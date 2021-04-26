Giriş
    Sinema ve Dizi ile İlgili Son Gönderiler

    Oscar 2021 kazananları belli oldu

    Bu sabahın ilk saatlerinde doksan üçüncüsü düzenlenen Oscar Ödül töreni bitti ve ödüller sahiplerini buldu. Tüm Oscar kazananları haberimizde bulabilirsiniz.
    26 Nisan 2021, 09:49 (17 sa.)
    3,9b
    4
    23
    Sinema ve Dizi
    Özgür Eroğlu
    Yazar
    Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık
    5

    Oscar 2021 kazananları belli oldu
    Tam Boyutta Gör

    Film sektörünün en prestijli ödüllerinden birisi olan Akademi Ödülleri bu yılki sahiplerini sabah saatlerinde düzenlenen tören ile buldu.

    Ayrıca Bkz. "John Wick'in öncesini anlatacak The Continental dizisinin ilk detayları belli oldu"

    Bu yılki Oscar'ın geçtiğimiz yıllara göre Covid-19 sebebiyle daha durgun geçeceği tahmin ediliyordu ve öyle de oldu diyebiliriz. Özellikle aday filmler son yılların en çok tartışılan filmleri oldu. Yılın En İyi Filmi, En İyi Yönetmen ve En İyi Kadın Oyuncu gibi ödülleri Nomadland filmi topladı. Bu yıla damga vuran film kısaca Nomadland oldu.

    Dikkat çeken bir başka detay ise En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülünü geçtiğimiz yıl hayatını kaybeden Chadwick Boseman'a vermemeleri oldu diyebiliriz. Ödüllerin sahiplerini aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

    İlginizi Çekebilir Avatar 78. Altın Küre kazananları belli oldu

    En İyi Film 

    • Nomadland - Kazandı
    • Minari
    • Promising Young Woman
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7
    • Mank
    • The Father
    • Judas and the Black Messiah
    • Sound of Metal

    En İyi Yönetmen

    • Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) - Kazandı
    • David Fincher (Mank)
    • Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
    • Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
    • Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)


    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu 

    • Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
    • Frances McDormand (Nomadland) - Kazandı
    • Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
    • Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
    • Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu 

    • Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
    • Anthony Hopkins (The Father) - Kazandı
    • Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
    • Steven Yeun (Minari)
    • Gary Oldman (Mank)


    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu 

    • Olivia Colman (The Father)
    • Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
    • Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari) - Kazandı
    • Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
    • Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu 

    • Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
    • Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
    • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Kazandı
    • Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
    • LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)


    En İyi Kurgu 

    • The Father
    • Nomadland
    • Promising Young Woman
    • Sound of Metal - Kazandı
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7


    En İyi Özgün Senaryo 

    • Judas and the Black Messiah
    • Minari
    • Promising Young Woman - Kazandı
    • Sound of Metal
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7


    En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo 

    • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
    • The Father - Kazandı
    • Nomadland
    • One Night in Miami
    • The White Tiger


    En İyi Sinematografi 

    • Judas and the Black Messiah
    • Mank - Kazandı
    • News of the World
    • Nomadland
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7


    En İyi Animasyon 

    • Over the Moon
    • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
    • Onward
    • Soul - Kazandı
    • Wolfwalkers

    En İyi Belgesel 

    • Collective
    • Crip Camp
    • The Mole Agent
    • My Octopus Teacher - Kazandı
    • Time


    En İyi Uluslararası Film 

    • Another Round  (Denmark) - Kazandı
    • Collective (Romania)
    • Better Days (Hong Kong)
    • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
    • Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)


    En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı 

    • The Father
    • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
    • Mank - Kazandı
    • News of the World
    • Tenet


    En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı 

    • Emma
    • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Kazandı
    • Mank
    • Mulan
    • Pinocchio


    En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı 

    • Emma
    • Hillbilly Elegy
    • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Kazandı
    • Mank
    • Pinocchio


    En İyi Görsel Efekt 

    • Love and Monsters
    • Midnight Sky
    • Mulan
    • Tenet - Kazandı
    • The One and Only Ivan


