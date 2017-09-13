Giriş
Otomobil Teknolojileri ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

Mercedes hidrojen yakıtlı yeni prizli hibrit bir GLC versiyonu duyurdu

Mercedes'ten hidrojen yakıt hücreli otomobil piyasasını heyecanlandıracak hamle; marka dünyada bir ilk olarak hem prizli hem de hidrojen tanklı yeni bir hibrit model geliştirdi.
Otomobil Teknolojileri
Caner Köksel
Otomobil piyasasına baktığımızda hidrojen yakıtlı pek fazla modelin yer almadığını görüyoruz. Mercedes-Benz, yeni modeliyle bu alanda bir ilki başardı. Marka, GLC F-Cell adında hem hidrojen hem de prizli olan bir hibrit model geliştirdi.
Frankfurt Otomobil Fuarında GLC F-Cell'in seri üretim öncesi bir versiyonunu gösteren Alman üretici, modeli 2019 yılında pazara sunacak. Sahip olduğu elektrik motorundan 197 beygir güç üreten GLC F-Cell, 13,8 kWh bir bataryaya ve 4,4 kilogramlık hidrojen depolama kapasitesine sahip. Prize takıldığı zaman 1,5 saat gibi kısa bir sürede şarj olan aracın bataryası, 50 kilometrelik menzil sunuyor. Batarya bittiği zaman hidrojen yakıtı devreye girerken, araç bu haliyle 160 km/h son sürata ulaşabiliyor.
Bütün bunların dışında araç markanın halihazırda sattığı GLC modelinden herhangi bir fark sunmuyor. Marka yaptığı açıklamada önceki hidrojen yakıt hücreli otomobil denemelerinden tankların boyutunu azaltıp, performansı arttırmayı öğrendiğini belirtirken, böylece GLC F-Cell'de pratikliğin olumsuz etkilenmediğini söylüyor.

QralCess 2 yıl en beğenilen haberelectro
Adamın asabını bozma boş yerede konuşma bende diyorum ki daha 5 sene önce hidrojen seçenekle sunuyordu (CNGde var dedim) sen artık lafı nerenle anlıyorsan o senin sorunun..
Adamın asabını bozma boş yerede konuşma bende diyorum ki daha 5 sene önce hidrojen seçenekle sunuyordu (CNGde var dedim) sen artık lafı nerenle anlıyorsan o s...
haberelectro 2 yıl
Hangi kapak lan E63 kagit ustunde M5 ten iyi bi kere daha yola inmedi araba kapak yaptim diyor yazik lan
-Uzumaki Naruto- 2 yıl haberelectro
haberelectro
Hangi kapak lan E63 kagit ustunde M5 ten iyi bi kere daha yola inmedi araba kapak yaptim diyor yazik lan


Sizin olay tam kan davasi.
haberelectro 2 yıl
BMW 2021 de INEXT yapacakmis hidrojenli. BMW nin gelecegi mercedes in bugunu
haberelectro 2 yıl
Cahillik insani nasil rezil edecek uygulamali olarak gostereyim. Kapak yaptigini zanneden arkadas neyse ki bloklamis uykusu kacmaz bugun....Saksakcilarininki kacabilir....Mercedes in hidrojen gecmisi buyrun

Fuel cell cars (since 1994)
The first fuel-cell-powered vehicle in the world, with which the Daimler-Benz researchers demonstrated the viability of the fuel cell for powering a vehicle in 1994, went by the name NECAR 1 ("New Electric Car"). The experimental vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz van, resembled a laboratory on wheels: The load compartment was filled with 800 kilograms of still voluminous fuel cell system and small hydrogen tank. NECAR 2, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class with integrated fuel-cell power unit under the short bonnet, hit the road as early as in 1996. The six seats were reserved for the occupants. The hydrogen tanks were mounted on the roof. The vehicle reached a top speed of 110 km/h and had a range of around 250 kilometres.
NECAR 3, based on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, started its test runs already in 1997. The vehicle was fuelled with methanol and for the first time the hydrogen was generated on board using a "reformer". The reformer spontaneously converted fuel into hydrogen when the accelerator pedal was depressed. It still took up a lot of space in the boot. The other components of the system were housed in the sandwich floor of the vehicle. The tank capacity of 38 litres was enough for a range of around 400 kilometres.
NECAR 4 was a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) for operating purely on hydrogen. The vehicle based on an A-Class offered room for five people plus luggage. The liquid hydrogen was carried in a cylindrical tank in the rear. The vehicle had a range of up to 450 kilometres and reached a top speed of 145 km/h. Because NECAR 4 emitted absolutely no emissions, it already complied with the future statutory emission limits of the US State of California in 1999. Number 4 represented a crucial step on the road to production readiness. A variant of NECAR 4, equipped with even more advanced technology and three tanks with compressed hydrogen in the rear, was also used for practical testing in California, where intensive field and road tests under real-life conditions were conducted with a total of 15 vehicles until 2003.
On NECAR 5, presented on 7 November 2000, the entire fuel cell system including the methanol reformer was for the first time housed in the sandwich floor of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. This meant the entire interior belonged to the passengers and their luggage. NECAR 5 was some 300 kilograms lighter than its direct predecessor NECAR 3 thanks to a number of weight-saving measures. This also benefited the driving dynamics and the acceleration. The vehicle reached a top speed in excess of 150 km/h.
NEBUS, the "New Electric Bus" presented in 1997, represented the transfer of the fuel cell technology to the commercial vehicle sector by Mercedes-Benz. The hydrogen was stored in seven glass-fibre-encased aluminium tanks on the roof. One full tank was enough for a range of 250 kilometres, sufficient for the daily workload of a bus in line service. In 2003, the first 30 urban buses with fuel cell powertrain went into operation in large European cities, followed by more buses all around the world.
In 2005, Mercedes-Benz presented the F 600 HYGENIUS research vehicle at the 39th Tokyo Motor Show. The new fuel cell was 40 percent smaller than previous systems, but also significantly more efficient and powerful: The system produced an output of 85 kW (115 hp) and developed a peak torque of 350 Newton metres.
The fuel cell powertrain finally went into (small-)series production in 2010. Produced under series production conditions, the Mercedes-Benz B-Class F-CELL has since been in day-to-day operations with customers on the European and American markets. The total mileage of the Daimler fuel cell fleet, which now numbers more than 300 vehicles including a host of research vehicles, has presently reached the fourteen million kilometre mark. By itself, the B-Class F-CELL fleet of about 200 vehicles has now covered a distance of around eight million kilometres.
In 2011, Mercedes-Benz presented the F 125! research vehicle as the highlight of the 125th anniversary of the motor car. The concept of a four-seat luxury saloon combined cutting-edge, high-efficiency storage, powertrain and bodywork technologies with unique operating and display concepts. At the heart of the powertrain was an especially powerful advancement of the fuel cell system from Mercedes-Benz in combination with the plug-in technology. Other highlights were lighter and more efficient energy storage units based on lithium-sulphur technology and the so-called "structurally integrated hydrogen composite storage system", which integrated the hydrogen tanks fully into the body structure. Four powerful electric motors positioned near the wheels delivered sporty and superior driving performance.
The powertrain of the F 125! was further advanced in the F 015 Luxury in Motion (2015) research vehicle. The fuel cell stack was further optimised in terms of performance, efficiency and durability, and delivered the traction current for two electric motors, each with an output of 100 kW (136 hp). These are installed in a compact arrangement in the rear end of the vehicle and channel their power to the rear wheels. The electrical powertrain generates a total peak output of 200 kW (272 hp). The electric hybrid system has a total range of 1100 kilometres, of which some 200 kilometres can be driven on the especially powerful and compact high-voltage battery, and around 900 kilometres on the electricity produced in the fuel cell. The design provides for the use of CFRP pressure tanks for hydrogen storage.
media.daimler.com/...
McLaren64 2 yıl



Resmin büyük halini görebilmek için tıklayın

McLaren64 2 yıl
2005 yılında BMW, Hydrogen 7 isimli hidrojenle çalışan otomobilini tanıtmıştı. Gerçi cahilin teki şimdi BMW koydum diye buna da b*k atabilir ama olsun. Engellediğim için kuru gürültüsü artık rahatsız etmeyecek.

Resmin büyük halini görebilmek için tıklayın
-Uzumaki Naruto- 2 yıl McLaren64
McLaren64
2005 yılında BMW, Hydrogen 7 isimli hidrojenle çalışan otomobilini tanıtmıştı. Gerçi cahilin teki şimdi BMW koydum diye buna da b*k atabilir ama olsun. Engellediğim için kuru gürültüsü artık rahatsız etmeyecek.

Resmin büyük halini görebilmek için tıklayın


Bir kere o mercdes taami?

2cisi o merso 7serisi dir taami?

3cusu Logo hursuzu bmw taami?

Iyi kapak etmissin hocam arkadasi.
3qzotix 2 yıl
20 dk gidebilmek için 1.5 saat şarj... = Çin mali drone
snomask 2 yıl
Ben araba firmalarının önümüzdeki 20-30 yıl içinde değişeceğini düşünüyorum. Katı yakıttan elektrikli motora ve pile geçiş herkes için kolay olmayacak. Bunun en açık örneği de Nokia. 10-15 yıl önce 1 numaralı telefon firması bugün gözlerden kaybolmuş durumda.
haberelectro 2 yıl
2018 de piyasada. 2019 da EQC çıkacak bu değil.
FreudeAmFahren 2 yıl
Mb ortaya boş iş koymaz. Hayırlısı bakalım.
haberelectro 2 yıl
Gelecek elektrikte değil hidrojende aslında. Batarya çöplüğüne dönecek dünya 15-20 yıl sonra. Mercedes çok yönlülüğünü gösterdi yine bu işe de el attı.
QralCess 2 yıl haberelectro
O işe 5sene önce Fiat el attı hidrojen CNG seçenekli pandaları satışa çıkararak..

Guest-F2673E0F4 2 yıl haberelectro
haberelectro
Gelecek elektrikte değil hidrojende aslında. Batarya çöplüğüne dönecek dünya 15-20 yıl sonra. Mercedes çok yönlülüğünü gösterdi yine bu işe de el attı.

Bu kadar sacmalamak olmaz Merco kaç ay önce BEV araçlara daha çok yatırım yapacagini açıkladı hatta batarya fiyatı düşerken hidrojen fiyatı durmuyor dedi daha 1 tane hidrojenli araba cikarmisken 2025 e kadar 10 tane BEV çıkaracağını açıklamış firma Hidrojen sadece büyük taşıtlarda gelecek olabilir o kadar onun dışında hidrojenin verimi bataryadan dusuktur sadece hızlı dolum avantajı var ki 800 kW istasyonlar gelince (Bknz: Tesla Supercharger V2) o konuda da bir avantajı kalmayacak onun dışında su dandik benzin ve dizel motorlardan kurtulalimda ne olursa olsun.
