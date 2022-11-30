Tam Boyutta Gör OpenAI, teknoloji ile etkileşim kurma şeklimizi kökünden değiştirmeye çalışan bir yapay zeka şirketidir. OpenAI, yıllar içinde GPT-3 ve DALL-E 2 dahil olmak üzere birçok çığır açan yapay zeka ürünlerini piyasaya sürdü. Eleştirmenler ve inceleyenler tarafından büyük beğeni toplayan bu ürünler OpenAI’ın lider yapay zeka şirketi konumunu iyice pekiştirdi.

Şimdi ise OpenAI, metin oluşturma modeli olan text-davinci-003'ü piyasaya sürdü ve bu, mevcut modellere göre önemli geliştirmeler içeriyor. text-davinci-003 sayesinde yapay zeka artık daha kaliteli ve net içerikler oluşturabiliyor. Bununla birlikte daha karmaşık talimatların işlenmesi ve buna bağlı olarak daha uzun ve tutarlı içeriklerin oluşturulması artık mümkün.

Araştırmacılar text-davinci-003 ile güncellenen GPT-3'ten Albert Einstein'ın görelilik teorisini açıklayan kısa bir şiir yazmasını istediler. Ortaya çıkan şiir ise gerçekten son derece başarılı ve doğru. text-davinci-002, yönergelere dayalı olarak görev gerçekleştirme ve içerik oluşturma konusunda zaten çok iyiyken, şimdi ise yaratıcı görevlerde de daha iyi performans sergilemeye başladı.

Prompt: "Write a short rhyming poem explaining Einstein's theory of general relativity in easy but accurate terms"

If you want to understand Einstein's thought

It's not that hard if you give it a shot

General Relativity is the name of the game

Where space and time cannot remain the same

Mass affects the curvature of space

Which affects the flow of time's race

An object's motion will be affected

By the distortion that is detected

The closer you are to a large mass

The slower time will seem to pass

The farther away you may be

Time will speed up for you to see

Yapılan testlerde günel GPT-3’ün bağlamı anlamada ve bağlama dayalı içerik üretmekte eski sürümlere kıyasla çok daha başarılı. Üstelik artık kafiyeli şiirler veya çok daha uzun yazılar da yazabiliyor.

Biz de text-davinci-003 ile güncellenen GPT-3'ten bazı isteklerde bulunduk. İlk olarak yapay zekaya “Küresel ısınma nasıl tersine çevrilir?” diye sorduk. İkinci olarak ise “Teknoloji sitesi DonanımHaber ile ilgili kafiyeli bir şiir yazınız.” isteğinde bulunduk. Açıkçası ortaya çıkan sonuçlar gerçekten şaşırtıcı şekilde başarılı. Sorduğumuz sorulara ve isteklere hiçbir değişiklik yapmadan aynı şekilde aşağıya aşağıya ekliyoruz:

How to reverse global warming?

1. Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions: The most important way to reduce global warming is to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that are released into the atmosphere. This can be done by improving energy efficiency, switching to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, and using more efficient transportation methods.

2. Replant Deforested Areas: Trees are very important in helping to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Replanting deforested areas can help to absorb carbon dioxide and reduce global warming.

3. Increase Ocean Alkalinity: The oceans help to absorb a significant amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Increasing the alkalinity of the oceans helps them to absorb more carbon dioxide and reduce global warming.

4. Increase Use of Sustainable Agriculture: Sustainable agricultural practices such as no-till farming and cover cropping can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve soil health, which can help to reduce global warming.

5. Increase Use of Clean Energy: Clean energy sources such as solar and wind power produce much less greenhouse gases than traditional energy sources. Increasing the use of clean energy is an important way to reduce global warming.

Write a rhyming poem about DonanımHaber

DonanımHaber, the tech site to see

For the latest news, it's the place to be

From PCs to phones and all in between

DonanımHaber has you covered and seen

From laptops to tablets it won't be a bore

For tech advice and tips, we're here for more

For the best reviews and tech news to explore

DonanımHaber is the best site for sure

From what device to buy to the latest trends

DonanımHaber has it all, no need to pretend

The best site for tech, it's the place to send

DonanımHaber, a must visit, no end!

Öte yandan yapılan daha ayrıntılı testler ve incelemelerde halen daha GPT-3'ün kusurlarıyla karşılaşılabiliyor. Zira sahip olduğu dil ve bilgi kütüphanesinde olmayan bir şey sorulduğunda yanlış bilgiler verebiliyor. Fakat bu zamanla kendi içerisinde çözülecek bir sorun. Zira GPT-3 gibi sistemler sahip oldukları bilgiyi onları beslediğimiz kütüphanelerden alıyor. Dolayısıyla zaman içinde bu sistemlerin başarısı artacaktır. Son olarak, bir süredir GPT-4 hakkında bazı söylentiler dolaşıyor ancak OpenAI yaklaşmakta olan bir sürüm için şimdilik bir bilgi vermiş değil.

Bu arada eğer siz de OpenAI’ın yapay zekası üzerinde denemeler yapmak istiyorsanız beta.openai.com/playground sitesini ziyaret edebilirsiniz.

