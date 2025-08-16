Giriş
    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (16 Ağustos)

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı. Bulut tabanlı oyun hizmetine bu hafta Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War dahil 7 yeni oyun ekleniyor. İşte detaylar.. 

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı! İşte liste Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition dahil 7 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Echoes of the End, 9 Kings, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition, Supraworld, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Guntouchables ve Heretic + Hexen dahil 7 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. 

    • Echoes of the End (Steam)
    • 9 Kings (PC Game Pass)
    • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition ( Steam)
    • Supraworld (Steam)
    • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (SteamBattle.net)
    • Guntouchables (Steam)
    • Heretic + Hexen (SteamXbox, PC Game Pass)

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL
    RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL

