Yılın oyunları belli oluyor: The Game Awards 2023 adayları açıklandı!

The Game Awards 2023 Adayları açıklandı
Yılın en iyi oyunlarının seçildiği The Game Awards 2023 töreninde yarışacak adaylar resmen belli oldu. Sevilen birçok yapımın yer alacağı etkinlikte Yılın Oyunu adayları, Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder ve The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom seçildi.
Ayrıca buradan ulaşabileceğiniz The Game Awards sitesi üzerinden sizler de oy verebilirsiniz. Bu doğrultuda kararın yüzde 10'u oyuncular, yüzde 90'ı ise jüri tarafından belirlenecek.
The Game Awards, 7 Aralık'ta Los Angeles'taki Peacock Theatre'da (eski adıyla Microsoft Theatre) düzenlenecek ve 30'dan fazla sosyal platformu ve video ağı üzerinden canlı olarak yayınlanacak. İşte farklı kategorilere göre The Game Awards 2023 adayları;
Yılın Oyunu
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
En İyi Oyun Yönetimi
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
En İyi Uyarlama
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation)
- Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productionss)
- The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo)
- Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions)
En İyi Anlatı
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
En İyi Ses Tasarımı
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainmentg)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworkss)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
En İyi Skor ve Müzik
- Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
- Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo)
En İyi Ses Tasarımı
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Dead Space (Motive Studio)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
En iyi performans
- Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
En Yenilikçi Erişilebilirlilik
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Etkileyici Oyunlar
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio)
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
- Tchia (Awaceb)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives)
- Venba (Visai Games)
En İyi Devam Eden Oyun
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
En İyi Topluluk Desteği
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)
En İyi Çıkış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games)
- Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
- Venba (Visai Games)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)
En İyi Mobil Oyun
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot)
- Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Now (Niantic)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives)
En İyi VR/AR Oyunu
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
- Humanity (tha LTD)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games)
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
- Synapse (nDreams)
En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
- Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios)
- Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)
En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
En İyi RPG Oyunu
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)
En İyi Dövüş Oyunu
- God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity)
- Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
En İyi Aile Oyunu
- Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD)
- Sonic Superstars (Arzest)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward)
- Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order)
- Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)
En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver)
- F1 23 (Codemasters)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
- The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower)
Discord'da Sunulan En İyi Oyun
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
En Çok Beklenen Oyun
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
En İyi İçerik Üreticisi
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
En İyi E-Spor Oyunu
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)
En İyi E-Spor Takımı
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
En İyi E-Spor Koçu
- Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)
- Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)
- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)
En İyi E-Spor Etkinliği
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