    En İyi Ses

    • Greyhound
    • Mank
    • News of the World
    • Soul
    • Sound of Metal - Kazandı


    En İyi Özgün Müzik 

    • Da 5 Bloods
    • Mank
    • Minari
    • Soul - Kazandı
    • News of the World


    En İyi Özgün Şarkı 

    • Judas and the Black Messiah - Kazandı
    • The Trial of the Chicago 7
    • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
    • The Life Ahead
    • One Night in Miami


    En İyi Kısa Animasyon 

    • Burrow
    • Genius Loci
    • If Anything Happens I Love You - Kazandı
    • Yes-People
    • Opera

    En İyi Kısa Belgesel 

    • Collette - Kazandı
    • Do Not Split
    • Hunger Ward
    • A Concerto Is a Conversation
    • A Love Song for Latasha


    En İyi Kısa Film 

    • Feeling Through
    • The Letter Room
    • The Present
    • Two Distant Strangers - Kazandı
    • White Eye


    Hikaye odaklı macera oyunu Grotto, iOS için duyuruldu
    2 sa.
    Among Us benzeri Suspect Mystery Mansion, mobil cihazlar için ücretsiz olarak yayınlandı
    4 sa.
    En Beğenilen Yorumlar Yorum Yaz
    TITAN (L L L A İ M İ K) 17 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi ) en beğenilen
    Nomadland gibi çöp film nasıl kazanır oscar'ın ciddiyeti kalmamış
    2 Yanıt Yanıtla +18
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Askaparta 15 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Oscar çöllerde bakıyoruz biz, kendileri takılıyor artık. İsmi devam ediyor ama seçimleri ideolojik ve keyfi.
    Yanıtla +6
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    petitcoeur 13 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi ) TITAN
    SJW yapımı olduğu için %100 kazanacağından emindim.
    Yanıtla +5
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Yorumlar (17) Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
    neilblack (n k) 2 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Son 10 yılda en ıyı film ödülünü alan filmler içler acısı
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    BoJack Horseman 12 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Nomadland bence hak etmiyordu. Filmden ziyade belgesel tadı var açıkçası. Belgeselde yarışsa kimse ses çıkarmazdı şuna. Ancak başrol Frances Mcdormand müthiş oyuncu. Almasına sevindim. Keza Anthony Hopkins'e de öyle.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    ggbahar (Canan Özakan) 13 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Bence hakedenler kazanmış
    Yanıtla +1
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    ilgimsin (Çiğdem Çağdaş) 13 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Ödülü Youn Yuh-Jung kazandıgı icin cok mutluyum ya
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    eminehaksever 13 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Nomadland izlemek sart oldu yani
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    zumrutkahve (N. Zümrüt Yurtsever) 13 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Nomadland tum odulleri silip supurmus vay be
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    rose.life (Zehra Yüksel) 13 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Oscar artık beni çok üzüyor....Nerede o eski Oscarlar :D
    2 Yanıt Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    unforgiven1127 (unforgiven unforgiven) 12 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi ) rose.life
    Sizinde bir oskarınız olsun
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Provisioner (faith90 ) 6 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi ) rose.life
    Geçmiş yıllardaki kadar büyük ve iddialı yapımlar yok artık , haliyle akademi de ciddiyetini ve ağırlığını zamanla kaybediyor ancak önümüzdeki yıllarda (post-pandemic normal düzen) büyük ve iddialı yapımlar arttığında yine en prestijli ödül olarak anılmaya devam edecek.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    cokbaska 14 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Mank ödülleri silip süpürmeliydi sadece 2 ödül vermişler
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    Askaparta 15 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Oscar çöllerde bakıyoruz biz, kendileri takılıyor artık. İsmi devam ediyor ama seçimleri ideolojik ve keyfi.
    Yanıtla +6
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    K konusancpu 16 sa. ( Mesaj Silindi )
    Nomandlandı fazla beğenmedim ancak kadın oyuncu çok başarılıydı hak etmedi diyemem o yüzden
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorum Bağlantısını Al
