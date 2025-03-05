Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu: Mart 2025

- Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Paylaşılan listeye göre, 18 Mart'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 6 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Monster Train, Galacticare, One Lonely Outpost, Enter the Gungeon, Mullet Madjack ve 33 Immortals olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
Ayrıca Mart ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Mart tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Evil West, Lies of P, No More Heroes 3, Solar Ash, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Yakuza 5 Remastered ve Yakuza 6: The Song of Life olacak.
Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar
- Monster Train (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S) – 5 Mart
- One Lonely Outpost (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 6 Mart
- Enter the Gungeon (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 11 Mart
- Mullet Madjack (Bulut, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 13 Mart
- 33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Bulut, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 18 Mart
DLC oyun güncellemesi
- Overwatch 2 – Season 15: Honor and Glory
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – World Update XIX: Brazil – 11 Mart
- Forza Motorsport: Velocity Month – 13 Mart
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Forza Motorsport: Velocity Month – 13 Mart
- Time Waits #1 from DSTLRY: Free digital collectible comic book
Xbox Game Pass'ten ayrılacak oyunlar
- Evil West (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Lies of P (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- No More Heroes 3 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Solar Ash (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
