Playstation Plus Ocak 2019 ücretsiz oyunları duyuruldu

Sony, 2019'da Playstation Plus üyelerine verilecek ilk ücretsiz oyunları duyurdu. Ocak ayı listesinde Playstation 4, Playstation 3 ve Playstation Vita oyuncularını bekleyen birçok yapım yer alıyor.
Playstation 4 tarafında bu ay Portal Knights ve Steep oyunlarını görüyoruz. PlayStation 3 kullanıcılarını da Amplitude ve Zone of the Enders HD Collection bekliyor. Son olarak PS Vita için ise Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion ve Super Mutant Alien Assault ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunları olarak belirlenmiş.
PlayStation 4
Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (YummyYummyTummy)
Portal Knights (505 Games)
Steep (Ubisoft)
PlayStation 3
Amplitude (Harmonix Music Systems)
Zone of the Enders HD Collection (Konami)
PS Vita
Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (YummyYummyTummy)
Super Mutant Alien Assault (Surprise Attack Pty)
