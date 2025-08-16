GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (16 Ağustos)

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Echoes of the End, 9 Kings, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition, Supraworld, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Guntouchables ve Heretic + Hexen dahil 7 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Echoes of the End (Steam)
- 9 Kings (PC Game Pass)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition ( Steam)
- Supraworld (Steam)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Steam, Battle.net)
- Guntouchables (Steam)
- Heretic + Hexen (Steam, Xbox, PC Game Pass)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL
böyle hep 50 ile mi gidilecek