    GeForce Now kütüphanesine bu hafta 8 yeni oyun ekleniyor

    Oyunları stream ederek oynamamızı sağlayan GeForce Now hizmetinin oyun kütüphanesine bu hafta 8 oyun eklenecek. Oyunlar arasında en çok Evil Dead: The Game çekiyor.
    GeForce Now kütüphanesine bu hafta 8 yeni oyun ekleniyor
    GeForce Now by Game+ ismi ile de ülkemizde yerelleştirilen GeForce Now'ın oyun kütüphanesine bu hafta 8 oyun eklenecek.

    Bu hafta eklenen 8 oyun ile birlikte GeForce Now kütüphanesinde oyun sayısı 1300'e ulaşmış oldu. Bu hafta eklenen yapımların tamamını aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

    GeForce Now'da Bu Hafta

    • Achilles: Legends Untold(Steam’de Yeni Sürüm)
    • Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (Steam’de Yeni Sürüm)
    • Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (Steam’de Yeni Sürüm)
    • Songs of Conquest( Steam ve Epic Games Store’da Yeni Sürüm)
    • Cepheus Protocol Anthology(13 Mayıs’ta Steam’de Yeni Sürüm)
    • Evil Dead: The Game(13 Mayıs’ta Epic Games Store’da Yeni Sürüm)
    • Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends(Steam)
    • Yet Another Zombie Defense HD(Steam)
