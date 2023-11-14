Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    Yılın oyunları belli oluyor: The Game Awards 2023 adayları açıklandı!

    Oyun dünyasının en önemli ödüllerinden birisi olan The Game Awards 2023 adayları geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı. Baldur's Gate 3 ve Alan Wake 2 tahmin edildiği gibi birçok dalda aday.
    The Game Awards 2023 adayları açıklandı! Baldur's Gate 3 rüzgarı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Oyun dünyasının en önemli oyunlarından biri olan The Game Awards'ın 2023 adayları belli oldu. Baldur's Gate 3 ve Alan Wake 2, her biri 31 kategoride sekiz adaylıkla listenin başında yer alıyor. Bı yılın hit oyunlarından Starfield ise, yalnızca  bir adaylık alabildi.

    The Game Awards 2023 Adayları açıklandı

    Yılın en iyi oyunlarının seçildiği The Game Awards 2023 töreninde yarışacak adaylar resmen belli oldu. Sevilen birçok yapımın yer alacağı etkinlikte Yılın Oyunu adayları, Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder ve The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom seçildi.

    Ayrıca buradan ulaşabileceğiniz The Game Awards sitesi üzerinden sizler de oy verebilirsiniz. Bu doğrultuda kararın yüzde 10'u oyuncular, yüzde 90'ı ise jüri tarafından belirlenecek. 

    The Game Awards, 7 Aralık'ta Los Angeles'taki Peacock Theatre'da (eski adıyla Microsoft Theatre) düzenlenecek ve 30'dan fazla sosyal platformu ve video ağı üzerinden canlı olarak yayınlanacak. İşte farklı kategorilere göre The Game Awards 2023 adayları;

    Yılın Oyunu

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

    En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

    En İyi Uyarlama

    • Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation)
    • Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productionss)
    • The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions)
    • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo)
    • Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions)

    En İyi Anlatı

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
    • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainmentg)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworkss)
    • Lies of P (Round8 Studio)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

    En İyi Skor ve Müzik

    • Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Baldur's Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
    • Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
    • Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo)

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Dead Space (Motive Studio)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

    En iyi performans

    • Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
    • Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
    • Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
    • Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
    • Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
    • Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

    En Yenilikçi Erişilebilirlilik

    • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
    • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
    • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
    • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

    Etkileyici Oyunlar

    • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio)
    • Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)
    • Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
    • Tchia (Awaceb)
    • Terra Nil (Free Lives)
    • Venba (Visai Games)

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
    • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
    • Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
    • Dredge (Black Salt Games)
    • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
    • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

    En İyi Çıkış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun

    • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
    • Dredge (Black Salt Games)
    • Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
    • Venba (Visai Games)
    • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

    En İyi Mobil Oyun

    • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot)
    • Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
    • Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
    • Monster Hunter Now (Niantic)
    • Terra Nil (Free Lives)

    En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

    • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
    • Humanity (tha LTD)
    • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games)
    • Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
    • Synapse (nDreams)

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
    • Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios)
    • Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
    • Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)

    En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
    • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

    En İyi RPG Oyunu

    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
    • Lies of P (Round8 Studio)
    • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
    • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    • God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil)
    • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
    • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity)
    • Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)
    • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    • Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)
    • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
    • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD)
    • Sonic Superstars (Arzest)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

    En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu

    • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward)
    • Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order)
    • Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment)
    • Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems)
    • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

    • EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver)
    • F1 23 (Codemasters)
    • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
    • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
    • The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

    Discord'da Sunulan En İyi Oyun

    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
    • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
    • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

    En Çok Beklenen Oyun

    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
    • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)
    • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment)
    • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

    En İyi İçerik Üreticisi

    • IronMouse
    • PeopleMakeGames
    • Quackity
    • Spreen
    • SypherPK

    En İyi E-Spor Oyunu

    • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
    • Dota 2 (Valve)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu

    • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
    • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
    • Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
    • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
    • Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
    • Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)

    En İyi E-Spor Takımı

    • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
    • Fnatic (Valorant)
    • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
    • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
    • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

    En İyi E-Spor Koçu

    • Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)
    • Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)
    • Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)
    • Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)
    • Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)

    En İyi E-Spor Etkinliği

    • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
    • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
    • EVO 2023
    • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
    • Valorant Champions 2023
    Bu haberi, mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak indirip,
    istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz:     DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Xiaomi'den fütüristik su tabancası

    Profil resmi
    Mstt.2010 2 hafta önce

    Über

    Profil resmi
    SUPERSONICQ 2 hafta önce

    Evet ama 6x scop daha iyi gider buna daha uzaktaki hedefler için. Gerektiğinde 3x'e de çekebilirsin falan :D

    Profil resmi
    SupremeMasterr 1 ay önce

    Muskun alev tabancası vs bu

    Profil resmi
    ccguven 2 ay önce

    İstilacı güvercinlere karşı iyi olur. 5 10 dk da bir sopayı alıp kovalamak yordu artık.

    Profil resmi
    rszx247 2 ay önce

    Yakında su atan F18 falanda yaparlar :)

    X
    xsw 2 ay önce

    Hazneye kezzaplı su doldurup nişan almak yapmayın böyle şeyler yahu...

    Profil resmi
    alex59 2 ay önce

    Xiaomi kendini çok geliştirdi artık her alanda kaliteli işler yapıyorlar.

    Profil resmi
    Rhodope Thrax 3 ay önce

    fışkırttığı su mermi gibi isabetli gitmeyeceği için gereksiz diye düşünmüş olabilirler.

    Profil resmi
    RaptorFX 3 ay önce

    Lazer nişangah da eklenseymiş tadından yenmezmiş.

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    wd 40 silah temizlenir mi columbia ayakkabı kalıpları nasıl chery tiggo 8 pro lpg takılır mı ahize sesi yükseltme en iyi pirinç markası

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    10000 TL Üstündeki Telefonlar
    Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Siyah
    Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Siyah
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    9.000 TL Altındaki Laptoplar
    Acer Chromebook Spin 314 CP314-1H-C5DL
    Acer Chromebook Spin 314 CP314-1H-C5DL
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Üst Seviye Sistem
    TEKNOPANDA-KARAKIZ 6
    TEKNOPANDA-KARAKIZ 6
     Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz. DH’ye girerek kullanım izni vermiş sayılırsınız.
    Anladım Veri Politikamız