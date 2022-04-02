GeForce Now'a Nisan 2022'de eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu: 20 yeni oyun

GeForce Now by Game+ ismi ile de ülkemizde yerelleştirilen GeForce Now'ın oyun kütüphanesine bu ay 20 yeni oyun eklenecek.
Nisan ayında eklenecek tüm oyunlar:
- Anno 1404 - History Edition (Steam)
- Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)
- Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)
- Crawl (Steam)
- Cultist Simulator (Steam)
- Die After Sunset (Steam)
- ELDERBORN (Steam)
- EQI (Steam)
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Steam)
- Flashing Lights - Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)
- Jupiter Hell (Steam)
- Offworld Trading Company (Steam)
- Ranch Simulator (Steam)
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Steam)
- SOL CRESTA (Steam)
- Star Control: Origins (Steam)
- Spirit of the Island (Steam)
- Twin Mirror (Steam)
- Wobbledogs (Steam)
Bu hafta kütüphaneye eklenen oyunların listesi:
- Midnight Ghost Hunt (Yeni Sürüm Steam’de)
- Weird West (Yeni Sürüm Steam’de)
- Dying Light Enhanced Edition (Epic Games Store)
- ELEX II (Epic Games Store)
- FAR: Changing Tides (Epic Games Store)
- Hero’s Hour (Epic Games Store)
- Martha Is Dead (Epic Games Store)
istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz:
Durum çok ince bir ayrıntı. Türk telekomuna zam yapınca iletişim nasıl olacak.
Kimsenin hakkı kimsede kalmasın.
direk 10k
Ulan arkadaşlar 2018 den beri çıkmadı şu oyun ya, 2018 den beri ön sipariş olur mu abi siz kimsiniz yaaa