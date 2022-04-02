Giriş
    GeForce Now'a Nisan 2022'de eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu: 20 yeni oyun

    Oyunları stream ederek oynamamızı sağlayan GeForce Now hizmetinin oyun kütüphanesine bu ay 20 oyun, bu hafta ise 7 oyun eklenecek.                                
    GeForce Now'a Nisan 2022'de eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu
    GeForce Now by Game+ ismi ile de ülkemizde yerelleştirilen GeForce Now'ın oyun kütüphanesine bu ay 20 yeni oyun eklenecek.

    Nisan ayında eklenecek tüm oyunlar:

    • Anno 1404 - History Edition (Steam)
    • Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)
    • Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)
    • Crawl (Steam)
    • Cultist Simulator (Steam)
    • Die After Sunset (Steam)
    • ELDERBORN (Steam)
    • EQI (Steam)
    • Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Steam)
    • Flashing Lights - Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)
    • Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)
    • Jupiter Hell (Steam)
    • Offworld Trading Company (Steam)
    • Ranch Simulator (Steam)
    • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Steam)
    • SOL CRESTA (Steam)
    • Star Control: Origins (Steam)
    • Spirit of the Island (Steam)
    • Twin Mirror (Steam)
    • Wobbledogs (Steam)

    Bu hafta kütüphaneye eklenen oyunların listesi:

    C
    Ceydaglc05 22 saat önce

    Durum çok ince bir ayrıntı. Türk telekomuna zam yapınca iletişim nasıl olacak.

    S
    serpilxarslann 2 gün önce

    Kimsenin hakkı kimsede kalmasın.

    B
    Berringer 2 gün önce

    direk 10k

    LooF 2 gün önce

    Ulan arkadaşlar 2018 den beri çıkmadı şu oyun ya, 2018 den beri ön sipariş olur mu abi siz kimsiniz yaaa

