Yılın Oyunu açıklandı: İşte The Game Awards 2018 kazananları

Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni The Game Awards 2018 bugün düzenlendi. 30 farklı kategoride düzenlenen ödül töreninde yıla damgasını vurmuş birçok kaliteli yapım birbirleriyle yarıştı. Kazanlar listesine ise Santa Monica'dan God of War ve Rockstar Games'den Red Dead Redemption 2 damgasını vurdu.The Game Awards ödüllerinin en çok merak edilen kısmı bildiğiniz gibi Yılın Oyunu (GOTY) kategorisi. Geçtiğimiz yıl bu ödülü Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild kazanmıştı. Bu yılın adayları ise God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Monsther Hunter: World ve Celeste'di. God of War, tüm bu yapımlar arasından sıyrılıp Yılın Oyunu ödülünü kazanmayı başardı.Gecenin dikkat çeken bir diğer yapımı ise Rockstar Games'in popüler oyunu Red Dead Redemption 2 oldu. Tam dört farklı kategoride ödül kazanan oyun, bu senenin en çok kazanan yapımı olarak geceye damgasını vurdu. RDR 2'nin sekiz farklı kategoride adaylığı bulunuyordu.Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)Celeste (Matt Makes Games)Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / EA)Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / SIE)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)Celeste (Lena Raine)God of War (Bear McCreary)Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch Studios / Activision)Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become HumanChristopher Judge as Kratos, God of WarMelissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed OdysseyYuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man11-11 Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)Overwatch (Blizzard)Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)Dead Cells (Motion Twin)Into the Breach (Subset Games)Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)Fortnite (Epic Games)PUBG MOBILE (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Developer Digital)Beat Saber (Beat Games)Firewall Zero Hour (First Contact Entertainment / SIE)Moss (Polyarc Games)Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance, Inc)Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)Mega Man 11 (Capcom)Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix / Square Enix)Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level 5 / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc System Works)Soul Calibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)BATTLETECH (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox InteractiveFrostpunk (11 bit studios)The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)LIFF (ISTART Digital – France)RE: Charge (MIT)Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)Moss (Polyarc Games)Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)CSGODOTA2FortniteLeague of LegendsHajime "Tokido" TaniguchiJian "Uzi" Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)Sung-hyeon "JJoNak" Bang (New York Excelsior)Astralis (CSGO)Fnatic (LOL)London Spitfire (OWL)OG (DOTA2)Cristian "ppasarel" Banaseanu (OG)Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Astralis)Dylan Falco (Fnatic)Jakob "YamatoCannon" Mebdi (Team Vitality)Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018EVO 2018Overwatch League Grand FinalsThe International 2018OG’s Massive Upset of LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in DBZ (EVO)Dr. LupoMythPokimaneWillyrex