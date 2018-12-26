Playstation Plus Ocak 2019 ücretsiz oyunları duyuruldu

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Sony, 2019'da Playstation Plus üyelerine verilecek ilk ücretsiz oyunları duyurdu. Ocak ayı listesinde Playstation 4, Playstation 3 ve Playstation Vita oyuncularını bekleyen birçok yapım yer alıyor.Playstation 4 tarafında bu ay Portal Knights ve Steep oyunlarını görüyoruz. PlayStation 3 kullanıcılarını da Amplitude ve Zone of the Enders HD Collection bekliyor. Son olarak PS Vita için ise Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion ve Super Mutant Alien Assault ocak ayının ücretsiz oyunları olarak belirlenmiş.Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (YummyYummyTummy)Portal Knights (505 Games)Steep (Ubisoft)Amplitude (Harmonix Music Systems)Zone of the Enders HD Collection (Konami)Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (YummyYummyTummy)Super Mutant Alien Assault (Surprise Attack Pty)