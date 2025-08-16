GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (16 Ağustos)

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition dahil 7 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Echoes of the End, 9 Kings, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition, Supraworld, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Guntouchables ve Heretic + Hexen dahil 7 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Echoes of the End (Steam)

9 Kings (PC Game Pass)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition ( Steam)

Supraworld (Steam)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Steam, Battle.net)

Guntouchables (Steam)

Heretic + Hexen (Steam, Xbox, PC Game Pass)

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL

