    OpenAI’ın yapay zekası artık kafiyeli şiirler yazabiliyor: DonanımHaber hakkında şiir yazdırdık

    Yapay zeka alanındaki geliştirmeler devam ediyor. Son dönemde yapay zeka dil modellerindeki gelişmelere yoğunluk veren OpenAI araştırmacıları GPT-3’ü daha da geliştirmiş durumda.
    Oy Ver
    Yapay zeka artık kafiyeli şiir ve şarkı sözleri yazabiliyor Tam Boyutta Gör
    OpenAI, teknoloji ile etkileşim kurma şeklimizi kökünden değiştirmeye çalışan bir yapay zeka şirketidir. OpenAI, yıllar içinde GPT-3 ve DALL-E 2 dahil olmak üzere birçok çığır açan yapay zeka ürünlerini piyasaya sürdü. Eleştirmenler ve inceleyenler tarafından büyük beğeni toplayan bu ürünler OpenAI’ın lider yapay zeka şirketi konumunu iyice pekiştirdi.

    Şimdi ise OpenAI, metin oluşturma modeli olan text-davinci-003'ü piyasaya sürdü ve bu, mevcut modellere göre önemli geliştirmeler içeriyor. text-davinci-003 sayesinde yapay zeka artık daha kaliteli ve net içerikler oluşturabiliyor. Bununla birlikte daha karmaşık talimatların işlenmesi ve buna bağlı olarak daha uzun ve tutarlı içeriklerin oluşturulması artık mümkün.

    Araştırmacılar text-davinci-003 ile güncellenen GPT-3'ten Albert Einstein'ın görelilik teorisini açıklayan kısa bir şiir yazmasını istediler. Ortaya çıkan şiir ise gerçekten son derece başarılı ve doğru. text-davinci-002, yönergelere dayalı olarak görev gerçekleştirme ve içerik oluşturma konusunda zaten çok iyiyken, şimdi ise yaratıcı görevlerde de daha iyi performans sergilemeye başladı.

    Prompt: "Write a short rhyming poem explaining Einstein's theory of general relativity in easy but accurate terms"

    If you want to understand Einstein's thought
    It's not that hard if you give it a shot
    General Relativity is the name of the game
    Where space and time cannot remain the same
    Mass affects the curvature of space
    Which affects the flow of time's race
    An object's motion will be affected
    By the distortion that is detected
    The closer you are to a large mass
    The slower time will seem to pass
    The farther away you may be
    Time will speed up for you to see

    Yapılan testlerde günel GPT-3’ün bağlamı anlamada ve bağlama dayalı içerik üretmekte eski sürümlere kıyasla çok daha başarılı. Üstelik artık kafiyeli şiirler veya çok daha uzun yazılar da yazabiliyor.

    Biz de text-davinci-003 ile güncellenen GPT-3'ten bazı isteklerde bulunduk. İlk olarak yapay zekaya “Küresel ısınma nasıl tersine çevrilir?” diye sorduk. İkinci olarak ise Teknoloji sitesi DonanımHaber ile ilgili kafiyeli bir şiir yazınız.” isteğinde bulunduk. Açıkçası ortaya çıkan sonuçlar gerçekten şaşırtıcı şekilde başarılı. Sorduğumuz sorulara ve isteklere hiçbir değişiklik yapmadan aynı şekilde aşağıya aşağıya ekliyoruz:

    Yapay zeka artık kafiyeli şiir ve şarkı sözleri yazabiliyor Tam Boyutta Gör

    How to reverse global warming?

    1. Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions: The most important way to reduce global warming is to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that are released into the atmosphere. This can be done by improving energy efficiency, switching to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, and using more efficient transportation methods.

    2. Replant Deforested Areas: Trees are very important in helping to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Replanting deforested areas can help to absorb carbon dioxide and reduce global warming.

    3. Increase Ocean Alkalinity: The oceans help to absorb a significant amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Increasing the alkalinity of the oceans helps them to absorb more carbon dioxide and reduce global warming.

    4. Increase Use of Sustainable Agriculture: Sustainable agricultural practices such as no-till farming and cover cropping can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve soil health, which can help to reduce global warming.

    5. Increase Use of Clean Energy: Clean energy sources such as solar and wind power produce much less greenhouse gases than traditional energy sources. Increasing the use of clean energy is an important way to reduce global warming.

    Write a rhyming poem about DonanımHaber

    DonanımHaber, the tech site to see

    For the latest news, it's the place to be

    From PCs to phones and all in between

    DonanımHaber has you covered and seen

    From laptops to tablets it won't be a bore

    For tech advice and tips, we're here for more

    For the best reviews and tech news to explore

    DonanımHaber is the best site for sure

    From what device to buy to the latest trends

    DonanımHaber has it all, no need to pretend

    The best site for tech, it's the place to send

    DonanımHaber, a must visit, no end!

    Öte yandan yapılan daha ayrıntılı testler ve incelemelerde halen daha GPT-3'ün kusurlarıyla karşılaşılabiliyor. Zira sahip olduğu dil ve bilgi kütüphanesinde olmayan bir şey sorulduğunda yanlış bilgiler verebiliyor. Fakat bu zamanla kendi içerisinde çözülecek bir sorun. Zira GPT-3 gibi sistemler sahip oldukları bilgiyi onları beslediğimiz kütüphanelerden alıyor. Dolayısıyla zaman içinde bu sistemlerin başarısı artacaktır. Son olarak, bir süredir GPT-4 hakkında bazı söylentiler dolaşıyor ancak OpenAI yaklaşmakta olan bir sürüm için şimdilik bir bilgi vermiş değil.

    Bu arada eğer siz de OpenAI’ın yapay zekası üzerinde denemeler yapmak istiyorsanız beta.openai.com/playground sitesini ziyaret edebilirsiniz.

