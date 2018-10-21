iCloud'u hackleyen Türk, Apple'dan 175 bin dolarlık Bitcoin istiyor

Teknoloji Editörü
Teknoloji devi Apple'ın bulut depolama servisi olan iCloud'un veritabanına sızdığını iddia eden Türk hacker Kerem Albayrak, 300 milyon kullanıcının verilerine ulaştığına dair bir video çekerek Youtube'da paylaştı. Şartlarının yerine getirilmemesi durumunda ise Apple'ı tehdit ederek bu bilgileri paylaşacağını ifade etti.
14 Kasım'daki duruşmaya kadar serbest
Albayrak'ın, 175 bin dolara tekabül eden bu fidyenin Bitcoin ya da iTunes hediye kartı olarak ödenmesini istediği de sızan bilgiler arasında. 2017'nin Mart ayında İngiltere'de bir hayli gündemi meşgul eden bu hack olayı sonrasında, Londra'da yaşayan Albayrak tutuklanarak mahkemeye sevkedilmişti.Mavi kravat ve beyaz gömlek ve gri bir takım elbise ile Westminster Sulh Ceza Mahkemesindeki duruşmaya katılan Albayrak, 14 Kasım tarihindeki duruşmaya kadar koşulsuz kefaletle serbest bırakıldı. Apple ve Albayrak arasında herhangi bir anlaşma olup olmadığı ise şimdilik bilinmiyor.
Biraz önce Apple ID ve birlikte kullandığım iCloud hesabımı elegeçirmek için sahte bir adresten mail geldi.
Mail adresi doğru fakat yönlendirilen linkler sahte.
Kesinlikle bu veya benzer bir mail gelirse linklere tıklayarak mail adresinizi ve şifrenizi girmeyin !
[code]
Dear, XXXXXXX@outlook.com
We're concerned that someone is using your AppIe lD account without your knowledge. Please Log in to AppIe lD to confirm your identity and review all your recent activity. Your quick response will help restore your account.
What's going on?
Your debit or credit card issuer let us know that someone used your card without your permission. We want to make sure that you authorized any recent AppIe lD payments.
What to do
Log in now to your AppIe lD account as soon as possible. We may ask you to confirm information you provided when you created your account to make sure you're the account holder. We'll then ask you to change your password and security questions.
You should also do the following for your own protection:
• Check your account details (address, email, phone, etc.) to make sure they're accurate.
• Review your account activity to make sure you recognize the transactions made recently.
• Report any unknown or unauthorized activity. Go to the Resolution Center and click Dispute a Transaction.
Let's work together to restore your account. After you complete all of the tasks, we should respond within 72 hours.
Thanks,
AppIe lD
Do not reply to this email. To contact us, click Help and communication .
Help and contact | Dispute Resolution Center | Security
Copyright © 1999-2018 AppIe lD. By all rights reserved.
AppIe lD (Europe) S.à rl et Cie , SCA Société en Commandite par Actions Registered office: 22-24 Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg Breakfast 118 349
AppIe lD PPC000538: OFNGCZOSRDFKWRGZYI
[/code]
Haber içeriğine gelirsek, tesadüfi bulduğu bir açık olduğu acemice davranışından belli oluyor, ayrıca tipi tip değil, bundan 2+2 sonucunu bile doğru vermesini beklemek yanlış olur.
175 bin $ anne sütü şart hazır mama yasaklansın
Sanırım olayı çözdüm beyler.
