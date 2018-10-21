Giriş
DH ile Giriş
Üye değil misiniz? Yeni Hesap Oluştur Sosyal Ağ ile Bağlan
Yardıma ihtiyacınız mı var? Giriş Paneli
Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
Header'ı Tuttur
Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
Anasayfa
Döşeme Stili Ana Akış
Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
Detay Sayfaları
Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
Site Tercihleri
Renk Seçenekleri
Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
Detaylı Site Tercihleri
iPhone ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

iCloud'u hackleyen Türk, Apple'dan 175 bin dolarlık Bitcoin istiyor

Turkish Crime Family adı verilen hack grubunun liderliğini yapan Kerem Albayrak, 300 milyon kullanıcının hesap bilgilerinin elinde olduğunu iddia ederek Apple'dan fidye istedi.
7 ay
47,5b
1
45
iPhone
Uğur Seven
Teknoloji Editörü
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık
Teknoloji devi Apple'ın bulut depolama servisi olan iCloud'un veritabanına sızdığını iddia eden Türk hacker Kerem Albayrak, 300 milyon kullanıcının verilerine ulaştığına dair bir video çekerek Youtube'da paylaştı. Şartlarının yerine getirilmemesi durumunda ise Apple'ı tehdit ederek bu bilgileri paylaşacağını ifade etti.

14 Kasım'daki duruşmaya kadar serbest

Albayrak'ın, 175 bin dolara tekabül eden bu fidyenin Bitcoin ya da iTunes hediye kartı olarak ödenmesini istediği de sızan bilgiler arasında. 2017'nin Mart ayında İngiltere'de bir hayli gündemi meşgul eden bu hack olayı sonrasında, Londra'da yaşayan Albayrak tutuklanarak mahkemeye sevkedilmişti.
Mavi kravat ve beyaz gömlek ve gri bir takım elbise ile Westminster Sulh Ceza Mahkemesindeki duruşmaya katılan Albayrak, 14 Kasım tarihindeki duruşmaya kadar koşulsuz kefaletle serbest bırakıldı. Apple ve Albayrak arasında herhangi bir anlaşma olup olmadığı ise şimdilik bilinmiyor.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6289963/IT-analyst-tried-blackmail-Apple-130-000-Bitcoin.html Yorum Yaz
En Beğenilen Yorumlar Yorum Yaz
orhanirmak 7 ay en beğenilen
Ne varsa tosunlarda var.
Yanıtla +148
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
zuhanda 7 ay
yemeksepeti ni hacklemiş gibi duruyor.
Yanıtla +127
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Daha Fazla Beğenilen Yorum
Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
DH Misafiri 6 ay
Adamın derdi clash of clans ta elmas alıp level atlamak belli
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
DH Misafiri 6 ay
papazı haclemiş
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
infom@n 7 ay
Merhaba.
Biraz önce Apple ID ve birlikte kullandığım iCloud hesabımı elegeçirmek için sahte bir adresten mail geldi.
Mail adresi doğru fakat yönlendirilen linkler sahte.
Kesinlikle bu veya benzer bir mail gelirse linklere tıklayarak mail adresinizi ve şifrenizi girmeyin !
Resmin büyük halini görebilmek için tıklayın

Resmin büyük halini görebilmek için tıklayın

[code]


Dear, XXXXXXX@outlook.com
We're concerned that someone is using your AppIe lD account without your knowledge. Please Log in to AppIe lD to confirm your identity and review all your recent activity. Your quick response will help restore your account.

What's going on?
Your debit or credit card issuer let us know that someone used your card without your permission. We want to make sure that you authorized any recent AppIe lD payments.
What to do
Log in now to your AppIe lD account as soon as possible. We may ask you to confirm information you provided when you created your account to make sure you're the account holder. We'll then ask you to change your password and security questions.
You should also do the following for your own protection:
• Check your account details (address, email, phone, etc.) to make sure they're accurate.
• Review your account activity to make sure you recognize the transactions made recently.
• Report any unknown or unauthorized activity. Go to the Resolution Center and click Dispute a Transaction.
Let's work together to restore your account. After you complete all of the tasks, we should respond within 72 hours.

Thanks,
AppIe lD


Do not reply to this email. To contact us, click Help and communication .

Help and contact | Dispute Resolution Center | Security
Copyright © 1999-2018 AppIe lD. By all rights reserved.
AppIe lD (Europe) S.à rl et Cie , SCA Société en Commandite par Actions Registered office: 22-24 Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg Breakfast 118 349
AppIe lD PPC000538: OFNGCZOSRDFKWRGZYI
[/code]
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
kartal172 7 ay
Bu ülkede dolandırıcılardan başka hiçbir şey yok.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
polat333 7 ay
Arkadaş 3 gündür bu elemanın suratının soğuk ve itici bakışı yüzünden donanımhaber e giresim gelmiyor ya, her girdiğimde bunun suratı karşıma çıkıyor, haber ekibi bu resmi değiştirsin artık ya, bu bir ricadır.
Haber içeriğine gelirsek, tesadüfi bulduğu bir açık olduğu acemice davranışından belli oluyor, ayrıca tipi tip değil, bundan 2+2 sonucunu bile doğru vermesini beklemek yanlış olur.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Paetzold 7 ay
Tosunpasa versiyon iki
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Tengrist 7 ay
Makarna = karbonhidrat zehirlenmesi
175 bin $ anne sütü şart hazır mama yasaklansın
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Ohol Oula 7 ay
Ulan bu nasıl iştir. İstesene nakit. Bitcoin'i, kartı falan ne yapacaksın. Hem erkeksen gel de benim donanımhaber hesabımı hackle bakalım. Ben Apple'a benzemem. Alırım façanı aşağıya.
Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
V2 7 ay
Resmin büyük halini görebilmek için tıklayın

