EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Digimon Story Time Stranger Little Nightmares III Grand Theft Auto V NASCAR 25 Minecraft Jurassic World Evolution 3 Borderlands 4 The Outer Worlds 2 Dying Light: The Beast Ninja Gaiden 4 EA SPORTS College Football 26 UFC 5 NHL 26

PS5 oyunları (Avrupa)

Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yōtei EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V ARC Raiders Minecraft Jurassic World Evolution 3 UFC 5 Little Nightmares III Digimon Story Time Stranger Dispatch It Takes Two Dying Light: The Beast Hogwarts Legacy Forza Horizon 5 NBA 2K26 Gran Turismo 7 PowerWash Simulator 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Among Us

PS4 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Batman: Arkham Knighx Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gang Beasts The Forest theHunter: Call of the Wild Grand Theft Auto V God of War Minecraft Mortal Kombat X Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition A Way Out STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Heat Dying Light Destiny – The Collection God of War III Remastered EA Sports FC 26 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mafia: Trilogy

PS4 oyunları (Avrupa)

Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 26 The Forest Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft Gang Beasts God of War Mafia: Trilogy Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Unravel Two Need for Speed Heat Mortal Kombat X Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mafia: Definitive Edition Kingdom Come: Deliverance Dying Light Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

PS VR2 oyunları (ABD/Kanada)

Max Mustard The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Beat Saber Before Your Eyes Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine Remake Job Simulator Among Us 3D: VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator

PS VR2 oyunları (Avrupa)

Max Mustard Metro Awakening Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Arizona Sunshine Remake Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Among Us 3D: VR Pavlov

Ücretsiz oyunlar (PS5 + PS4) – ABD/Kanada

Battlefield REDSEC Fortnite Wizard101 Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Marvel Rivals skate. Delta Force (F2P) Rocket League Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access

Ücretsiz oyunlar (PS5 + PS4) – Avrupa

Battlefield REDSEC Fortnite skate. Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Delta Force (F2P) eFootball Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X – Free Access Asphalt Legends

