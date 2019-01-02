Amazon, 2018'in en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı

2018'i geride bırakmamızla birlikte teknoloji ve oyun dünyasından çeşitli istatistikler gelmeye devam ediyor. Video oyun satışlarında önemli bir yere sahip olan Amazon, her sene olduğu gibi yine yılın en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı.
Amazon'un listesine genel anlamda Nintendo oyunlarının damgasını vurduğunu görüyoruz. Aralık ayında yayınlanan Super Smash Bros. Ultimate listede ilk sırada yer alıyor. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'i Red Dead Redemption 2'nin PS4 versiyonu ve Super Mario Party takip ediyor.
En çok satan 10 video oyunu
1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
3. Super Mario Party
4. Marvel’s Spider-Man
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Super Mario Odyssey
7. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)
9. God of War
10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
En çok satan 10 video oyun ürünü
1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
2. $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card
3. $20 PlayStation Store Gift Card
4. Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Glass
5. PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership
6. Nintendo Switch – Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con
7. $50 PlayStation Store Gift Card
8. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
9. $10 Xbox Gift Card
10. $25 Xbox Gift Card
Ve listede gta 5 yok