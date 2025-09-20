GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (20 Eylül)

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Fata Deum – The God Sim, Town to City, Goblin Cleanup, Project Winter, Dying Light: The Beast, Warborne Above Ashes, Jump Space, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Field of Glory II: Medieval, Two Point Campus ve Two Point Museum dahil 11 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Fata Deum – The God Sim (Steam)
- Town to City (Steam)
- Goblin Cleanup (Steam)
- Project Winter (Epic Games Store)
- Dying Light: The Beast (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Warborne Above Ashes (Steam)
- Jump Space (Steam)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Steam, Battle.net, Xbox,PC Game Pass)
- Field of Glory II: Medieval (Steam)
- Two Point Campus (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Two Point Museum (Steam, Epic Games Store)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL
