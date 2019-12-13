Giriş
    Oyunlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

    Yılın Oyunu açıklandı: İşte The Game Awards 2019 kazananları

    The Game Awards 2019 ödül töreni bu gece düzenlendi. FromSoftware'dan Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Yılın Oyunu (GOTY) ödülünün kazananı oldu. İşte geceye damgasını vuran diğer yapımlar:
    18 sa. (Son Güncelleme: 18 sa.)
    4,8b
    3
    10
    Oyunlar
    Hasan Aygünoğlu
    Editör
    Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık

    Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni The Game Awards 2019 bugün düzenlendi. 30 farklı kategoride düzenlenen ödül töreninde yıla damgasını vurmuş birçok kaliteli yapım birbirleriyle yarıştı. Kazananlar listesine Disco: Elysium, Death Stranding ve Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gibi oyunlar damgasını vurdu.

    Yılın Oyunu: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice


    The Game Awards ödüllerinin en çok merak edilen kısmı bildiğiniz gibi Yılın Oyunu (GOTY) kategorisi. Geçtiğimiz yıl bu ödülü God of War kazanmıştı. Bu yılın adayları ise Control, Death Stranding, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ve The Outer Worlds'du. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, tüm bu yapımlar arasından sıyrılıp Yılın Oyunu ödülünü kazanmayı başardı.

    Yılın Oyunu açıklandı: İşte The Game Awards 2019 kazananları
    Tam Boyutta Gör

    Gecenin dikkat çeken bir diğer yapımı ise dedektif RPG oyunu Disco: Elysium oldu. Tam dört farklı kategoride ödül kazanan oyun, bu senenin en çok kazanan yapımı olarak geceye damgasını vurdu. Disco: Elysium'un ardından ise üç farklı kategoride ödül kazanan Death Stranding dikkat çekti.

    Yılın Oyunu

    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)
    • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
    • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

    Oyuncuların Sesi

    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
    • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
    • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

    En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
    • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

    En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

    • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
    • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

    En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
    • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

    En İyi Müzik

    • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Spike Chunsoft)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
    • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
    • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
    • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

    En İyi Performans

    • Ashly Burch (Parvati Holcomb - The Outer Worlds)
    • Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden - Control)
    • Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)
    • Mads Mikkelsen (Cliff - Death Stranding)
    • Matthew Porretta (Dr. Casper Darling - Control)
    • Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    • Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
    • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
    • Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
    • Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

    En İyi Aksiyon Macera Oyunu

    • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)
    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

    En İyi RPG

    • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
    • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
    • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
    • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
    • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
    • Samurai Shodown (SNK / Athlon Games)
    • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)
    • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
    • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
    • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
    • Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

    En İyi Strateji Oyunu

    • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive)
    • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisot)
    • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
    • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)
    • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)
    • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

    • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)
    • DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
    • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)
    • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
    • FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

    En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
    • The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
    • Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)

    En İyi Yeni Bağımsız Geliştirici

    • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
    • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
    • My Friend Pedro (DeadToast Entertainment / Devolver Digital)
    • The Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)
    • Slay the Spire (Mega Crit / Humble Bundle)
    • Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

    Games for Impact (Sosyal bir anlam/mesaj içeren oyun)

    • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
    • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
    • Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
    • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts)

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
    • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
    • Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
    • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
    • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

    En İyi Mobil Oyun

    • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
    • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
    • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
    • Sky: Children of Light (thatgamecompany)
    • What the Golf? (Tribaland)

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

    En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

    • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
    • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
    • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
    • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games / Gearbox Publishing)

    Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

    • Courage – Jack Dunlop
    • Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
    • Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
    • Grefg – David Martínez
    • Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

    En İyi Espor Oyunu

    • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
    • DOTA2 (Valve)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • Overwatch (Blizzard)

    En İyi Espor Oyuncusu

    • Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
    • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
    • Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
    • Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    • Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

    En İyi Espor Takımı

    • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
    • OG (DOTA2)
    • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
    • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

    En İyi Espor Etkinliği

    • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
    • EVO 2019
    • Fortnite World Cup
    • IEM Katowice 2019
    • League of Legends World Championship 2019
    • The International 2019

    En İyi Espor Koçu

    • Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    • Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
    • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
    • Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
    • Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
    • Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

    En İyi Espor Sunucusu

    • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
    • Alex “Machine” Richardson
    • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
    • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
    • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang


    NASA, dev bir göktaşına iniş yapmaya hazırlanıyor: İşte müthiş görevin detayları
4 sa.
    4 sa.
    Avrupa'dan 'uzay çöpü' problemine ilginç çözüm: Kamikaze Robotu
1 gün
    1 gün
    MustafaC53 18 sa. en beğenilen
    Tavuk yemler gibi serbiştirilmiş herkese.
    +10
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
    Yorumlar
    Mithrandir. 5 sa.
    disco elysiumdan inanılmaz bir başarı. en iyi RPG, en iyi bağımsız, en iyi hikaye... rakiplerin milyon liralık bütçeleri var ama adamlar on numara iş çıkarmış. helal olsun sonuna kadar hak ettiler.
    Yanıtla
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
    Kerim5100 6 sa.
    23:28'de gelen bildirim: Ödülünüzü teslim edecektik ama evde yoktunuz XD
    +1
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
    amanhem 12 sa.
    Hiçbir oyunu bilmiyorum. Yaşlanmışız galiba. Biz FIFA 99 dan , cm 00-01 den sonrasını kaçırmışız 😂
    +1
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
    DH Misafiri 14 sa.
    Abur cubur oyunlar bütün ödülleri almış 3A oyunlar nerede?
    Yanıtla
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
    Illusive Man 16 sa.
    Death strandingin şu rakiplere rağmen alamaması şaşırtmadı beni, abartıldığı kadar olmadığını gördük ...
    Yanıtla
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
    Night_Blade 16 sa.
    Doğru düzgün oyun çıkmayan bir senede Death Stranding bir tık daha iyi çıksaydı ödülü alırdı. Sekiro'ya ödülü hediye etmiş. Sekiroda iyi güzel oyun fakat Death Stranding şaheser olma yolunda ilerlerken batırmış. Oyun kendini çok fazla tekrarlıyor. Diğer adayları konuşmaya değmez.
    +2
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
    Night_Blade 16 sa.
    Uygulamada Gece modunda ödül alanlar okunmuyor.
    Yanıtla
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
    matador_mirkhan 17 sa.
    Resident evil2 avucunu yalamış.
    +1
    Yorumu Forumda Gör
