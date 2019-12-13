Yılın Oyunu açıklandı: İşte The Game Awards 2019 kazananları

Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni The Game Awards 2019 bugün düzenlendi. 30 farklı kategoride düzenlenen ödül töreninde yıla damgasını vurmuş birçok kaliteli yapım birbirleriyle yarıştı. Kazananlar listesine Disco: Elysium, Death Stranding ve Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gibi oyunlar damgasını vurdu.

Yılın Oyunu: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice



The Game Awards ödüllerinin en çok merak edilen kısmı bildiğiniz gibi Yılın Oyunu (GOTY) kategorisi. Geçtiğimiz yıl bu ödülü God of War kazanmıştı. Bu yılın adayları ise Control, Death Stranding, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ve The Outer Worlds'du. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, tüm bu yapımlar arasından sıyrılıp Yılın Oyunu ödülünü kazanmayı başardı.

Gecenin dikkat çeken bir diğer yapımı ise dedektif RPG oyunu Disco: Elysium oldu. Tam dört farklı kategoride ödül kazanan oyun, bu senenin en çok kazanan yapımı olarak geceye damgasını vurdu. Disco: Elysium'un ardından ise üç farklı kategoride ödül kazanan Death Stranding dikkat çekti.

Yılın Oyunu

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

Oyuncuların Sesi

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

En İyi Müzik

Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Spike Chunsoft)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

En İyi Performans

Ashly Burch (Parvati Holcomb - The Outer Worlds)

Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden - Control)

Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)

Mads Mikkelsen (Cliff - Death Stranding)

Matthew Porretta (Dr. Casper Darling - Control)

Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)

Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

En İyi Aksiyon Macera Oyunu

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)

Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

En İyi RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)

Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Samurai Shodown (SNK / Athlon Games)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)

Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

En İyi Strateji Oyunu

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive)

Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisot)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)

Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)

Wargroove (Chucklefish)

En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)

F1 2019 (Codemasters)

FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)

The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)

Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)

En İyi Yeni Bağımsız Geliştirici

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

My Friend Pedro (DeadToast Entertainment / Devolver Digital)

The Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)

Slay the Spire (Mega Crit / Humble Bundle)

Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

Games for Impact (Sosyal bir anlam/mesaj içeren oyun)

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts)

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

Sky: Children of Light (thatgamecompany)

What the Golf? (Tribaland)

En İyi Topluluk Desteği

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)

Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games / Gearbox Publishing)

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

Courage – Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo

Ewok – Soleil Wheeler

Grefg – David Martínez

Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

En İyi Espor Oyunu

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

En İyi Espor Oyuncusu

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

En İyi Espor Takımı

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

En İyi Espor Etkinliği

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

En İyi Espor Koçu

Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

En İyi Espor Sunucusu

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang