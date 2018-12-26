Giriş
Playstation Plus Ocak 2019 ücretsiz oyunları duyuruldu

Playstation Plus Ocak 2019 ücretsiz oyunları duyuruldu

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Playstation Plus üyelerine ocak ayında ücretsiz sunacağı oyunları açıkladı. İşte Playstation 4, Playstation 3 ve PS Vita kullanıcılarını bekleyen yapımlar:
4 ay
6,7b
1
5
Oyunlar
Hasan Aygünoğlu
Editör
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık

Sony, 2019'da Playstation Plus üyelerine verilecek ilk ücretsiz oyunları duyurdu. Ocak ayı listesinde Playstation 4, Playstation 3 ve Playstation Vita oyuncularını bekleyen birçok yapım yer alıyor.

Playstation 4 tarafında bu ay Portal Knights ve Steep oyunlarını görüyoruz. PlayStation 3 kullanıcılarını da Amplitude ve Zone of the Enders HD Collection bekliyor. Son olarak PS Vita için ise Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion ve Super Mutant Alien Assault ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunları olarak belirlenmiş.

PlayStation 4

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (YummyYummyTummy)
Portal Knights (505 Games)
Steep (Ubisoft)

PlayStation 3

Amplitude (Harmonix Music Systems)
Zone of the Enders HD Collection (Konami)

PS Vita

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (YummyYummyTummy)
Super Mutant Alien Assault (Surprise Attack Pty)

Night_Blade 4 ay
1 ay PS plus alalım dedik onda da çöp oyunlar denk geldi
Yanıtla
wolwes 4 ay
wolwes 4 ay
çöp,çöp sürpriz daha fazla çöp.
Yanıtla
matador_mirkhan 4 ay
matador_mirkhan 4 ay
Bu ay pas geçiom
Yanıtla
Rachsuchtig 4 ay
Rachsuchtig 4 ay
Yılbaşına hatrina iki güzel oyun vereydiniz
1 Yanıt Yanıtla +2
oly1786 4 ay Rachsuchtig
oly1786 4 ay Rachsuchtig
1'e de razıyız. Geçtim indirmeyi, açıp listeye eklemeye bile değmez.
Bloodborne, MGS V lerden nerelere geldik.
Yanıtla
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
