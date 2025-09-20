GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (20 Eylül)

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Dying Light: The Beast ve Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III dahil 11 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Fata Deum – The God Sim, Town to City, Goblin Cleanup, Project Winter, Dying Light: The Beast, Warborne Above Ashes, Jump Space, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Field of Glory II: Medieval, Two Point Campus ve Two Point Museum dahil 11 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL

