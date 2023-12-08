The Game Awards 2023 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu!

- Yılın Oyunu: Baldur's Gate 3
- En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği: Alan Wake 2
- En İyi Uyarlama: The Last of Us
- En İyi Hikaye: Alan Wake 2
- En İyi Müzik Tasarımı: Hi-Fi Rush
- En iyi Skor/Müzik: Final Fantasy XVI
- En iyi performans: Neil Newbon
- En Yenilikçi Erişilebilirlilik: Forza Motorsport
- Etkileyici Oyunlar: Tchia
- En İyi Devam Eden Oyun: Cyberpunk 2077
- En İyi Topluluk Desteği: Baldur's Gate 3
- En İyi Bağımsız Oyun: Sea of Stars
- En İyi Çıkış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun: Cocoon
- En İyi Mobil Oyun: Honkai: Star Rail
- En İyi VR/AR Oyunu: Resident Evil Village VR
- En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- En İyi RPG Oyunu: Baldur's Gate 3
- En İyi Dövüş Oyunu: Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- En İyi Aile Oyunu: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu: Pikmin 4
- En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu: Forza Motorsport
- En Çok Beklenen Oyun: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- En İyi İçerik Üreticisi: IronMouse
- En İyi E-Spor Oyunu: Valorant
- En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- En İyi E-Spor Takımı: JD Gaming
- En İyi E-Spor Koçu: Christine "potter" Chi
- Yılın E-Spor Etkinliği: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Yorumlar
Yılın Oyunu: Baldur's Gate 3
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği: Alan Wake 2
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
En İyi Uyarlama: The Last of Us
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation)
- Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productionss)
- The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo)
- Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions)
En İyi Hikaye: Alan Wake 2
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
En İyi Müzik Tasarımı: Hi-Fi Rush
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space Remake
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
En iyi Skor/Müzik: Final Fantasy XVI
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space (Motive Studio)
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
En iyi performans: Neil Newbon
- Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
- Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)
En Yenilikçi Erişilebilirlilik: Forza Motorsport
- Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Etkileyici Oyunlar: Tchia
- A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio)
- Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)
- Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
- Tchia (Awaceb)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives)
- Venba (Visai Games)
En İyi Devam Eden Oyun: Cyberpunk 2077
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)
En İyi Topluluk Desteği: Baldur's Gate 3
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun: Sea of Stars
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
- Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)
En İyi Çıkış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun: Cocoon
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
- Dredge (Black Salt Games)
- Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
- Venba (Visai Games)
- Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)
En İyi Mobil Oyun: Honkai: Star Rail
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot)
- Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter Now (Niantic)
- Terra Nil (Free Lives)
En İyi VR/AR Oyunu: Resident Evil Village VR
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
- Humanity (tha LTD)
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games)
- Resident Evil Village VR (Capcom)
- Synapse (nDreams)
En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
- Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios)
- Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level)
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
- Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)
En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
En İyi RPG Oyunu: Baldur's Gate 3
- Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Lies of P (Round8 Studio)
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)
En İyi Dövüş Oyunu: Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity)
- Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
En İyi Aile Oyunu: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD)
- Sonic Superstars (Arzest)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu: Pikmin 4
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward)
- Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order)
- Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems)
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)
En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu: Forza Motorsport
- EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver)
- F1 23 (Codemasters)
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
- The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower)
En Çok Beklenen Oyun: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
- Hades II (Supergiant Games)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)
- Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment)
- Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)
En İyi İçerik Üreticisi: IronMouse
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
En İyi E-Spor Oyunu: Valorant
- Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
- Dota 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)
En İyi E-Spor Takımı: JD Gaming
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
- Fnatic (Valorant)
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
En İyi E-Spor Koçu: Christine "potter" Chi
- Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)
- Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)
- Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)
Yılın E-Spor Etkinliği: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
