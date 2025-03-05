Giriş
    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu: Mart 2025

    Mart ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar belli oldu. Paylaşılan listede Monster Train ve 33 Immortals dahil olmak üzere 6 yeni oyun bulunuyor.
    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu: Mart 2025 Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Mart ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Gelin bu oyunlara ve tarihlere hep birlikte göz atalım.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Paylaşılan listeye göre, 18 Mart'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 6 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Monster Train, Galacticare, One Lonely Outpost, Enter the Gungeon, Mullet Madjack ve 33 Immortals olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    Ayrıca Mart ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Mart tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Evil West, Lies of P, No More Heroes 3, Solar Ash, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Yakuza 5 Remastered ve Yakuza 6: The Song of Life olacak.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

    • Monster Train (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S) – 5 Mart
    • One Lonely Outpost (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 6 Mart
    • Enter the Gungeon (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 11 Mart
    • Mullet Madjack (Bulut, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 13 Mart
    • 33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Bulut, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 18 Mart

    DLC oyun güncellemesi

    • Overwatch 2 – Season 15: Honor and Glory 
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – World Update XIX: Brazil – 11 Mart
    • Forza Motorsport: Velocity Month – 13 Mart

    Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

    • Forza Motorsport: Velocity Month – 13 Mart
    • Time Waits #1 from DSTLRY: Free digital collectible comic book

    Xbox Game Pass'ten ayrılacak oyunlar

    • Evil West (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Lies of P (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • No More Heroes 3 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Solar Ash (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Yakuza 5 Remastered (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
    • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
