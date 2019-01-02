Giriş
Oyunlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

Amazon, 2018'in en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı

Amazon, satış rakamlarıyla 2018'e damgasını vuran video oyunlarını açıkladı. Listede Nintendo oyunlarının çoğunlukta olduğunu görüyoruz. İşte Amazon'un ilk 10'u:
4 ay
4,8b
1
6
Oyunlar
Hasan Aygünoğlu
Editör
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık
2018'i geride bırakmamızla birlikte teknoloji ve oyun dünyasından çeşitli istatistikler gelmeye devam ediyor. Video oyun satışlarında önemli bir yere sahip olan Amazon, her sene olduğu gibi yine yılın en çok satan oyunlarını açıkladı.

Amazon'un listesine genel anlamda Nintendo oyunlarının damgasını vurduğunu görüyoruz. Aralık ayında yayınlanan Super Smash Bros. Ultimate listede ilk sırada yer alıyor. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'i Red Dead Redemption 2'nin PS4 versiyonu ve Super Mario Party takip ediyor.

En çok satan 10 video oyunu

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
2. Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
3. Super Mario Party
4. Marvel’s Spider-Man
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Super Mario Odyssey
7. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu
8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)
9. God of War
10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

En çok satan 10 video oyun ürünü

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
2. $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card
3. $20 PlayStation Store Gift Card
4. Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Glass
5. PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership
6. Nintendo Switch – Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con
7. $50 PlayStation Store Gift Card
8. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
9. $10 Xbox Gift Card
10. $25 Xbox Gift Card
Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
maxmania 4 ay
bu liste anladığım kadarı ile sadece amazon üzerinden yapılan fiziksel ürünleri kapsıyor. yoksa o lisede olması gerekip olmayanlar ve olmaması gereken çok. listenin en az 3/4 ü değişir.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
MonitörKertenkelesi 4 ay
Listeye bak be neredeyse hepsi Süper Mario'dan oluşuyor. Bu da oyuncuların yaş ortalamasını belli edebilir mi?
En çok satan 10 video oyunu
1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
3. Super Mario Party
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Super Mario Odyssey
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Seyrim 4 ay
Nintendo'ya bak sen.. Ülkemizde de oyunları ucuz ve daha erişilebilir olsa güzel olurdu..
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
cosef 4 ay
PS4 kırıldıktan sonra oyun satışlarının düşmesi gayet normal bro
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
TheNewAtilla 4 ay
Gow sönük kalmış
Ve listede gta 5 yok
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
MatureHunter 4 ay
GTA 5 oyun mu
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
