Amazon, 2018'in en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı

2018'i geride bırakmamızla birlikte teknoloji ve oyun dünyasından çeşitli istatistikler gelmeye devam ediyor. Video oyun satışlarında önemli bir yere sahip olan Amazon, her sene olduğu gibi yine yılın en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı.

Amazon'un listesine genel anlamda Nintendo oyunlarının damgasını vurduğunu görüyoruz. Aralık ayında yayınlanan Super Smash Bros. Ultimate listede ilk sırada yer alıyor. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'i Red Dead Redemption 2'nin PS4 versiyonu ve Super Mario Party takip ediyor.1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)3. Super Mario Party4. Marvel’s Spider-Man5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe6. Super Mario Odyssey7. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)9. God of War10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate2. $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card3. $20 PlayStation Store Gift Card4. Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Glass5. PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership6. Nintendo Switch – Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con7. $50 PlayStation Store Gift Card8. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller9. $10 Xbox Gift Card10. $25 Xbox Gift Card