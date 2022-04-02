GeForce Now'a Nisan 2022'de eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu: 20 yeni oyun

Tam Boyutta Gör

GeForce Now by Game+ ismi ile de ülkemizde yerelleştirilen GeForce Now'ın oyun kütüphanesine bu ay 20 yeni oyun eklenecek.

Nisan ayında eklenecek tüm oyunlar:

Anno 1404 - History Edition (Steam)

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (Steam)

Cities in Motion 2 (Steam)

Crawl (Steam)

Cultist Simulator (Steam)

Die After Sunset (Steam)

ELDERBORN (Steam)

EQI (Steam)

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark (Steam)

Flashing Lights - Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator (Steam)

Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition (Steam)

Jupiter Hell (Steam)

Offworld Trading Company (Steam)

Ranch Simulator (Steam)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Steam)

SOL CRESTA (Steam)

Star Control: Origins (Steam)

Spirit of the Island (Steam)

Twin Mirror (Steam)

Wobbledogs (Steam)

Bu hafta kütüphaneye eklenen oyunların listesi:

