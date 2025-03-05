Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu: Mart 2025

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Mart ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Gelin bu oyunlara ve tarihlere hep birlikte göz atalım.

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Paylaşılan listeye göre, 18 Mart'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 6 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Monster Train, Galacticare, One Lonely Outpost, Enter the Gungeon, Mullet Madjack ve 33 Immortals olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Ayrıca Mart ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Mart tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Evil West, Lies of P, No More Heroes 3, Solar Ash, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Yakuza 5 Remastered ve Yakuza 6: The Song of Life olacak.

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

Monster Train (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S) – 5 Mart

One Lonely Outpost (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 6 Mart

Enter the Gungeon (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 11 Mart

Mullet Madjack (Bulut, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 13 Mart

33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Bulut, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 18 Mart

DLC oyun güncellemesi

Overwatch 2 – Season 15: Honor and Glory

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – World Update XIX: Brazil – 11 Mart

Forza Motorsport: Velocity Month – 13 Mart

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Time Waits #1 from DSTLRY: Free digital collectible comic book

Xbox Game Pass'ten ayrılacak oyunlar

Evil West (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Lies of P (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

No More Heroes 3 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Solar Ash (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)

