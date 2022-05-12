GeForce Now kütüphanesine bu hafta 8 yeni oyun ekleniyor

GeForce Now by Game+ ismi ile de ülkemizde yerelleştirilen GeForce Now'ın oyun kütüphanesine bu hafta 8 oyun eklenecek.
Bu hafta eklenen 8 oyun ile birlikte GeForce Now kütüphanesinde oyun sayısı 1300'e ulaşmış oldu. Bu hafta eklenen yapımların tamamını aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.
GeForce Now'da Bu Hafta
- Achilles: Legends Untold(Steam’de Yeni Sürüm)
- Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (Steam’de Yeni Sürüm)
- Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (Steam’de Yeni Sürüm)
- Songs of Conquest( Steam ve Epic Games Store’da Yeni Sürüm)
- Cepheus Protocol Anthology(13 Mayıs’ta Steam’de Yeni Sürüm)
- Evil Dead: The Game(13 Mayıs’ta Epic Games Store’da Yeni Sürüm)
- Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends(Steam)
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD(Steam)
