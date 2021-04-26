Oscar 2021 kazananları belli oldu

Film sektörünün en prestijli ödüllerinden birisi olan Akademi Ödülleri bu yılki sahiplerini sabah saatlerinde düzenlenen tören ile buldu.
Bu yılki Oscar'ın geçtiğimiz yıllara göre Covid-19 sebebiyle daha durgun geçeceği tahmin ediliyordu ve öyle de oldu diyebiliriz. Özellikle aday filmler son yılların en çok tartışılan filmleri oldu. Yılın En İyi Filmi, En İyi Yönetmen ve En İyi Kadın Oyuncu gibi ödülleri Nomadland filmi topladı. Bu yıla damga vuran film kısaca Nomadland oldu.
Dikkat çeken bir başka detay ise En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülünü geçtiğimiz yıl hayatını kaybeden Chadwick Boseman'a vermemeleri oldu diyebiliriz. Ödüllerin sahiplerini aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.
En İyi Film
- Nomadland - Kazandı
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Mank
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sound of Metal
En İyi Yönetmen
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) - Kazandı
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland) - Kazandı
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
- Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father) - Kazandı
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari) - Kazandı
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Kazandı
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
En İyi Kurgu
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal - Kazandı
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman - Kazandı
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father - Kazandı
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
En İyi Sinematografi
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank - Kazandı
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
En İyi Animasyon
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Onward
- Soul - Kazandı
- Wolfwalkers
En İyi Belgesel
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher - Kazandı
- Time
En İyi Uluslararası Film
- Another Round (Denmark) - Kazandı
- Collective (Romania)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank - Kazandı
- News of the World
- Tenet
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Kazandı
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Kazandı
- Mank
- Pinocchio
En İyi Görsel Efekt
- Love and Monsters
- Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- Tenet - Kazandı
- The One and Only Ivan
En İyi Ses
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal - Kazandı
En İyi Özgün Müzik
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- Soul - Kazandı
- News of the World
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
- Judas and the Black Messiah - Kazandı
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- The Life Ahead
- One Night in Miami
En İyi Kısa Animasyon
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You - Kazandı
- Yes-People
- Opera
En İyi Kısa Belgesel
- Collette - Kazandı
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- A Love Song for Latasha
En İyi Kısa Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers - Kazandı
- White Eye