Sanırım olayı çözdüm beyler.
Yanıtla +2
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Daha Fazla Yorum Yükle
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
Haftanın Beğenilen Yorumcuları
V4LKyR +273 12 Angry Men +161 Informed +149 serdar_k +120 madmahmutd +113 csh +90 flowerhorn +84 aca-n +82 Chronotide +75 CoreXXX +62
Tüm güncellemelerden eposta yoluyla haberdar olun.
ŞU ANDA GÖRÜNTÜLEYEN
1 Misafir

İLGİ DÜZEYİ
47516 TIK

HABERİN ETİKETLERİ
hack, fidye ve
7 etiket daha turkish crime family kerem albayrak iPhone Apple Uğur Seven MPopüler Popüler
Facebook Sayfası260,4b
Twitter Profili69,3b
YouTube Kanalı207,9b
RSS Yayını
Sorgu:
Önceki ve Sonraki İçerikler
Daha Yeniler 7 ay Akıllı Park projesi, Huawei işbirliği ile Ankara'da hayata geçiyor 7 ay Maket polis araçları trafik kazalarını azalttı 7 ay Audi e-tron yazılım sorunu nedeniyle dört hafta gecikecek 7 ay Google Pixel 3XL dayanıklılık testine girdi 7 ay Kripto para piyasaları toparlanıyor, Bitcoin 6,500 doların üzerinde 7 ay Monster'da Bu Hafta - Far Cry 5 7 ay WhatsApp'a karanlık mod seçeneği geliyor 7 ay Atari Retro Handheld satışa sunuluyor 7 ay Hareketli kamera modülü ile Elephone U2 Pro tanıtıldı 7 ay Dergilik uygulaması Galaxy S9 ve Note 9 hediye ediyor 7 ay Mucizelerle dolu Van Gölü'nde sadece inci kefalinin olmadığı ortaya çıktı 7 ay Entegre ön kamera tasarımı gelecek yıl popüler olacak 7 ay Otomobillerin gövdesi, batarya olarak kullanılabilir 7 ay Küresel ısınmanın etkileri her alanda kendini gösteriyor: Arpa üretimi düşecek 7 ay Ara Güler'in yıllar boyunca kullandığı fotoğraf makineleri 7 ay Dünyanın çekirdeğinin katı olduğu doğrulandı 7 ay Samsung'un ilk Snapdragon 710 işlemcili akıllı telefonu Ocak ayında gelecek 7 ay Netflix'in romantik komedileri 80 milyon kullanıcıya ulaştı 7 ay Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo konsepti üretime giriyor 7 ay Xiaomi Mi A1 kullanıcıları için Android Pie müjdesi 7 ay GÖRÜNTÜLENEN iCloud'u hackleyen Türk, Apple'dan 175 bin dolarlık Bitcoin istiyor Sonraki Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite'ın 8 GB RAM'e sahip versiyonu görüntülendi 7 ay Volkswagen ilk elektrikli araç fabrikasını Çin'de kuruyor 7 ay Çekilişler ve teknoloji videoları DH Instagram hesabımızda 7 ay Apple, kişisel veri indirme hizmetini başlattı 7 ay Çocuk bakımına daha fazla zaman ayıran erkeklerin üreme başarısı artıyor 7 ay Akıncı SİHA'nın kanatları takıldı 7 ay Yeni Kia Soul ve Soul EV önümüzdeki ay tanıtılabilir 7 ay Avrupa Birliği, Microsoft'un GitHub'ı satın almasını onayladı 7 ay Uber daha kişiselleştirilmiş sürüş önerilerinde bulunacak 7 ay 5G'li ve 10GB RAM'li telefon geliyor | Mobilite 7 ay Huawei Mate 20 serisi için şık bir harici depolama ünitesi 7 ay Araştırma: Türkiye'nin yüzde 58'i blockchain'i, kripto para birimi sanıyor 7 ay Honor Watch ay sonunda geliyor 7 ay Sanal gerçekliği ''hissettirebilen'' eldiven: DextrES 7 ay Ethereum'daki kritik güncelleme 2019'a ertelendi 7 ay Dungeon Hunter Champions ile Japonya’ya seyahat edin 7 ay Guardians of the Galaxy 3 için bekleyiş uzun sürecek 7 ay GeForce GTX 1060 ekran kartına GDDR5X desteği geliyor 7 ay Braun anketine katıl, ödülünü kap! 7 ay Drone ile uçak çarpışırsa ne olur? [Video] Daha Eskiler
Yükselişteki Paylaşımlar
Minecraft Earth Artırılmış Gerçeklik
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
MSI 2019 Şampiyonu G2 Esports Oldu!
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
250.000 TL. faizi 32 günde 4500 ,,,,
DH Forum
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim