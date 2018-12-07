Giriş
DH ile Giriş
Üye değil misiniz? Yeni Hesap Oluştur Sosyal Ağ ile Bağlan
Yardıma ihtiyacınız mı var? Giriş Paneli
Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
Header'ı Tuttur
Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
Anasayfa
Döşeme Stili Ana Akış
Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
Detay Sayfaları
Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
Site Tercihleri
Renk Seçenekleri
Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
Detaylı Site Tercihleri
Oyunlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

Yılın Oyunu açıklandı: İşte The Game Awards 2018 kazananları

The Game Awards 2018 ödül töreni bu gece düzenlendi. Sony Santa Monica'dan God of War, Yılın Oyunu (GOTY) ödülünün kazananı oldu. İşte geceye damgasını vuran diğer yapımlar:
5 ay
8,8b
1
13
Oyunlar
Hasan Aygünoğlu
Editör
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık

Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni The Game Awards 2018 bugün düzenlendi. 30 farklı kategoride düzenlenen ödül töreninde yıla damgasını vurmuş birçok kaliteli yapım birbirleriyle yarıştı. Kazanlar listesine ise Santa Monica'dan God of War ve Rockstar Games'den Red Dead Redemption 2 damgasını vurdu. 

Yılın Oyunu: God of War


The Game Awards ödüllerinin en çok merak edilen kısmı bildiğiniz gibi Yılın Oyunu (GOTY) kategorisi. Geçtiğimiz yıl bu ödülü Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild kazanmıştı. Bu yılın adayları ise God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Monsther Hunter: World ve Celeste'di. God of War, tüm bu yapımlar arasından sıyrılıp Yılın Oyunu ödülünü kazanmayı başardı.

Gecenin dikkat çeken bir diğer yapımı ise Rockstar Games'in popüler oyunu Red Dead Redemption 2 oldu. Tam dört farklı kategoride ödül kazanan oyun, bu senenin en çok kazanan yapımı olarak geceye damgasını vurdu. RDR 2'nin sekiz farklı kategoride adaylığı bulunuyordu.

Yılın Oyunu

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)
Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Anlatım

Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Return of Obra Din (3909 LLC)

En İyi Müzik

Celeste (Lena Raine)
God of War (Bear McCreary)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)
Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)
Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)
Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

En İyi Performans

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact (Sosyal bir anlam/mesaj içeren oyun)

11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)

En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

En İyi Mobil Oyun

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)

En İyi VR/AR Oyunu

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / SIE)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)
Moss (Polyarc Games)
Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)

En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Mega Man 11 (Capcom)

En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

En İyi RPG

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)

En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)

En İyi Aile Oyunu

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team 17)
Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)

En İyi Strateji Oyunu

BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive
Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)

En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)

En İyi Multiplayer Oyun

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)

En İyi Öğrenci Yapımı Oyun

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)
Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)
JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)
LIFF (ISTART Digital – France)
RE: Charge (MIT)

En İyi Çıkış Yapan Bağımsız Oyun

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
Moss (Polyarc Games)
The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)

En İyi E-Spor oyunu

CSGO
DOTA2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch

En İyi E-Spor Oyuncusu

Dominique "SonicFox" McLean (Echo Fox)
Hajime "Tokido" Taniguchi
Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang (New York Excelsior)

En İyi E-Spor Takımı

Astralis (CSGO)
Cloud9 (LOL)
Fnatic (LOL)
London Spitfire (OWL)
OG (DOTA2)

En İyi E-Spor Koçu

Bok "Reapered" Han-gyu (Cloud9)
Cristian "ppasarel" Banaseanu (OG)
Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Astralis)
Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi (Team Vitality)
Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)

En İyi E-Spor Turnuvası

ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
EVO 2018
League of Legends World Championship
Overwatch League Grand Finals
The International 2018

En İyi E-Spor Sunucusu

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
AndersBlume
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

En İyi E-Spor Anları

C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE (ELEAGUE)KT vs IG Base Race (LOL Worlds)G2 Beating RNG (LOL Worlds)
OG’s Massive Upset of LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)
SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ (EVO)

Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex

Yorum Yaz
En Beğenilen Yorumlar Yorum Yaz
javaprof 5 ay en beğenilen
Gow hak etti.
Yanıtla +9
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
-Lanaya- 5 ay
Bence Gow her türlü hakediyor ama ben RDR 2 yi secerler diye düsünmüstüm.
Yanıtla +5
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
esmerbuyucu 5 ay
Çoğunluğun beklediği RDR2'yi seçmeyerek dikkat çekmeye çalıştılar sanırım.
1 Yanıt Yanıtla +5
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
Eeltorm 5 ay
Detroit Become Human bir dalda seçilmeliydi en azından özellikle müzik dalında.
Yanıtla +2
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
WB 5 ay
Portal, red alert, generals, talos principle..
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
-Lanaya- 5 ay
Bence Gow her türlü hakediyor ama ben RDR 2 yi secerler diye düsünmüstüm.
Yanıtla +5
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
javaprof 5 ay en beğenilen
Gow hak etti.
Yanıtla +9
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Mr light 5 ay
İkisinde oynamış biri olarak açık bir şekilde söyleyebilirim ki hak eden god of war'dı rdr2'de çok iyi oyundu ama sanat yönetimi , hikaye ve oynanışta god of war 2 bir adım daha iyi.
Yanıtla +2
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
0MG90 5 ay
En iyi müzik bence Detroit olmalıydı.
Yanıtla +3
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
burkibey 5 ay
Tamam god of War sağlam oyun kaliteli oyun ama red dead gibi daha çıkmadan efsane olmuş oyun varken god of War yılın oyunu nedir. Secenlerin acaba oyunu oynama nezaketi de bulunmuslarmi merak etmedim değil
Yanıtla +3
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Ekrem71.5 5 ay
GTA 5 yokmu :D
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
.PanxeR. 5 ay
yılın oyunu kesinlikle rdr2 fakat çok fazla ödül aldığı için ulan sony e de bişi verelim diyip gow a vermişler
1 Yanıt Yanıtla +3
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Manhunt Three 5 ay .PanxeR.
İkisi de 3 ödül almış ve o mantığın nedir öyle :D Youtube'da birinden duymuştum 3 kişinin arasında söylüyordu. O kadar basit ve saçma mı sanıyorsunuz bu tür şeyleri ?...
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
CWaRRioR 5 ay
Red Dead Redemption 2 ve God of War yılbaşında güzel bir indirime girse de alsak... Oynamak istiyorum ama 400-500 liralar çok uçuk fiyatlar. Noldu şimdi bu PS Türkiye cezası? Cezayı aldı ama aynı fiyattan satmaya devam mı?
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Daha Fazla Yorum Yükle
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
Haftanın Beğenilen Yorumcuları
V4LKyR +273 12 Angry Men +161 Informed +149 serdar_k +120 madmahmutd +113 csh +90 flowerhorn +84 aca-n +82 Chronotide +75 CoreXXX +62
Tüm güncellemelerden eposta yoluyla haberdar olun.
ŞU ANDA GÖRÜNTÜLEYEN
1 Misafir

İLGİ DÜZEYİ
8814 TIK

HABERİN ETİKETLERİ
oyun, the game awards ve
7 etiket daha red dead redemption 2 god of war the game awards 2018 Oyunlar Yazılım Hasan Aygünoğlu Popüler
Facebook Sayfası260,4b
Twitter Profili69,3b
YouTube Kanalı207,9b
RSS Yayını
Sorgu:
Önceki ve Sonraki İçerikler
Daha Yeniler 5 ay Nokia telefonlar iki yılda 70 milyon adet sattı 5 ay Asimetrik telefon "Alcatel 5 incelemesi" 5 ay Samsung Galaxy A50 Geekbench'te görüntülendi 5 ay 2019 Volkswagen Passat test sürüşünde görüntülendi 5 ay Snapdragon 855'li Galaxy S10'un performansı Exynos 9820'li varyantı solladı 5 ay Rapoo’dan yeni oyuncu kulaklığı 5 ay Protez Saç ve Folligraft Teknolojisi 5 ay Qualcomm 8cx işlemcisi ile her zaman açık bilgisayarlar gelişiyor 5 ay GDDR5X bellekli GTX 1070 ortaya çıktı 5 ay Kanlı bir fragmanla duyuruldu: Mortal Kombat 11 geliyor! 5 ay Avengers 4: Endgame filminin ilk fragmanı yayınlandı 5 ay Wordpress 5.0 güncellemesi yeni yazı editörüyle yayınlandı 5 ay Uzaylılar dünyamızı ziyaret etmiş olabilir mi? Belki! 5 ay Apple Watch'ın EKG özelliği kullanıma açıldı 5 ay Meizu iki yeni kablosuz kulaklık duyurdu 5 ay Yeni Microsoft tarayıcısı MacOS platformuna da geliyor 5 ay Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakan Yardımcısı ile konuştuk 5 ay Google Çeviri artık cinsiyete özel seçenekler sunuyor 5 ay Epic Games Store, on dört oyun duyurusuyla beraber açıldı 5 ay Xiaomi fotoğrafları daha kaliteli hale getirecek bir yapay zekâ üzerinde çalışıyor 5 ay GÖRÜNTÜLENEN Yılın Oyunu açıklandı: İşte The Game Awards 2018 kazananları Sonraki Counter-Strike: GO, yeni Battle Royale moduyla birlikte artık ücretsiz 5 ay Just Cause 4'ün kopya koruması sadece 1 günde kırıldı 5 ay Xiaomi'den Vadistanbul Mi Store Özel Kampanyası 5 ay AMD RTX 2070 performansını yarı fiyata sunmaya geliyor 5 ay Amazon ve Google önümüzdeki yıl kendi AirPods'larını çıkarabilir 5 ay Ford Mustang Shelby GT500'de 3D yazıcıyla üretilmiş parçalar kullanılacak 5 ay Çin, Ay'ın "karanlık yüzüne" uzay aracı gönderiyor: İşte detaylar 5 ay iOS 12.1.1 yayınlandı. İşte yenilikler 5 ay Qualcomm'un yeni yonga seti Snapdragon SM6150 ortaya çıktı 5 ay Samsung'un ilk çentikli akıllı telefonu sızdı 5 ay Ekran kartları M.2 faktörüne büründü 5 ay Xiaomi’den 48MP kameralı bir telefon geliyor 5 ay 2019 Skoda Scala tanıtıldı! İşte tasarımı ve özellikleri 5 ay Macworld dergisinin Steve Jobs imzalı açılış sayısı açık artırmaya çıkıyor 5 ay Samsung TV'ler için ses sistemlerini konuştuk 5 ay Apple'dan 299 TL'ye şeffaf kılıf 5 ay Bitmain’de kayıplar 1 milyar dolara yaklaştı 5 ay Xiaomi, 3 ayda 700.000 adet Pocophone F1 satıldığını açıkladı 5 ay Safari yakında USB güvenlik anahtarlarını destekleyecek 5 ay Elon Musk, Falcon 9'un suya düşme anlarını paylaştı (VİDEO) Daha Eskiler
Yükselişteki Paylaşımlar
Minecraft Earth Artırılmış Gerçeklik
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
MSI 2019 Şampiyonu G2 Esports Oldu!
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
Bahar ve polen alerjisi sezonu açıldı
DH Forum
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Evrim geçiren bakteriler sebebiyle
Uygulama Haber
Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim