Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    The Game Awards 2023 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu!

    The Game Awards 2023 kazananları belli oldu. Yılın en iyi oyunu ödülünü ise Baldur's Gate 3 kazandı. İşte The Game Awards 2023'ün tüm kazananları ve daha fazlası...
    The Game Awards 2023 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunu! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Oyun dünyasının en önemli etkinliklerinden biri olan The Game Awards'ın 2023'ün kazananları belli oldu. Sabaha karşı gerçekleştirilen etkinlikte Baldur's Gate 3 ve Alan Wake 2, her biri 31 kategoride sekiz adaylıkla yarıştı. 2023 yılının en iyi oyunu ise, Baldur's Gate 3 seçildi. İşte yepyeni duyurular da dahil olmak üzere The Game Awards 2023 kazananları...

    Yılın Oyunu: Baldur's Gate 3

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

    En İyi Oyun Yönetmenliği: Alan Wake 2

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

    En İyi Uyarlama: The Last of Us

    • Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation)
    • Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productionss)
    • The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions)
    • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo)
    • Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions)

    En İyi Hikaye: Alan Wake 2

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
    • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)

    En İyi Müzik Tasarımı: Hi-Fi Rush

    • Alan Wake 2
    • Dead Space Remake
    • Hi-Fi Rush
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
    • Resident Evil 4 Remake

    En iyi Skor/Müzik: Final Fantasy XVI

    • Alan Wake 2
    • Dead Space (Motive Studio)
    • Final Fantasy XVI
    • Hi-Fi Rush
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

    En iyi performans: Neil Newbon

    • Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
    • Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
    • Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
    • Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
    • Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
    • Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man 2)

    En Yenilikçi Erişilebilirlilik: Forza Motorsport

    • Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)
    • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
    • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
    • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

    Etkileyici Oyunlar: Tchia

    • A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio)
    • Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc)
    • Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)
    • Tchia (Awaceb)
    • Terra Nil (Free Lives)
    • Venba (Visai Games)

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun: Cyberpunk 2077

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)
    • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği: Baldur's Gate 3

    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun: Sea of Stars

    • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
    • Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)
    • Dredge (Black Salt Games)
    • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
    • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

    En İyi Çıkış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun: Cocoon

    • Cocoon (Geometric Interactive)
    • Dredge (Black Salt Games)
    • Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)
    • Venba (Visai Games)
    • Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios)

    En İyi Mobil Oyun: Honkai: Star Rail

    • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot)
    • Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
    • Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)
    • Monster Hunter Now (Niantic)
    • Terra Nil (Free Lives)

    En İyi VR/AR Oyunu: Resident Evil Village VR

    • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)
    • Humanity (tha LTD)
    • Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games)
    • Resident Evil Village VR (Capcom)
    • Synapse (nDreams)

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

    • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
    • Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios)
    • Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level)
    • Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks)
    • Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games)

    En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

    • Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
    • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

    En İyi RPG Oyunu: Baldur's Gate 3

    • Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
    • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
    • Lies of P (Round8 Studio)
    • Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
    • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios)

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu: Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

    • God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil)
    • Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios)
    • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity)
    • Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)
    • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

    En İyi Aile Oyunu: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

    • Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios)
    • Party Animals (Recreate Games)
    • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD)
    • Sonic Superstars (Arzest)
    • Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

    En İyi Simülasyon/Strateji Oyunu: Pikmin 4

    • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward)
    • Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order)
    • Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment)
    • Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems)
    • Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu: Forza Motorsport

    • EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver)
    • F1 23 (Codemasters)
    • Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios)
    • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
    • The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower)

    En Çok Beklenen Oyun: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
    • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
    • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)
    • Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment)
    • Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco)

    En İyi İçerik Üreticisi: IronMouse

    • IronMouse
    • PeopleMakeGames
    • Quackity
    • Spreen
    • SypherPK

    En İyi E-Spor Oyunu: Valorant

    • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
    • Dota 2 (Valve)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios)
    • Valorant (Riot Games)

    En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok 

    • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
    • Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut (CS:GO)
    • Max "Demon1" Mazanov (Valorant)
    • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
    • Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
    • Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen (Apex Legends)

    En İyi E-Spor Takımı: JD Gaming

    • Evil Geniuses (Valorant)
    • Fnatic (Valorant)
    • Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
    • JD Gaming (League of Legends)
    • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

    En İyi E-Spor Koçu: Christine "potter" Chi

    • Christine "potter" Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant)
    • Danny "zonic" Sorensen (Team Falcons, Counter-Strike)
    • Jordan "Gunba" Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch)
    • Remy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike)
    • Yoon "Homme" Sung-young (JD Gaming, League of Legends)

    Yılın E-Spor Etkinliği: 2023 League of Legends World Championship

    • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
    • Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
    • EVO 2023
    • The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
    • Valorant Champions 2023
    Bu haberi, mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak indirip,
    istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz:     DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Xiaomi'den fütüristik su tabancası

    D
    DH Misafiri 2 gün önce

    hocam 4x daha iyi direk hs attirir

    Profil resmi
    Mstt.2010 1 ay önce

    Über

    Profil resmi
    SUPERSONICQ 1 ay önce

    Evet ama 6x scop daha iyi gider buna daha uzaktaki hedefler için. Gerektiğinde 3x'e de çekebilirsin falan :D

    Profil resmi
    SupremeMasterr 1 ay önce

    Muskun alev tabancası vs bu

    Profil resmi
    ccguven 2 ay önce

    İstilacı güvercinlere karşı iyi olur. 5 10 dk da bir sopayı alıp kovalamak yordu artık.

    Profil resmi
    rszx247 3 ay önce

    Yakında su atan F18 falanda yaparlar :)

    X
    xsw 3 ay önce

    Hazneye kezzaplı su doldurup nişan almak yapmayın böyle şeyler yahu...

    Profil resmi
    alex59 3 ay önce

    Xiaomi kendini çok geliştirdi artık her alanda kaliteli işler yapıyorlar.

    Profil resmi
    Rhodope Thrax 3 ay önce

    fışkırttığı su mermi gibi isabetli gitmeyeceği için gereksiz diye düşünmüş olabilirler.

    Profil resmi
    RaptorFX 3 ay önce

    Lazer nişangah da eklenseymiş tadından yenmezmiş.

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    isuzu npr yakıt tüketimi xiaomi adım sayar gürcistan"dan ucuz ne getirilir ripazol kullanıcı yorumları en zor bölümler sıralaması

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    4000-6000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Tcl 30 SE
    Tcl 30 SE
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    15.000 TL Üstündeki Laptoplar
    HP Victus Gaming Diz&#252;st&#252; Bilgisayar
    HP Victus Gaming Dizüstü Bilgisayar
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Orta Seviye Sistem
    HUGOLA-ORCHESTRA
    HUGOLA-ORCHESTRA
     Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz. DH’ye girerek kullanım izni vermiş sayılırsınız.
    Anladım Veri Politikamız